As Washington Reit (WRE) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Has Trimmed Stake by $1.62 Million; Rathbone Brothers Plc Lowered Estee Lauder Cos Usd0.01 Class A Common Stock (EL) Holding by $3.39 Million

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Washington Reit (WRE) by 88.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc sold 57,880 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,775 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $221,000, down from 65,655 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Washington Reit for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $27.31. About 396,027 shares traded. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) has declined 3.92% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.35% the S&P500. Some Historical WRE News: 25/04/2018 – Washington REIT Sees FY18 EPS 25c-EPS 33c; 20/03/2018 New Research Coverage Highlights Home, Gorman-Rupp, Aratana Therapeutics, Washington Real Estate Investment Trust, XG Technolog; 25/04/2018 – Washington REIT 1Q FFO/Shr 46c

Rathbone Brothers Plc decreased its stake in Estee Lauder Cos Usd0.01 Class A Common Stock (EL) by 6.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rathbone Brothers Plc sold 20,531 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 300,119 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.69M, down from 320,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rathbone Brothers Plc who had been investing in Estee Lauder Cos Usd0.01 Class A Common Stock for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $190.87. About 683,757 shares traded. The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 20.86% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.43% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 19/03/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive (CL), Estee Lauder (EL) on Watch Amid Rumors; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER: TESTING ISSUES WON’T AFFECT NEW PRODUCT LAUNCHES; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder 3Q Net $372M; 25/04/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COS. REPORTS FAMILY-RELATED BENEFITS CHANGE; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder 3Q EPS Boosted 11c by Forex; 20/03/2018 – JPMorgan names Mellody Hobson to board; 23/04/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies to Webcast Discussion of Fiscal 2018 Third Quarter Financial Results on May 2, 2018; 06/03/2018 The Estée Lauder Companies Presentation at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Consumer & Retail Technology Conference; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Sees FY Adj EPS $4.38-Adj EPS $4.42; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER CEO APOLOGIZES FOR TESTING ISSUE

Rathbone Brothers Plc, which manages about $32.89B and $3.04B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc Usd0.0001 Common Stock by 30,825 shares to 631,370 shares, valued at $65.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc Usd0.000006 Cls A Common Stock (NASDAQ:FB) by 3,060 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,098 shares, and has risen its stake in Visa Inc Usd0.0001 Common Stock (NYSE:V).

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 11 insider sales for $116.85 million activity. $1.52M worth of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) shares were sold by Demsey John. 22,788 shares valued at $3.42M were sold by MOSS SARA E on Tuesday, February 5. 29,366 shares were sold by Hertzmark Hudis Jane, worth $4.36M on Wednesday, February 6. 46,233 The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) shares with value of $7.04 million were sold by Polcer Gregory. Shares for $4.12 million were sold by O’HARE MICHAEL on Wednesday, February 6. Another trade for 8,187 shares valued at $1.26 million was sold by PARSONS RICHARD D.

Analysts await The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) to report earnings on August, 19. They expect $0.50 EPS, down 18.03% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.61 per share. EL’s profit will be $180.94M for 95.44 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.55 actual EPS reported by The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -67.74% negative EPS growth.

