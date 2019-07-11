As Washington Reit (WRE) Market Valuation Rose, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Has Decreased Stake by $1.62 Million; Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Share Price Declined While Joel Isaacson & Company Upped Its Position

Joel Isaacson & Company Llc increased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 129.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Joel Isaacson & Company Llc bought 5,002 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.01% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 8,853 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.21M, up from 3,851 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Joel Isaacson & Company Llc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $2.7 during the last trading session, reaching $256.17. About 1.01 million shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has declined 0.78% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.21% the S&P500.

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Washington Reit (WRE) by 88.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc sold 57,880 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,775 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $221,000, down from 65,655 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Washington Reit for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $27.77. About 242,555 shares traded. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) has declined 3.92% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.35% the S&P500. Some Historical WRE News: 25/04/2018 – WASHINGTON REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST WRE.N – MANAGEMENT IS REAFFIRMING ITS 2018 CORE FFO GUIDANCE; 04/04/2018 – WASHINGTON REIT FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 25/04/2018 – WASHINGTON REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST WRE.N – QTRLY REPORTED CORE FFO OF $0.46 PER DILUTED SHARE; 04/05/2018 – WASHINGTON REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST – EQUITY DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENTS REPLACE CO’S EXISTING EQUITY DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENTS, DATED JUNE 23, 2015; 25/04/2018 – Washington REIT Sees FY18 EPS 25c-EPS 33c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Washington Real Estate Investment T, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WRE); 04/05/2018 – WASHINGTON REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST – ON MAY 4, 2018, ENTERED INTO EIGHT SEPARATE EQUITY DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENTS – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Washington; 20/03/2018 New Research Coverage Highlights Home, Gorman-Rupp, Aratana Therapeutics, Washington Real Estate Investment Trust, XG Technolog; 25/04/2018 – Washington REIT 1Q EPS 4c

Investors sentiment is 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 26 investors sold WRE shares while 45 reduced holdings. only 45 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 69.90 million shares or 3.13% more from 67.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Proshare Limited Liability Company owns 29,160 shares. North Star Invest Management Corporation reported 1,925 shares. Ls Investment Lc reported 0% stake. Bank Of New York Mellon, a New York-based fund reported 1.15 million shares. Eii Mgmt reported 8,852 shares. Citigroup holds 0% or 90,688 shares in its portfolio. Us Bancorp De, Minnesota-based fund reported 6,440 shares. Geode Ltd Liability holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) for 1.21M shares. Fmr invested in 0.02% or 4.55 million shares. Amalgamated Retail Bank has 11,790 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Parametric Assocs Lc invested 0% of its portfolio in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE). 16,000 were reported by Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands. 58,052 were accumulated by Pinebridge Invests Lp. Nomura Asset Mngmt holds 50,370 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership invested 0% in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE).

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $945.37 million and $999.17M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rpm International Inc (NYSE:RPM) by 14,671 shares to 210,125 shares, valued at $12.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Short (VCSH) by 5,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,155 shares, and has risen its stake in Mid Amer Apt Cmntys Inc Reit (NYSE:MAA).

Analysts await Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) to report earnings on July, 25 after the close. They expect $0.46 EPS, down 4.17% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.48 per share. WRE’s profit will be $36.82M for 15.09 P/E if the $0.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.44 actual EPS reported by Washington Real Estate Investment Trust for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.55% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt has 0.06% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 52,331 shares. Nuwave Invest Management accumulated 1,306 shares. Glenview Comml Bank Trust Dept owns 14,750 shares. Fulton Bank & Trust Na has 2,474 shares. Washington Tru Bancorp reported 5 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Portland Advsr Ltd Liability has invested 0.85% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Clifford Swan Counsel Ltd invested in 0.26% or 19,593 shares. Hillsdale Mgmt has 12 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Wendell David Inc has 1.29% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 33,261 shares. Dubuque Comml Bank & Tru Communication holds 0.02% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) or 408 shares. Retail Bank Of Nova Scotia stated it has 0.07% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). 2.81M are held by Retail Bank Of America Corp De. Franklin owns 0.49% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 3.63M shares. California-based Reilly Finance Advsr Lc has invested 0.03% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Blair William Il reported 0.12% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX).

Joel Isaacson & Company Llc, which manages about $2.52B and $685.40M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starwood Ppty Tr Inc (NYSE:STWD) by 15,893 shares to 15,835 shares, valued at $354,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IJK) by 1,456 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 88,257 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Group (VIG).

