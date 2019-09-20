As Waste Management Del (WM) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Argyle Capital Management Cut Holding; Osmium Partners Holding in Franklin Covey Co (FC) Has Lifted by $6.85 Million

Osmium Partners Llc increased its stake in Franklin Covey Co (FC) by 100.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osmium Partners Llc bought 201,453 shares as the company’s stock rose 26.12% . The hedge fund held 401,453 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.65M, up from 200,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osmium Partners Llc who had been investing in Franklin Covey Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $514.17 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $36.45. About 17,766 shares traded. Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) has risen 45.13% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.13% the S&P500. Some Historical FC News: 03/05/2018 – Franklin Covey Co. and Mango Media Inc. Release New Book, Building a Winning Culture in Government: A Blueprint for Delivering; 20/04/2018 – DJ Franklin Covey Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FC); 04/04/2018 – Franklin Covey 2Q Loss/Shr 20c; 08/05/2018 – Franklin Covey Co. Named to Top 20 Sales Training Company List by Training Industry

Argyle Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Waste Management Inc Del (WM) by 15.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argyle Capital Management Inc sold 6,475 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 34,600 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.99M, down from 41,075 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Waste Management Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.98B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $115.05. About 547,631 shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 20/04/2018 – Waste Management 1Q Net Profit Rises 33%; Lowers Tax Rate Guidance; 20/04/2018 – Waste Management 1Q EPS 91c; 03/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Waste Management – 04/03/2018 04:25 PM; 11/05/2018 – Cargotec: Hiab bundles its expertise and offering for the Waste Management & Recycling segment – Showcase at IFAT, 14-18 May in Munich, Germany; 22/05/2018 – Waste Management Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Cites Waste Management’s Cash Generation, Free Cash Flow Expected in $1B Range This Year; 23/03/2018 – Billionaire AutoNation, Waste Management and Blockbuster founder H. Wayne Huizenga has died at the age of 80; 07/05/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT SR RATING TO Baa1 FROM Baa2 BY MOODY’S; 21/03/2018 – Drilling Waste Management Market 2018 – Global Forecasts up to 2024 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 23/04/2018 – DJ Waste Management Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WM)

Analysts await Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.15 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.15 per share. WM’s profit will be $489.58 million for 25.01 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual earnings per share reported by Waste Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.60% EPS growth.

Argyle Capital Management Inc, which manages about $252.92M and $263.55 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 16,177 shares to 30,993 shares, valued at $4.26 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

