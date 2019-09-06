As Waste Management (WM) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Advisors Preferred Has Cut by $821,219 Its Position; Cvs Health (CVS) Shareholder First American Bank Trimmed Holding by $828,178

First American Bank decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 67.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First American Bank sold 15,626 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 7,427 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $401,000, down from 23,053 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First American Bank who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $62.17. About 4.19M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 13/04/2018 – CVS MinuteClinics hires a new chief medical officer in the midst of buying Aetna; 16/03/2018 – CVS Health is now offering GlaxoSmithKline’s shingles vaccine, Shingrix, at stores nationwide; 14/03/2018 – KPRC 2 Houston: #BREAKING: Police search for group of thieves after ATM theft at CVS leads to a chase in southeast Houston.…; 23/03/2018 – CVS Bay Area Reports Group Annual Earnings Forecasts; 04/04/2018 – CVS Health Announces Plans to Focus on Kidney Care and Dialysis Treatment; 16/04/2018 – Amazon shelves plans to sell, distribute drugs to hospitals- CNBC; 04/04/2018 – CVS TO INITIATE TRIAL TO SHOW EFFICACY OF HEMODIALYSIS DEVICE; 02/05/2018 – CVS Suspends Buybacks While Aetna Megadeal Gets Antitrust Review; 28/03/2018 – Walgreens retail sales decline overshadows pharmacy business strength; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms CVS ‘A-2’ Short-Term, Commercial Paper Ratings

Advisors Preferred Llc decreased its stake in Waste Management Inc (WM) by 49.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisors Preferred Llc sold 7,973 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 8,114 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $843,000, down from 16,087 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisors Preferred Llc who had been investing in Waste Management Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $119.3. About 454,193 shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 23/03/2018 – WAYNE HUIZENGA, FOUNDER OF BLOCKBUSTER VIDEO, WASTE MANAGEMENT, AND AUTONATION, HAS DIED AT THE AGE OF 80 – CNBC; 03/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Waste Management – 04/03/2018 04:25 PM; 06/04/2018 – Moody’s Updates Its Rating Methodology For Environmental Services And Waste Management Companies; 20/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of First Horizon National and Waste Management; 15/03/2018 – Federal Register: Hazardous and Solid Waste Management System: Disposal of Coal Combustion Residuals From Electric Utilities;; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Cites Waste Management’s Cash Generation, Free Cash Flow Expected in $1B Range This Year; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT 1Q EPS 91C, EST. 83C; 10/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT – THOMAS WEIDEMEYER WILL PERFORM DUTIES OF CHAIRMAN OF BOARD ON AN INTERIM BASIS UNTIL A SUCCESSOR IS ELECTED BY MEMBERS OF BOARD; 16/04/2018 – INDIA NOTIFIES AMENDED RULES FOR PLASTIC WASTE MANAGEMENT; 07/03/2018 – Gabelli & Company’s Annual Waste Conference

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold WM shares while 314 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 299.79 million shares or 2.52% less from 307.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj accumulated 0.23% or 5,000 shares. East Coast Asset Limited Co reported 32,694 shares. Blue Chip Partners holds 0.64% or 25,817 shares in its portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) Ltd, United Kingdom-based fund reported 4,758 shares. Opus holds 0.99% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 48,400 shares. Burns J W And New York owns 32,366 shares. Notis has 3,900 shares. Allstate accumulated 50,846 shares. Papp L Roy And reported 10,549 shares. Vigilant Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 1.9% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Advisory Serv Net Limited Liability holds 0.09% or 11,828 shares. Symphony Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp invested 0.08% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Edgestream Partners LP invested in 176,748 shares or 2.69% of the stock. Moreover, Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv has 0.67% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 1.75M shares. 41,961 are held by Strategic Limited Company.

Advisors Preferred Llc, which manages about $585.90M and $315.99M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt Etf by 238,228 shares to 250,017 shares, valued at $7.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Ssga Ultra Short Term Bond Etf (ULST) by 23,550 shares in the quarter, for a total of 34,650 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Bulletshares 2021 Corporate Bond Etf.

Analysts await Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.15 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.15 per share. WM’s profit will be $488.93 million for 25.93 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual earnings per share reported by Waste Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.60% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Schnieders Lc accumulated 7,700 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Cutter And Brokerage holds 0.13% or 8,590 shares in its portfolio. Cypress Group invested in 0.13% or 11,588 shares. Buckingham Asset Llc reported 14,721 shares. Bridges Investment Mgmt accumulated 11,343 shares. Numerixs Investment Techs Inc stated it has 1.42% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Thomasville National Bank & Trust owns 221,558 shares or 2.2% of their US portfolio. Sei stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Westwood Hldgs Gru accumulated 1.27% or 2.27M shares. Sterling Ltd Liability Corp reported 1.47M shares stake. Meeder Asset Management has invested 0% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). 23,812 are held by Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Liability. Proshare Advsr Ltd Llc holds 0.08% or 237,491 shares in its portfolio. Baldwin Invest Mgmt Limited Liability invested 0.24% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Strs Ohio has invested 0.2% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS).

First American Bank, which manages about $1.39 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 48,514 shares to 192,554 shares, valued at $6.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific (Prn) by 785,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.39 million shares, and has risen its stake in Pear Tree Funds.

Analysts await CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.77 EPS, up 2.31% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.73 per share. CVS’s profit will be $2.23B for 8.78 P/E if the $1.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual EPS reported by CVS Health Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.35% negative EPS growth.