As Washington Reit (WRE) Valuation Declined, Ameriprise Financial Increased Its Position; As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Share Value Declined, Hollow Brook Wealth Management Raised Position by $604,372

Ameriprise Financial Inc increased its stake in Washington Reit (WRE) by 389.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ameriprise Financial Inc bought 439,323 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.19% . The institutional investor held 552,030 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.67 million, up from 112,707 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc who had been investing in Washington Reit for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $26.31. About 315,867 shares traded. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) has declined 9.41% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.41% the S&P500. Some Historical WRE News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Washington Real Estate Investment T, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WRE); 25/04/2018 – Washington REIT 1Q EPS 4c; 04/05/2018 – WASHINGTON REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST – ON MAY 4, 2018, ENTERED INTO EIGHT SEPARATE EQUITY DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENTS – SEC FILING; 04/05/2018 – WASHINGTON REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST – EQUITY DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENTS REPLACE CO’S EXISTING EQUITY DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENTS, DATED JUNE 23, 2015; 25/04/2018 – Washington REIT Sees FY18 EPS 25c-EPS 33c; 04/04/2018 – WASHINGTON REIT FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 20/03/2018 New Research Coverage Highlights Home, Gorman-Rupp, Aratana Therapeutics, Washington Real Estate Investment Trust, XG Technolog; 25/04/2018 – Washington REIT Backs FY18 Core FFO/Shr $1.82-$1.90; 25/04/2018 – Washington REIT 1Q FFO/Shr 46c; 25/04/2018 – WASHINGTON REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST WRE.N – QTRLY REPORTED CORE FFO OF $0.46 PER DILUTED SHARE

Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 11.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc bought 4,348 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 42,346 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.92 million, up from 37,998 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $348.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $132.04. About 4.68M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 17/04/2018 – J&J – QTRLY WORLDWIDE CONSUMER SALES $3,398 MLN VS $3,228 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB ANNOUNCES WORLDWIDE COLLABORATION WITH JANSSEN TO DEVELOP & COMMERCIALIZE BRISTOL-MYERS’ FACTOR XIA INHIBITOR, BMS-986177; 24/04/2018 – CN RAIL CEO JJ RUEST SPEAKS IN INTERVIEW IN TORONTO; 15/03/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL – BREAKTHROUGH THERAPY DESIGNATION BASED ON DATA FROM MULTICENTER, OPEN-LABEL PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIAL OF ERDAFITINIB; 18/04/2018 – J&J Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – J&J, IMERYS ORDERED TO PAY PUNITIVE DAMAGES IN TALC CANCER CASE; 16/03/2018 – J&J REPORTS BINDING OFFER FROM PLATINUM EQUITY TO BUY LIFESCAN,; 17/04/2018 – JNJ SAYS ACTELION IS DELIVERING AS EXPECTED; 13/03/2018 – TOKYO — On the first floor of the Johnson & Johnson Institute in Kawasaki, south of Tokyo, a reporter tried his hand at laparoscopic surgery. The technique, which involves inserting a tiny camera and surgical equipment through a small incision in the abdomen, is tougher than it looks; 14/05/2018 – DEPUY SYNTHES PRODUCTS – SIGNED AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE ASSETS OF MEDICAL ENTERPRISES DISTRIBUTION; FINANCIAL TERMS OF DEAL ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED

More notable recent Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “JLL announces $485M sale of 5 retail assets in Northern Virginia and Maryland – PRNewswire” on July 29, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “WashREIT buys Alexandria apartment complex – Washington – Washington Business Journal” published on July 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Can Impact Your Portfolio Volatility – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (BHVN) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (WRE) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 30, 2019.

Ameriprise Financial Inc, which manages about $217.42B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Small (VBK) by 23,407 shares to 160,593 shares, valued at $28.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Barclays Plc (NYSE:BCS) by 118,216 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 198,440 shares, and cut its stake in Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR).

Investors sentiment is 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 26 investors sold WRE shares while 45 reduced holdings. only 45 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 69.90 million shares or 3.13% more from 67.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Carret Asset Mgmt Ltd Com accumulated 0.07% or 14,677 shares. Eii Capital invested in 0.14% or 8,852 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement System stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE). Schroder Inv Mngmt Grp accumulated 358,337 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Profund Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 12,139 shares. Dupont Mgmt has invested 0.03% in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE). Sterling Ltd Company has 46,578 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Whittier holds 0% or 55 shares in its portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Incorporated stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE). Resolution Ltd invested in 497,043 shares or 0.46% of the stock. New York-based Goldman Sachs Grp Inc has invested 0.01% in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE). Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 0.01% or 246,347 shares. Amalgamated Savings Bank accumulated 11,790 shares. Moreover, Victory Cap has 0.22% invested in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE). Putnam Ltd owns 0% invested in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) for 8,298 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Naples Global Advsrs Limited Liability holds 0.86% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 23,988 shares. Headinvest Limited Liability stated it has 0.72% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Ontario – Canada-based Cibc Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0.24% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Pennsylvania Trust has invested 0.05% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Lbmc Invest Advisors Limited Liability Company reported 3,109 shares stake. Shayne Ltd Com holds 1,800 shares. Pecaut Com invested 2.68% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 8,092 are held by Hollencrest Mngmt. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) holds 0.11% or 7,967 shares. Merian (Uk) Ltd, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 203,243 shares. Harbour Inv Management Ltd Liability Co holds 18,313 shares or 1.89% of its portfolio. Moreover, Diker Mgmt Ltd Co has 0.15% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Strategy Asset Managers Limited Liability Company holds 82,938 shares or 2.61% of its portfolio. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv stated it has 1.65 million shares or 0.85% of all its holdings. Parametric Portfolio Assocs Lc reported 1.17% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $366.00M and $92.25M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,404 shares to 29,549 shares, valued at $5.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cedar Fair LP (NYSE:FUN) by 59,307 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 44,108 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).