As Waste Management (WM) Market Value Rose, Advisors Preferred Lowered Position by $821,219; As Comcast (CMCSA) Stock Price Declined, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Has Upped Position by $1.46 Billion

Advisors Preferred Llc decreased its stake in Waste Management Inc (WM) by 49.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisors Preferred Llc sold 7,973 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 8,114 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $843,000, down from 16,087 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisors Preferred Llc who had been investing in Waste Management Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $119.23. About 802,359 shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 29/03/2018 – DOE-EM: Waste Management Showcases Robots That Could Support EM’s Cleanup; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Cites Waste Management’s Cash Generation, Free Cash Flow Expected in $1B Range This Year; 10/04/2018 – S&PGR Otlk To Neg On Mojave Desert Mtn Int Waste Mgmt, CA Bnds; 23/03/2018 – BREAKING: Wayne Huizenga, founder of Blockbuster Video, Waste Management, and AutoNation, has died at the age of 80; 20/04/2018 – Waste Management 1Q Rev $3.51B; 16/03/2018 – AUGEAN – DISPOSED OF ENTIRE ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF TOTAL WASTE MANAGEMENT BROKER, AIS LIMITED TO REGEN DEVCO LIMITED, SUBSIDIARY OF REGEN HOLDINGS WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT; 19/03/2018 – Waste Management Acquires Anderson Rubbish Disposal And Moorpark Rubbish Disposal; 17/04/2018 – Water & Waste Management Consulting Services: Global Markets to 2022 by Type (Solid Waste & Waste Water) – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 23/03/2018 – Billionaire AutoNation, Waste Management and Blockbuster founder H. Wayne Huizenga has died at the age of 80; 27/04/2018 – China ‘Tired’ of Importing U.S. Trash: Waste Management CEO (Video)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc increased its stake in Comcast Corp (CMCSA) by 42.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc bought 36,580 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 123,566 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.94 billion, up from 86,986 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc who had been investing in Comcast Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $195.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.78% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $43.1. About 5.94M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 25/04/2018 – Comcast 1Q Cable Adjusted Ebitda $5.415B; 06/03/2018 – NBC DFW: #BREAKING – Economic adviser Gary Cohn will resign from the Trump administration, NBC News confirmed Tuesday.…; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST- INTENDING TO MAKE FURTHER COMMITMENT NOT TO ACQUIRE ANY MAJORITY INTEREST IN ANY NEWSPAPERS IN UK FOR 5 YEARS, TO HELP ENSURE MEDIA PLURALITY IS SUSTAINED; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP – ANNOUNCING ITS INTENTION TO ENTER INTO A NUMBER OF VOLUNTARY LEGALLY BINDING COMMITMENTS REGARDING SKY AND INVESTMENT IN UK; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Considering Cash Offer to Buy Twenty-First Century Fox; 18/04/2018 – Fox Reveals That Comcast Made Higher Bid Before Deal With Disney; 07/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-COMCAST CORP CMSA.O ARRANGING FINANCING WITH BANKS FOR ALL-CASH BID FOR TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX INC FOXA.O; 20/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP – PARTNERSHIP WILL BE GOVERNED BY A FOUR-PERSON BOARD OF DIRECTORS, WITH TWO DIRECTORS REPRESENTING EACH OF COMCAST AND CHARTER; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST – COMMITMENTS UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENTS TO REMAIN IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLIER OF SEPT 30, 2019 OR DATE ON WHICH CERTAIN TERMINATION EVENTS OCCUR; 22/05/2018 – Media wars latest: -21st Century Fox set to announce date shortly for shareholder vote on Disney deal, sources say, as Comcast prepares larger offer -CBS, Viacom war goes quiet for now as advisers try to lower temperature & see if there is a path to a deal (via @DavidFaber)

Advisors Preferred Llc, which manages about $585.90 million and $315.99M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Short Term Corporate Bond Etf (CSJ) by 28,500 shares to 42,100 shares, valued at $2.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares 20Plus Year Treasury Bond Etf (TLT) by 9,519 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,610 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Ssga Ultra Short Term Bond Etf (ULST).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold WM shares while 314 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 299.79 million shares or 2.52% less from 307.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meiji Yasuda Life Ins Company has 0.2% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 13,012 shares. Clifford Swan Inv Counsel Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 1,977 shares. Sva Plumb Wealth Ltd owns 2,819 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Stephens Ar has 152,686 shares for 0.38% of their portfolio. Point72 Asset Lp accumulated 0.03% or 62,332 shares. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr Pa reported 15,209 shares. Pineno Levin Ford Asset holds 70,342 shares or 3.05% of its portfolio. Etrade Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 34,883 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt invested in 3,833 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Of Vermont accumulated 18,045 shares. Wedgewood Invsts Pa holds 1.39% or 8,650 shares. Alpha Cubed Invs Ltd Com has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Argent holds 7,889 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Cap Guardian Company reported 17,107 shares. Old Natl Bank & Trust In reported 0.16% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

Analysts await Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.14 earnings per share, down 0.87% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.15 per share. WM’s profit will be $483.62M for 26.15 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual earnings per share reported by Waste Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.70% EPS growth.

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc, which manages about $528.39M and $514.15 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cvs Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 777 shares to 10,307 shares, valued at $555.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr Nasdaq Biotechnology (IBB) by 3,053 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37,195 shares, and cut its stake in Dowdupont Inc.