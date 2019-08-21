As Waste Management (WM) Share Value Rose, Garrison Financial Trimmed Its Holding; Disney Walt Co (DIS) Position Held by Cacti Asset Management Llc

Cacti Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 72.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cacti Asset Management Llc bought 345,331 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 818,803 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $90.91M, up from 473,472 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cacti Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $242.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $134.72. About 1.32M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 29/05/2018 – CNBC: Disney lines up financing in case Fox board demands cash; 26/04/2018 – Drone racing-Allianz extends sponsorship of Drone Racing League; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Super Hero predicted to boost Disney; 31/05/2018 – Trump Wants Apology From Disney’s Iger Over 2017 Russia Report; 18/04/2018 – 21st Century Fox Rejected Higher Offer From Comcast Before Accepting Disney Bid – Filing; 02/05/2018 – Comcast CEO wants Fox assets Disney is purchasing: Gasparino; 11/03/2018 – Comcast disrupts Murdoch’s entertainment deal with Disney; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CEO BOB IGER SAYS REACTION TO ESPN+ HAS BEEN POSITIVE – CNBC; 03/04/2018 – SKY SAYS FOX PROPOSES SKY NEWS RINGFENCING, DIVESTURE TO DISNEY; 08/03/2018 – Disney Investors Reject Executive Compensation in Say on Pay

Garrison Financial Corp decreased its stake in Waste Management Inc. (WM) by 14.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garrison Financial Corp sold 8,325 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 47,860 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.97 million, down from 56,185 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garrison Financial Corp who had been investing in Waste Management Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.24B market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $118.42. About 96,099 shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sei has 308,872 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Stack Fin Mngmt has 234,640 shares. 7,077 were reported by Cadinha Com Ltd Liability Corp. Fred Alger Mngmt reported 904,486 shares. 14,800 are held by Md Sass Invsts. First Natl invested in 78,080 shares. Shell Asset Mngmt owns 283,595 shares for 0.69% of their portfolio. Schaper Benz And Wise Inv Counsel Inc Wi holds 148,361 shares. Essex Fincl Services Inc has invested 0.86% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Management Gp Ltd Liability Com has 14,297 shares. 719,201 were reported by Glenview Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company. Putnam Fl Investment Management reported 146,781 shares stake. Manufacturers Life Insurance The reported 0.39% stake. Moreover, Nichols Pratt Advisers Llp Ma has 0.18% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Fdx Advisors reported 15,260 shares.

Cacti Asset Management Llc, which manages about $925.34M and $1.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 5,180 shares to 270,317 shares, valued at $37.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Halliburton Co (NYSE:HAL) by 657,998 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,245 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK).

Analysts await Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.14 EPS, down 0.87% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.15 per share. WM’s profit will be $483.63M for 25.97 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual EPS reported by Waste Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.70% EPS growth.