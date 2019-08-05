As Waste Management (WM) Share Value Rose, Holder Capital World Investors Has Lowered Its Position; Strategic Advisors Has Upped U S Bancorp Del New (USB) Stake by $316,800 as Stock Price Rose

Capital World Investors decreased its stake in Waste Management Inc (WM) by 25.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital World Investors sold 461,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 1.37M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $142.28M, down from 1.83 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital World Investors who had been investing in Waste Management Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $115.44. About 280,132 shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 06/04/2018 – Moody’s Updates Its Rating Methodology For Environmental Services And Waste Management Companies; 16/04/2018 – INDIA NOTIFIES AMENDED RULES FOR PLASTIC WASTE MANAGEMENT; 21/05/2018 – Waste Management Presenting at Conference Jun 12; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT INC WM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.00 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/04/2018 – Waste Management 1Q Rev $3.51B; 23/03/2018 – WAYNE HUIZENGA, FOUNDER OF BLOCKBUSTER VIDEO, WASTE MANAGEMENT, AND AUTONATION, HAS DIED AT THE AGE OF 80 – CNBC; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Waste Management; 20/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of First Horizon National and Waste Management; 23/03/2018 – Billionaire AutoNation, Waste Management and Blockbuster founder H. Wayne Huizenga has died at the age of 80; 15/03/2018 – Asia Pacific Food Waste Management Market Analysis 2017-2023 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Strategic Advisors Llc increased its stake in U S Bancorp Del New (USB) by 41.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Advisors Llc bought 6,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.61% . The institutional investor held 22,504 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08 million, up from 15,904 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Advisors Llc who had been investing in U S Bancorp Del New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $85.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.71% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $53.93. About 1.00M shares traded. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has risen 7.87% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.87% the S&P500.

Strategic Advisors Llc, which manages about $258.78M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kraft Heinz Company by 18,767 shares to 17,665 shares, valued at $577,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Mills Inc (NYSE:GIS) by 11,071 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,000 shares, and cut its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold USB shares while 420 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 354 raised stakes. 1.15 billion shares or 1.52% less from 1.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 5,175 were accumulated by Excalibur Mngmt Corp. Ing Groep Nv holds 0.06% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) for 59,893 shares. Strategic Advisors Ltd Liability Com, New York-based fund reported 22,504 shares. Canandaigua Savings Bank & reported 26,596 shares. Hills National Bank & Trust & Tru owns 70,512 shares for 0.91% of their portfolio. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has invested 0.7% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Liability Corp reported 1,574 shares stake. Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Liability Company has invested 0.13% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Horizon Investments Limited Company reported 54,776 shares. 143,832 were accumulated by Meristem Family Wealth Ltd Liability Com. Stillwater Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.66% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Lincoln Corp, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 24,311 shares. Cim Invest Mangement Inc accumulated 0.14% or 7,435 shares. Cs Mckee LP reported 107,091 shares. 22.61M are owned by Price T Rowe Associate Inc Md.

More notable recent U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “A Foolish Take: Bank Dividends Are Soaring – The Motley Fool” on July 08, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “3 Big Bank Stocks to Buy Today – Investorplace.com” published on July 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “U.S. Bancorp 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “U.S. Bancorp Q2 helped by loan, deposit growth – Seeking Alpha” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “U.S. Bancorp Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Capital World Investors, which manages about $412.39 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Loma Negra Cia Adr by 434,000 shares to 1.32M shares, valued at $14.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 547,242 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15.54 million shares, and has risen its stake in Texas Instruments Inc (NASDAQ:TXN).

More notable recent Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Overpaying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” on May 09, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Is Waste Management a Buy? – Motley Fool” published on August 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “A Close Look At Waste Management, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:WM) 14% ROCE – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Is Using Debt Reasonably Well – Yahoo Finance” published on July 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Waste Management Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold WM shares while 314 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 299.79 million shares or 2.52% less from 307.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jennison Assoc accumulated 0% or 2,933 shares. Columbia Asset Management owns 10,529 shares or 0.29% of their US portfolio. Mark Sheptoff Planning Ltd Liability Co holds 0.17% or 2,200 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt invested in 22,793 shares. Washington Trust Savings Bank accumulated 272 shares. Mcf Advisors Limited invested in 2,775 shares. 43,669 were reported by Schnieders Mngmt Limited Com. Rothschild Inv Il invested in 34,523 shares. Qci Asset Mngmt reported 2,200 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Covington Cap accumulated 0.25% or 38,879 shares. Davis R M reported 2,829 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company owns 53,377 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.05% or 40,205 shares. Da Davidson And has invested 0.09% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Highvista Strategies Limited Liability Com has 2,400 shares.