As Waste Management (WM) Share Value Rose, Holder Bartlett & Co Upped Holding; Fidelity National Information Services (FIS) Holder Edgepoint Investment Group Trimmed Its Holding by $185.48 Million as Share Value Rose

Bartlett & Co increased its stake in Waste Management Inc. (WM) by 11.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bartlett & Co bought 13,938 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 137,978 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.34M, up from 124,040 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bartlett & Co who had been investing in Waste Management Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.54% or $2.96 during the last trading session, reaching $113.77. About 2.59 million shares traded or 57.32% up from the average. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 23/03/2018 – BREAKING: Wayne Huizenga, founder of Blockbuster Video, Waste Management, and AutoNation, has died at the age of 80; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT INC WM.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $3.97 TO $4.05; 16/03/2018 – AUGEAN – DISPOSED OF ENTIRE ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF TOTAL WASTE MANAGEMENT BROKER, AIS LIMITED TO REGEN DEVCO LIMITED, SUBSIDIARY OF REGEN HOLDINGS WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT; 17/04/2018 – Water & Waste Management Consulting Services: Global Markets to 2022 by Type (Solid Waste & Waste Water) – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 28/03/2018 – Micron Waste Technologies Testifies to the Canadian Senate Regarding Innovations in Cannabis Waste Management; 20/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of First Horizon National and Waste Management; 07/03/2018 – Gabelli & Company’s Annual Waste Conference; 11/05/2018 – Cargotec: Hiab bundles its expertise and offering for the Waste Management & Recycling segment – Showcase at IFAT, 14-18 May in Munich, Germany; 07/03/2018 – Caltex: Chellew is Chairman of Cleanaway Waste Management; 09/04/2018 – Greg Groogan: Breaking: International Paper & a subsidiary of Waste Management agree w/ #EPA to pay $115 Million for removal of

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc decreased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (FIS) by 32.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc sold 1.64M shares as the company’s stock rose 15.65% . The institutional investor held 3.45M shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $390.66M, down from 5.10 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.23% or $4.21 during the last trading session, reaching $125.95. About 6.60M shares traded or 54.13% up from the average. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has risen 26.83% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.83% the S&P500. Some Historical FIS News: 09/04/2018 – Fidelity National: Martire to Pursue Other Interests; 09/04/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES SAYS BOARD ELECTED GARY NORCROSS TO BE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD EFFECTIVE AT EXPIRATION OF MARTIRE’S TERM – SEC FILING; 21/04/2018 – DJ Fidelity National Information Servi, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FIS); 19/03/2018 – Fidelity National Agrees to $1.2 Billion Deal for Rival Stewart; 02/05/2018 – UNIONBANK OF PHILIPPINES CHOOSES FIS TO DIGITIZE LOAN PROCESSES; 02/05/2018 – UnionBank of the Philippines Chooses FIS to Digitize its Lending Processes; 08/05/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES INC – SEES 2021 PROJECTED EPS OF $7.00 TO $ 7.50; 24/04/2018 – FIS Announces Quarterly Dividend; 09/04/2018 – Fidelity National Information Board Elects Gary Norcross as Chairman; 02/05/2018 – New FIS Study Finds Larger U.S. and U.K. Banks Are Vulnerable to Losing Critical Small-Midsized Business Customers

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc, which manages about $9.13 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Echostar Corp. Class A (NASDAQ:SATS) by 908,364 shares to 5.50M shares, valued at $200.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 19,744 shares in the quarter, for a total of 655,706 shares, and has risen its stake in Wells Fargo & Co New (NYSE:WFC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.39, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold FIS shares while 182 reduced holdings. 122 funds opened positions while 188 raised stakes. 289.10 million shares or 1.73% more from 284.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Penbrook Mngmt Llc has invested 0.27% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Regentatlantic Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.09% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Camarda Financial Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) for 4 shares. First Amer Bancorp owns 52,918 shares. Fmr Llc invested in 2.46 million shares. Gyroscope Management Group Inc Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Legal General Group Public Limited Company reported 2.15M shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Mason Street stated it has 46,069 shares. Buckingham Asset Mngmt Ltd Co invested in 3,652 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Yhb Invest Advisors Incorporated, Connecticut-based fund reported 30,855 shares. Glenmede Trust Na holds 0.01% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) or 19,389 shares. Bridgeway Capital Management invested 0.02% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Asset Management One Limited reported 166,622 shares. Tarbox Family Office holds 0.01% or 135 shares in its portfolio. Wade G W And holds 4,018 shares.

Since March 21, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $544,142 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold WM shares while 314 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 299.79 million shares or 2.52% less from 307.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Point72 Asset Ltd Partnership holds 62,332 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Lord Abbett And Limited Com owns 0.05% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 148,214 shares. Cornerstone Advsr Incorporated stated it has 0.01% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). First Manhattan Com has invested 0% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owns 160,000 shares. Hightower Ltd Liability, Illinois-based fund reported 60,717 shares. Dubuque Commercial Bank & Tru Co holds 524 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 190,101 were accumulated by Credit Agricole S A. 3,900 are owned by Notis. Birch Hill Investment Advisors Limited Liability Corporation, Massachusetts-based fund reported 6,129 shares. Alpha Cubed Ltd reported 2,030 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. 3,450 are owned by New England Research And Incorporated. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership invested in 664,472 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Marshall Wace Llp stated it has 0.01% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Bartlett & Com Limited Liability Corp owns 137,978 shares.

