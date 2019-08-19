As Waste Management (WM) Share Value Rose, Holder Advisors Preferred Lowered Stake by $821,219; Zevenbergen Capital Investments Position in Becton Dickinson And Company (BDX) Has Lifted by $329,925

Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc increased its stake in Becton Dickinson And Company (BDX) by 16.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc bought 1,325 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 9,330 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.33M, up from 8,005 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson And Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $2.97 during the last trading session, reaching $251.3. About 73,556 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500.

Advisors Preferred Llc decreased its stake in Waste Management Inc (WM) by 49.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisors Preferred Llc sold 7,973 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 8,114 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $843,000, down from 16,087 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisors Preferred Llc who had been investing in Waste Management Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $119.86. About 193,540 shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 20/04/2018 – Waste Management 1Q Net $396M; 29/03/2018 – DOE-EM: Waste Management Showcases Robots That Could Support EM’s Cleanup; 09/05/2018 – CORRECTED-TOX FREE SOLUTIONS- UNDER SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENTS CLEANAWAY WASTE MANAGEMENT TO ACQUIRE 100 PCT OF ORDINARY SHARES IN TOXFREE (CORRECTS; 23/03/2018 – WAYNE HUIZENGA, FOUNDER OF BLOCKBUSTER VIDEO, WASTE MANAGEMENT, AND AUTONATION, HAS DIED AT THE AGE OF 80 – CNBC; 22/03/2018 – TOX FREE SOLUTIONS LTD TOX.AX – REFERS TO SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT UNDER WHICH CLEANAWAY WASTE MANAGEMENT LTDWILL ACQUIRE ENTIRE STAKE IN TOXFREE; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE 2018 GUIDANCE; 19/03/2018 – Waste Management Acquires Anderson Rubbish Disposal And Moorpark Rubbish Disposal; 10/04/2018 – Waste Management: Board Member Thomas H. Weidemeyer Will Perform Chairman Role on Interim Basis; 15/03/2018 – Global Medical Waste Management Market to Reach Over US$ 22 Billion by 2025; Increasing Medical Waste Generation is Fueling Market Growth, Observes TMR; 03/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Waste Management – 04/03/2018 04:19 PM

Analysts await Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.14 EPS, down 0.87% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.15 per share. WM’s profit will be $483.62M for 26.29 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual EPS reported by Waste Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.70% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold WM shares while 314 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 299.79 million shares or 2.52% less from 307.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Monarch Capital Mngmt holds 0.08% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) or 2,045 shares. Pggm Invs stated it has 0.46% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). 34,005 are owned by Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt. Mechanics Savings Bank Tru Department reported 0.49% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Benjamin F Edwards And Co holds 2,626 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Kentucky Retirement reported 17,046 shares. Webster Bankshares N A accumulated 440 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Institute For Wealth Llc, a Colorado-based fund reported 14,664 shares. Jcic Asset Mngmt accumulated 31 shares. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas holds 0.63% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) or 708,777 shares. Suntrust Banks has 36,981 shares. Advisors Ltd Com has invested 0.03% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Stevens Capital Lp holds 21,584 shares. Sadoff Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 4.6% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Banque Pictet And Cie Sa holds 9,400 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.

Advisors Preferred Llc, which manages about $585.90 million and $315.99 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt Etf by 238,228 shares to 250,017 shares, valued at $7.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 14,008 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,185 shares, and has risen its stake in Russell Midcap Value (IWS).

Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc, which manages about $2.92B and $2.82 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 11,177 shares to 599,779 shares, valued at $99.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) by 80,520 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 526,875 shares, and cut its stake in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS).