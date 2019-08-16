As Waste Management New (WM) Stock Value Rose, Holder Colonial Trust Advisors Lifted Its Holding; Ctc Has Trimmed Netflix (NFLX) Stake by $32.76 Million as Stock Declined

Colonial Trust Advisors increased its stake in Waste Management Inc New (WM) by 11.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Colonial Trust Advisors bought 5,654 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 55,713 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.79 million, up from 50,059 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors who had been investing in Waste Management Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.14B market cap company. The stock increased 1.90% or $2.2 during the last trading session, reaching $118.2. About 1.32 million shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 17/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Waste Management – 04/17/2018 02:30 PM; 17/05/2018 – Waste Management Board of Directors Elects Thomas H. Weidemeyer New Chairman of the Board; 10/04/2018 – Waste Management: Board Member Thomas H. Weidemeyer Will Perform Chairman Role on Interim Basis; 23/03/2018 – WAYNE HUIZENGA, FOUNDER OF BLOCKBUSTER VIDEO, WASTE MANAGEMENT, AND AUTONATION, HAS DIED AT THE AGE OF 80 – CNBC; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Waste Management’s Senior Unsecured Rating To Baa1; Outlook To Stable; 20/04/2018 – Waste Management Backs 2018 Adj EPS $3.97-Adj EPS $4.05; 24/04/2018 – Global Food Waste Management Infused with Smart Waste Technologies Projected to Near $75 Billion by 2025; 17/04/2018 – Water & Waste Management Consulting Services: Global Markets to 2022 by Type (Solid Waste & Waste Water) – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT 1Q OPER REV. $3.51B, EST. $3.57B; 14/03/2018 – Molok scoops The New Economy’s Most Innovative Waste Management Company award

Ctc Llc decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 27.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ctc Llc sold 92,022 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 241,266 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $86.03 million, down from 333,288 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ctc Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $129.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $3.35 during the last trading session, reaching $295.76. About 9.68M shares traded or 40.93% up from the average. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 23/04/2018 – S&P: Netflix Successfully Raised Prices While Accelerating Subscriber Growth; 29/03/2018 – Fifty-one percent of American streamers subscribe to Netflix, the survey showed; 08/03/2018 – Netflix CEO says the company will see $15 billion in revenue this year:; 22/05/2018 – Hollywood Torrent: Meet the Redstones, YouTube’s new music app, Netflix’s Obama deal; 25/05/2018 – To @jimcramer, comparing Netflix and Disney is not particularly useful; 13/04/2018 – Comcast to include Netflix in cable bundles; 13/03/2018 – Netflix is reportedly working on a news show to rival ’60 Minutes’; 06/04/2018 – Jennifer Ablan: Netflix offering more than $300 million for billboard company; 07/05/2018 – Eagle Communications Moves Forward Signing Elevate SaaS Agreement with Espial; 06/03/2018 – NETFLIX: FOX-DISNEY NOT THE BIGGEST THREAT TO US

Analysts await Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.05 EPS, up 17.98% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.89 per share. NFLX’s profit will be $459.73M for 70.42 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual EPS reported by Netflix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 75.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Altfest L J Inc holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 3,558 shares. Coldstream Capital Management holds 0.09% or 3,045 shares in its portfolio. Andra Ap owns 7,100 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt has invested 0.16% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Highland Management Lp invested in 0.18% or 8,000 shares. Chicago Equity Prtn Limited Co invested in 0.21% or 15,206 shares. Axa owns 136,424 shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio. Parsons Mngmt Inc Ri reported 3,872 shares. Charter Communication has 2,651 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Gateway Inv Advisers Limited Liability Company reported 229,228 shares stake. Ltd Ltd Liability holds 0.02% or 240 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Castleark Mgmt Limited Liability has 1.14% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Guyasuta Inv Advisors Inc holds 0.14% or 3,535 shares. Minnesota-based Northrock Prtn Limited Co has invested 0.13% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Smithfield Trust accumulated 178 shares.

Ctc Llc, which manages about $63.58B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Powershares Qqq Trust (Put) by 78,442 shares to 257,822 shares, valued at $4.63 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ipath Series B S&P500 Vix (Call) by 8,261 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,480 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Dow Jones Indl Avrg Etf (DIA).

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $2.00 million activity.