As Washington Trust Bancorp (WASH) Stock Price Declined, Champlain Investment Partners Boosted Stake; As Lamar Advertising Co New (LAMR) Shares Declined, Shareholder Bb&T Securities Decreased Stake

Champlain Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. (WASH) by 2.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Champlain Investment Partners Llc bought 18,845 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.88% . The institutional investor held 749,545 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.09 million, up from 730,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Champlain Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $825.70 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.90% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $47.66. About 1,561 shares traded. Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) has declined 15.01% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.01% the S&P500. Some Historical WASH News: 01/05/2018 – Washington Trust Empowers Providence High School Students through Innovative Web-Based Financial Literacy Program; 21/04/2018 – DJ Washington Trust Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WASH); 15/03/2018 – WASHINGTON TRUST BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 43C-SHR FROM 39C, EST 39C; 25/04/2018 – Washington Trust Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By KBW for May. 2; 15/03/2018 – Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. Increases Quarterly Dividend; 20/04/2018 – WASHINGTON TRUST 1Q EPS 93C, EST. 87C; 15/03/2018 – Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. Increases Qtrly Div; 03/04/2018 – Washington Trust Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 25/04/2018 – Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. Elects Howes to Board of Directors; 20/04/2018 – WASHINGTON TRUST 1Q EPS 93C

Bb&T Securities Llc decreased its stake in Lamar Advertising Co New (LAMR) by 44.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bb&T Securities Llc sold 24,014 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.08% . The institutional investor held 29,596 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.35M, down from 53,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bb&T Securities Llc who had been investing in Lamar Advertising Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $75.58. About 45,649 shares traded. Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:LAMR) has risen 11.34% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.34% the S&P500.

Bb&T Securities Llc, which manages about $6.38 billion and $10.37B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Yum China Hldgs Inc by 8,609 shares to 89,147 shares, valued at $4.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Series Trust (KRE) by 193,783 shares in the quarter, for a total of 211,629 shares, and has risen its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN).

Champlain Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $6.04 billion and $11.47 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Navigators Group Inc. (NASDAQ:NAVG) by 7,520 shares to 850,585 shares, valued at $59.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Novanta Inc by 19,855 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 133,785 shares, and cut its stake in Treehouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS).