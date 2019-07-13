As Washington Real Estate Invt (WRE) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Stratos Wealth Partners LTD Has Cut Its Holding by $357,980; Allison Transmission Hldgs I (ALSN) Holder Gargoyle Investment Advisor Has Lowered Its Position by $677,248 as Stock Value Declined

Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc decreased its stake in Allison Transmission Hldgs I (ALSN) by 33.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc sold 15,392 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 30,264 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.36 million, down from 45,656 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc who had been investing in Allison Transmission Hldgs I for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.71% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $46.66. About 860,630 shares traded. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) has risen 5.74% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.31% the S&P500. Some Historical ALSN News: 06/03/2018 – ALLISON TRANSMISSION – UNIT IS SEEKING TO AMEND CREDIT AGREEMENT TO REDUCE INTEREST RATE MARGIN ON TERM B-3 LOAN DUE 2022; 30/04/2018 – ALLISON TRANSMISSION SEES FY NET SALES CHANGE +10% TO +14%; 05/04/2018 – Allison Transmission Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 30/04/2018 – ALLISON TRANSMISSION BOOSTS 2018 NET SALES FORECAST; 30/03/2018 – Savoy magazine names Dana Pittard to “most influential” list; 22/03/2018 – Six Companies Join the Auto-ISAC: Allison Transmission, Autoliv, Calsonic Kansei, Hitachi, Intel and Navistar; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: ALSN May Benefit, Industry Posts 12th Consecutive Gain; 06/03/2018 – ALLISON TRANSMISSION SEEKS INTEREST RATE MARGIN CUT ON LOAN; 06/03/2018 – FITCH RATES ALLISON TRANSMISSION’S PROPOSED NOTES ‘BB’/’RR4’; 06/03/2018 – ALLISON TRANSMISSION SEEKS TO AMEND TERM B-3 LOAN DUE 2022

Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd decreased its stake in Washington Real Estate Invt (WRE) by 25.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd sold 12,785 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 37,193 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.06 million, down from 49,978 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd who had been investing in Washington Real Estate Invt for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $27.75. About 303,507 shares traded. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) has declined 3.92% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.35% the S&P500. Some Historical WRE News: 04/05/2018 – WASHINGTON REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST – EQUITY DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENTS REPLACE CO’S EXISTING EQUITY DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENTS, DATED JUNE 23, 2015; 25/04/2018 – WASHINGTON REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST WRE.N – QTRLY REPORTED CORE FFO OF $0.46 PER DILUTED SHARE; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Washington; 25/04/2018 – Washington REIT 1Q FFO/Shr 46c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Washington Real Estate Investment T, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WRE); 04/04/2018 – WASHINGTON REIT FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 25/04/2018 – Washington REIT 1Q EPS 4c; 04/05/2018 – WASHINGTON REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST – ON MAY 4, 2018, ENTERED INTO EIGHT SEPARATE EQUITY DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENTS – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – WASHINGTON REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST WRE.N – MANAGEMENT IS REAFFIRMING ITS 2018 CORE FFO GUIDANCE; 20/03/2018 New Research Coverage Highlights Home, Gorman-Rupp, Aratana Therapeutics, Washington Real Estate Investment Trust, XG Technolog

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 19 investors sold ALSN shares while 103 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 113.91 million shares or 3.38% less from 117.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tower Research Limited Liability Corp (Trc) reported 0.01% in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN). Sg Americas Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.06% or 141,379 shares. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.07% in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN). Cipher L P, a New York-based fund reported 87,125 shares. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv invested in 2.52 million shares or 0.18% of the stock. California-based Hotchkis & Wiley Cap Management Limited Co has invested 0.04% in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN). 156,900 were accumulated by Hbk Invs Limited Partnership. Jpmorgan Chase & has invested 0.02% in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN). Suntrust Banks Incorporated stated it has 18,609 shares. Columbia Asset Mngmt has 0.03% invested in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) for 2,375 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Com accumulated 47,557 shares. Nordea Invest Mngmt Ab has 46,600 shares. The Nevada-based Whittier Trust Company Of Nevada Inc has invested 0% in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN). Clarivest Asset Mngmt Ltd Company has invested 0% in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Corporation accumulated 92,900 shares.

Since January 18, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 sale for $128,475 activity. Bohley G Frederick also bought $229,995 worth of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) on Friday, April 26.

Analysts await Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $1.19 earnings per share, down 7.75% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.29 per share. ALSN’s profit will be $143.48M for 9.80 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.32 actual earnings per share reported by Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.85% negative EPS growth.

Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc, which manages about $353.70M and $103.99 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Check Point Software Tech Lt (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 5,033 shares to 11,057 shares, valued at $1.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Treehouse Foods Inc (NYSE:THS) by 6,085 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,409 shares, and has risen its stake in Penske Automotive Grp Inc (NYSE:PAG).

More notable recent Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Allison’s Hybrid Transmission to Provide Propulsion for Suffolk County Transit – Business Wire” on January 31, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Allison Transmission Announces $500 Million Senior Notes Offering – Business Wire” published on March 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Wix.Com Ltd (WIX) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) were released by: Zacks.com and their article: “Is Allison Transmission (ALSN) a Great Value Stock Right Now? – Zacks.com” published on May 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “ALSN vs. RACE: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 03, 2019.

Analysts await Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) to report earnings on July, 25 after the close. They expect $0.46 earnings per share, down 4.17% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.48 per share. WRE’s profit will be $36.82 million for 15.08 P/E if the $0.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.44 actual earnings per share reported by Washington Real Estate Investment Trust for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.55% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 26 investors sold WRE shares while 45 reduced holdings. only 45 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 69.90 million shares or 3.13% more from 67.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership reported 1.23M shares stake. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada stated it has 52,799 shares. Hbk Invs Limited Partnership invested in 14,600 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Secor Capital Advsr LP has invested 0.24% in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE). Morgan Stanley stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership stated it has 129,594 shares. Maryland Cap Management reported 13,705 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Moreover, Heitman Real Securities Ltd Liability Company has 0% invested in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE). Nomura Asset Limited owns 50,370 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Schroder Invest Mgmt Grp holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) for 358,337 shares. Cibc Asset Management invested in 0% or 7,149 shares. Strs Ohio reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE). Goldman Sachs Gp accumulated 655,654 shares. Eii Capital Inc accumulated 0.14% or 8,852 shares. Indexiq Advsrs Llc holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) for 54,879 shares.

More notable recent Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Washington REIT Starts 2018 With Stifel Downgrade – Benzinga” on January 02, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “WashREIT Enters Contracts to Sell Eight Retail Assets, Acquire an Additional Multifamily Asset and Provides Updated 2019 Earnings Guidance – GlobeNewswire” published on June 26, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “WashREIT Signs 51,000 SF Tenant at Watergate 600 NYSE:WRE – GlobeNewswire” on March 11, 2019. More interesting news about Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Thasos 2019 Retail REIT Performance Update Finds Westfield and Urstadt Biddle Atop Industry Performance Rankings – PRNewswire” published on April 15, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “From Federal Realty to Weingarten, here’s what public companies are saying about their D.C.-area investments – Washington Business Journal” with publication date: February 22, 2019.