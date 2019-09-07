As Waste Management (WM) Market Valuation Rose, Parnassus Investments Cut Stake; Fulton Bank Increases Position in Public Svc Enterprise Grp In (PEG)

Parnassus Investments decreased its stake in Waste Management Inc. (WM) by 0.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parnassus Investments sold 3,236 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 5.88 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $610.65 million, down from 5.88M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parnassus Investments who had been investing in Waste Management Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.73B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $119.33. About 884,978 shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Waste Management Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WM); 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT SEES 2018 FULL-YEAR TAX RATE 24%-25%; 20/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of First Horizon National and Waste Management; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.97 TO $4.05, EST. $4; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Anticipates Waste Management’s Strong Performance Over Last 2+ Years, Will Continue Through 2019; 13/03/2018 – SAUDI NUCLEAR POLICY INCLUDES OPTIMAL UTILIZATION OF NATURAL RESOURCES FROM NUCLEAR MATERIALS, APPLYING BEST PRACTICES FOR RADIOACTIVE WASTE MANAGEMENT – SPA; 15/03/2018 – Federal Register: Hazardous and Solid Waste Management System: Disposal of Coal Combustion Residuals From Electric Utilities;; 03/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Waste Management – 04/03/2018 04:25 PM; 17/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Waste Management – 04/17/2018 02:30 PM; 23/03/2018 – BREAKING: Wayne Huizenga, founder of Blockbuster Video, Waste Management, and AutoNation, has died at the age of 80

Fulton Bank increased its stake in Public Svc Enterprise Grp In (PEG) by 97.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fulton Bank bought 11,660 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.77% . The institutional investor held 23,603 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.40 million, up from 11,943 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fulton Bank who had been investing in Public Svc Enterprise Grp In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $60.42. About 1.63M shares traded. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) has risen 12.04% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PEG News: 23/05/2018 – NEW JERSEY GOVERNOR SIGNS BILL TO SUBSIDIZE NUCLEAR POWER PLANTS TO FURTHER GREENHOUSE GAS REDUCTION GOALS; 30/04/2018 – PSEG REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 12/04/2018 – NEW JERSEY SENATE PASSES BILL AIDING PSEG, EXELON NUKE PLANTS; 31/05/2018 – PSEG Announces Major Infrastructure Investment Program; 09/04/2018 – U.S. FERC says PSEG unit violated power market rules; 30/04/2018 – PSEG REACHED SETTLEMENT OF GSMP II FILING WITH NJ BPU STAFF; 02/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Public Service Electric & Gas Offering in 2 Parts; 30/04/2018 – NRC OKS PSEG NUCLEAR’S REQUEST TO BOOST HOPE CREEK CAPACITY; 23/05/2018 – New Jersey governor signs nuclear subsidy bill into law; 29/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms PSEG Power LLC Rating; Outlook Stable

Parnassus Investments, which manages about $10.39 billion and $25.36 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sei Investments Co. (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 322,254 shares to 1.59 million shares, valued at $83.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nielsen Holdings Plc by 182,035 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.94 million shares, and has risen its stake in Digital Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:DLR).

Analysts await Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.15 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.15 per share. WM’s profit will be $488.93 million for 25.94 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual EPS reported by Waste Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.60% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold WM shares while 314 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 299.79 million shares or 2.52% less from 307.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wealthcare Mngmt Ltd stated it has 0.01% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Connor Clark & Lunn Invest Limited reported 239,150 shares stake. Royal National Bank Of Scotland Plc owns 261,682 shares. Utd Fire Gp Inc has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Silvercrest Asset Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability Corporation holds 4,230 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Smith Moore owns 0.11% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 4,269 shares. Moreover, Lifeplan Fincl Group Inc has 0% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Sns Group Inc Ltd Llc reported 16,381 shares. Ardevora Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Partnership invested 0.99% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). 60,717 are held by Hightower Ltd Limited Liability Company. 484,347 are held by Pension Serv. Geode Capital Ltd reported 0.14% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Intl Group Incorporated invested in 149,790 shares. Federated Inc Pa has 100,387 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Hedeker Wealth Limited Liability Com has 18,183 shares.

Fulton Bank, which manages about $1.43B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (NASDAQ:VOD) by 34,863 shares to 75,627 shares, valued at $1.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Advisors Inner Circle Fd (EGFIX) by 143,219 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.68 million shares, and cut its stake in Institutional Equity Fds Inc (TRLGX).