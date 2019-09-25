As Waste Management (WM) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Great Lakes Advisors Decreased by $389,045 Its Holding; Boeing Company (BA) Market Value Declined While Vestor Capital Increased Its Position

Vestor Capital Llc increased its stake in Boeing Company (BA) by 56.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vestor Capital Llc bought 9,621 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 26,764 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.74M, up from 17,143 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vestor Capital Llc who had been investing in Boeing Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $214.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $4.62 during the last trading session, reaching $381.65. About 3.39M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 24/05/2018 – BA: #BREAKING: US imposes fresh sanctions on Iran moments ago, this time focusing on aviation – ! $BA; 22/05/2018 – AIRBUS STATEMENT REGARDING THE RECENT WTO AB REPORT AND THE SECOND COMPLIANCE COMMUNICATION BY THE EU; 08/03/2018 – EMBRAER CEO: OUTCOME ON BOEING DEAL SOON IS IMPORTANT; 06/04/2018 – Boeing and Caterpillar, two companies that could be adversely affected by a trade war with China, both fell more than 2 percent; 26/03/2018 – Boeing delivered its first 787-10 Dreamliner to Singapore Airlines on Sunday; 12/04/2018 – GE CAPITAL AVIATION- FINANCING COVERS 21 BOEING 737-900ER’S CURRENTLY OPERATED BY LION AIR AND 30 AIRCRAFT ON ORDER BY LION AIR; 26/04/2018 – Southwest Jet Order to Give Boeing its Biggest 737 Max Fleet; 25/04/2018 – BOEING GLOBAL SERVICES LANDED $5B IN ORDERS IN 1Q 2018; 25/04/2018 – Boeing 1Q Backlog $486.25B; 22/03/2018 – BOEING: DIDN’T FILE APPEAL IN BOMBARDIER CASE AT U.S. ITC

Great Lakes Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Waste Management Inc (WM) by 6.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great Lakes Advisors Llc sold 3,383 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 50,861 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.87M, down from 54,244 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great Lakes Advisors Llc who had been investing in Waste Management Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $115.12. About 1.65M shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT INC WM.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $3.97 TO $4.05; 03/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Waste Management – 04/03/2018 04:19 PM; 17/04/2018 – Water & Waste Management Consulting Services: Global Markets to 2022 by Type (Solid Waste & Waste Water) – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.97 TO $4.05, EST. $4; 07/05/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM POSITIVE BY MOODY’S; 10/04/2018 – S&PGR Otlk To Neg On Mojave Desert Mtn Int Waste Mgmt, CA Bnds; 25/04/2018 – ACCC – WILL NOT OPPOSE PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF TOX FREE SOLUTIONS BY CLEANAWAY WASTE MANAGEMENT; 10/04/2018 – Waste Management: Board Member Thomas H. Weidemeyer Will Perform Chairman Role on Interim Basis; 07/05/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT SR RATING TO Baa1 FROM Baa2 BY MOODY’S; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT 1Q OPER REV. $3.51B, EST. $3.57B

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Texas-based Rench Wealth Mngmt has invested 3.38% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Eagle Asset Management holds 0.01% or 7,972 shares. Fayez Sarofim Comm holds 5,263 shares. Lockheed Martin Investment Mgmt Company owns 12,360 shares or 0.2% of their US portfolio. Yhb Invest Advisors holds 1,475 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Moreover, Homrich Berg has 0.16% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 8,193 shares. Bowen Hanes owns 105,867 shares or 1.66% of their US portfolio. Amp Investors Limited accumulated 265,058 shares or 0.53% of the stock. Harvey Cap Mngmt holds 2.8% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 15,980 shares. Hanseatic Incorporated has invested 0.06% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Pennsylvania Trust reported 14,918 shares. St Johns Management Company Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 50 shares. Stephens Ar holds 0.32% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 39,306 shares. Locust Wood Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company has 84,165 shares. Omers Administration Corp holds 90,800 shares or 0.35% of its portfolio.

Vestor Capital Llc, which manages about $525.40M and $566.73M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del Cl (BRKB) by 14,407 shares to 22,734 shares, valued at $4.85M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr Nasdaq Biotechnolog (IBB) by 49,591 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 415 shares, and cut its stake in Becton Dickinson (NYSE:BDX).

Great Lakes Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.40 billion and $4.59 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Irhythm Technologies Inc by 4,118 shares to 71,239 shares, valued at $5.63M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Monolithic Power Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 3,212 shares in the quarter, for a total of 133,391 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Russell 1000 Growth Et (IWF).

