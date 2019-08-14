As Washington Reit (WRE) Market Value Declined, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Cut Position; Credit Accep Mich (CACC) Shareholder Abrams Bison Investments Has Lowered Its Holding as Share Value Declined

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Washington Reit (WRE) by 88.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc sold 57,880 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.19% . The institutional investor held 7,775 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $221,000, down from 65,655 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Washington Reit for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $26.09. About 57,161 shares traded. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) has declined 9.41% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.41% the S&P500. Some Historical WRE News: 04/05/2018 – WASHINGTON REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST – ON MAY 4, 2018, ENTERED INTO EIGHT SEPARATE EQUITY DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENTS – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – WASHINGTON REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST WRE.N – QTRLY REPORTED CORE FFO OF $0.46 PER DILUTED SHARE; 04/04/2018 – WASHINGTON REIT FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 20/03/2018 New Research Coverage Highlights Home, Gorman-Rupp, Aratana Therapeutics, Washington Real Estate Investment Trust, XG Technolog; 25/04/2018 – Washington REIT Sees FY18 EPS 25c-EPS 33c; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Washington; 25/04/2018 – Washington REIT 1Q EPS 4c; 25/04/2018 – WASHINGTON REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST WRE.N – MANAGEMENT IS REAFFIRMING ITS 2018 CORE FFO GUIDANCE; 04/05/2018 – WASHINGTON REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST – EQUITY DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENTS REPLACE CO’S EXISTING EQUITY DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENTS, DATED JUNE 23, 2015; 25/04/2018 – Washington REIT Backs FY18 Core FFO/Shr $1.82-$1.90

Abrams Bison Investments Llc decreased its stake in Credit Accep Corp Mich (CACC) by 25.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Abrams Bison Investments Llc sold 163,756 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.40% . The hedge fund held 487,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $220.09M, down from 650,756 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Abrams Bison Investments Llc who had been investing in Credit Accep Corp Mich for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.49% or $11.73 during the last trading session, reaching $458.64. About 35,268 shares traded. Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC) has risen 27.26% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.26% the S&P500. Some Historical CACC News: 03/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within ForeScout Technologies, CommerceHub, Newtek Business Services, Credit Acceptance, Akari; 03/05/2018 – Credit Acceptance 1Q Net $120.1M; 10/05/2018 – CREDIT ACCEPTANCE – ADDED NEW LENDER TO WAREHOUSE FACILITY IV & INCREASED AMOUNT OF FACILITY TO $250.0 MLN; 10/05/2018 – Credit Acceptance Announces Increase of Revolving Secured Warehouse Facility; 03/05/2018 – CREDIT ACCEPTANCE 1Q ADJ EPS $6.11, EST. $6.13; 17/05/2018 – Credit Acceptance Favored by 5 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 03/05/2018 – Credit Acceptance 1Q Rev $295.6M; 24/05/2018 – Credit Acceptance Announces Completion of $450.0 Million Asset-Backed Financing; 24/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Credit Acceptance Auto Loan Trust 2018-2

Analysts await Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.42 EPS, down 6.67% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.45 per share. WRE’s profit will be $33.63 million for 15.53 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.47 actual EPS reported by Washington Real Estate Investment Trust for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.64% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 26 investors sold WRE shares while 45 reduced holdings. only 45 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 69.90 million shares or 3.13% more from 67.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 161,101 are held by Great West Life Assurance Can. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt LP holds 7,205 shares. Vanguard Gru has 12.51 million shares. Hanson & Doremus Mgmt stated it has 0.14% in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE). Sector Pension Invest Board stated it has 0.07% in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE). Thompson Siegel Walmsley Limited, a Virginia-based fund reported 16,000 shares. Mason Street Advisors Limited Company reported 0.02% stake. Schroder Invest Management Group has invested 0.02% in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE). Morgan Stanley holds 0% of its portfolio in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) for 285,023 shares. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada holds 0% of its portfolio in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) for 52,799 shares. Pinebridge Investments Lp invested in 58,052 shares. Daiwa Securities Grp owns 0% invested in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) for 13,100 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 0.01% or 20,985 shares. Secor Capital Advsrs LP holds 41,141 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems owns 66,440 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $945.37 million and $999.17M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 248,784 shares to 265,134 shares, valued at $14.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN) by 1,954 shares in the quarter, for a total of 93,610 shares, and has risen its stake in Chemical Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CHFC).

