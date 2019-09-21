As Waste Management Del (WM) Valuation Rose, Argyle Capital Management Has Lowered Its Holding by $744,625; Qs Investors Maintains Stake in Ulta Beauty (ULTA)

Argyle Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Waste Management Inc Del (WM) by 15.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argyle Capital Management Inc sold 6,475 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 34,600 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.99M, down from 41,075 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Waste Management Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $115.28. About 1.39 million shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 14/03/2018 – Molok scoops The New Economy’s Most Innovative Waste Management Company award; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE 2018 GUIDANCE; 03/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Waste Management – 04/03/2018 04:25 PM; 17/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Waste Management – 04/17/2018 02:30 PM; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT 1Q EPS 91C, EST. 83C; 10/04/2018 – Bradbury H. Anderson Also Steps Down as Chairman of Waste Management; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.97 TO $4.05, EST. $4; 20/04/2018 – Waste Management 1Q Rev $3.51B; 06/03/2018 PA DEP: Bureau of Waste Management Overview TUESDAY, March 20, 2018; 09/05/2018 – CORRECTED-TOX FREE SOLUTIONS- UNDER SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENTS CLEANAWAY WASTE MANAGEMENT TO ACQUIRE 100 PCT OF ORDINARY SHARES IN TOXFREE (CORRECTS

Qs Investors Llc increased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA) by 262.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qs Investors Llc bought 1,582 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.27% . The institutional investor held 2,185 shares of the 2007 company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $758,000, up from 603 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qs Investors Llc who had been investing in Ulta Beauty Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $228.75. About 1.28M shares traded. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has risen 43.41% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.41% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 48 investors sold WM shares while 315 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 296 raised stakes. 297.16 million shares or 0.88% less from 299.79 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.15 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.15 per share. WM’s profit will be $489.58 million for 25.06 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual earnings per share reported by Waste Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.60% EPS growth.

Argyle Capital Management Inc, which manages about $252.92 million and $263.55M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 16,177 shares to 30,993 shares, valued at $4.26M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

