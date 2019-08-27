As Waste Management (WM) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Advisors Preferred Has Trimmed by $821,219 Its Holding; Fayez Sarofim & Company Decreased Its Oraclecorp (ORCL) Stake by $979,228 as Stock Price Rose

Fayez Sarofim & Company decreased its stake in Oraclecorp (ORCL) by 15.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fayez Sarofim & Company sold 18,476 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 100,654 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.41M, down from 119,130 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Company who had been investing in Oraclecorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $174.70B market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $52.37. About 8.84M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 27/03/2018 – A federal court just revived Oracle’s multi-billion dollar copyright case against Google; 03/04/2018 – Hitachi Consulting Elevates Oracle Partnership to Cloud Elite Status; 07/05/2018 – Organizations Worldwide Turn to Oracle Cloud to Fuel their Modernization Efforts; 04/04/2018 – Rob Urban: Oracle’s Safra Catz raised Amazon contract fight with Trump at dinner; 27/03/2018 – Oracle Redefines the Cloud Database Category with World’s First Autonomous Database; 05/04/2018 – Patrick Howell O’Neill: Sources: at a private dinner with Trump last night, Oracle CEO criticized the bidding process for a big; 20/03/2018 – Oracle Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/04/2018 – Oracle: Takes Violations of Its Intellectual Property Rights Very Seriously; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE’S SAFRA CATZ: OPERATING MARGINS WILL CONTINUE TO EXPAND; 27/03/2018 – ORACLE CASE AGAINST GOOGLE REMANDED FOR TRIAL ON DAMAGES

Advisors Preferred Llc decreased its stake in Waste Management Inc (WM) by 49.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisors Preferred Llc sold 7,973 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 8,114 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $843,000, down from 16,087 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisors Preferred Llc who had been investing in Waste Management Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $117.77. About 826,970 shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 15/03/2018 – Federal Register: Hazardous and Solid Waste Management System: Disposal of Coal Combustion Residuals From Electric Utilities;; 15/03/2018 – Global Medical Waste Management Market to Reach Over US$ 22 Billion by 2025; Increasing Medical Waste Generation is Fueling Market Growth, Observes TMR; 11/05/2018 – Hiab bundles its expertise and offering for the Waste Management & Recycling segment – Showcase at IFAT, 14-18 May in Munich, Germany; 10/04/2018 – Global Waste Management Market Expected to Reach $285.0 Billion by 2023 – Allied Market Research; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT 1Q OPER REV. $3.51B, EST. $3.57B; 18/04/2018 – Waste Management Inc expected to post earnings of 83 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 10/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT – THOMAS WEIDEMEYER WILL PERFORM DUTIES OF CHAIRMAN OF BOARD ON AN INTERIM BASIS UNTIL A SUCCESSOR IS ELECTED BY MEMBERS OF BOARD; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE 2018 GUIDANCE; 22/05/2018 – Waste Management Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 23/03/2018 – BREAKING: Wayne Huizenga, founder of Blockbuster Video, Waste Management, and AutoNation, has died at the age of 80

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.72 earnings per share, up 16.13% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.40 billion for 18.18 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual earnings per share reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.71% negative EPS growth.

Fayez Sarofim & Company, which manages about $31.66 billion and $18.95B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackrockinc (NYSE:BLK) by 9,254 shares to 455,323 shares, valued at $194.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Appleinc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 39,455 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.68M shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshirehathawaycla (BRKA).

Analysts await Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.14 earnings per share, down 0.87% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.15 per share. WM’s profit will be $483.63M for 25.83 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual earnings per share reported by Waste Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.70% EPS growth.

