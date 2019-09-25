As Waste Management (WM) Share Value Rose, Payden & Rygel Upped Its Position by $816,500; Camden Asset Management LP Holding in Zions Bancorporation N A (Prn) (ZIONW) Lowered by $1.95 Million as Share Value Were Volatile

Payden & Rygel increased its stake in Waste Management (WM) by 3.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Payden & Rygel bought 7,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 200,000 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.07M, up from 192,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Payden & Rygel who had been investing in Waste Management for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $114.39. About 286,992 shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 14/03/2018 – Molok scoops The New Economy’s Most Innovative Waste Management Company award; 15/03/2018 – Global Medical Waste Management Market to Reach Over US$ 22 Billion by 2025; Increasing Medical Waste Generation is Fueling; 10/04/2018 – S&PGR Otlk To Neg On Mojave Desert Mtn Int Waste Mgmt, CA Bnds; 07/05/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM POSITIVE BY MOODY’S; 09/03/2018 – North America Food Waste Management Market Analysis 2017-2023 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 11/03/2018 – City of Houston: Solid Waste Management Department; 23/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Wayne Huizenga, founder of Blockbuster Video, Waste Management, and AutoNation, has died at the age of; 29/03/2018 – DOE-EM: Waste Management Showcases Robots That Could Support EM’s Cleanup; 11/05/2018 – Hiab bundles its expertise and offering for the Waste Management & Recycling segment – Showcase at IFAT, 14-18 May in Munich, Germany; 21/05/2018 – Waste Management Presenting at Conference Jun 12

Camden Asset Management LP decreased its stake in Zions Bancorporation N A (Prn) (ZIONW) by 8.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Camden Asset Management LP sold 150,000 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 1.69M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.76M, down from 1.84M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Camden Asset Management LP who had been investing in Zions Bancorporation N A (Prn) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.16 billion market cap company. It closed at $11.23 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 25, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 48 investors sold WM shares while 315 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 296 raised stakes. 297.16 million shares or 0.88% less from 299.79 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lincoln has 0.02% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 4,998 shares. Btr Cap Mgmt, California-based fund reported 14,465 shares. Old Second Bancshares Of Aurora accumulated 0.14% or 3,366 shares. Prio Wealth LP owns 26,723 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Rowland & Counsel Adv owns 7,939 shares. Gradient Invests Limited Liability Com reported 0% stake. Bluestein R H Communication holds 2.66% or 432,312 shares in its portfolio. Karpas Strategies Llc holds 11,290 shares or 0.54% of its portfolio. Captrust Advisors owns 46,833 shares. Endurance Wealth Management Inc accumulated 0% or 125 shares. Sg Americas Limited holds 0.07% or 94,350 shares in its portfolio. Somerville Kurt F stated it has 1,800 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt accumulated 22,937 shares. King Luther Capital Management Corporation reported 302,230 shares. Ironwood Investment Counsel Limited Liability Company has 0.12% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

Payden & Rygel, which manages about $82.81 billion and $1.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) by 207,280 shares to 856 shares, valued at $66,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) by 5,050 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 425,600 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT).