As Washington Real Estate Invt (WRE) Market Value Declined, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD Decreased by $357,980 Its Stake; Mkp Capital Management Lowered Rent A Ctr New (Put) (RCII) Stake by $3.53 Million; Stock Value Rose

Mkp Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Rent A Ctr Inc New (Put) (RCII) by 84.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mkp Capital Management Llc sold 176,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.37% . The hedge fund held 32,600 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $680,000, down from 208,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mkp Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Rent A Ctr Inc New (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.43B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $26.48. About 1.04 million shares traded or 4.38% up from the average. Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) has risen 83.63% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 83.63% the S&P500. Some Historical RCII News: 09/04/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER INC – HAS REDUCED DEBT BY OVER $75 MLN DUE TO STRONGER TOPLINE AND IMPROVED PERFORMANCE, PRIMARILY DUE TO COST SAVING INITIATIVES; 25/04/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER BIDS ARE SAID TO BE DUE BY END OF WEEK:THE STREET; 15/05/2018 – Marcato Capital Management LP Exits Position in Rent-A-Center; 07/03/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER EVALUATING PROPOSALS; 25/05/2018 – ENGAGED CAPITAL – ENGAGED GROUP ELECTED TO WAIVE RIGHT TO PUT FORTH MCFATE AS POTENTIAL DIRECTOR NOMINEE FOR ELECTION AT 2018 ANNUAL MEETING; 09/04/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER PROVIDES FIRST QUARTER 2018 BUSINESS UPDATES; 14/05/2018 – Alta Fundamental Advisers Buys New 1% Position in Rent-A-Center; 03/04/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER – ALSO ENTERED INTO A LOYALTY AND CONFIDENTIALITY AGREEMENT WITH CEO FADEL; 03/04/2018 – Rent-A-Center Buyout Expected In Next Month or Two; 07/03/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER: REVIEW OF STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES REMAINS ONGOING

Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd decreased its stake in Washington Real Estate Invt (WRE) by 25.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd sold 12,785 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.19% . The institutional investor held 37,193 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.06 million, down from 49,978 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd who had been investing in Washington Real Estate Invt for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $26.31. About 315,867 shares traded. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) has declined 9.41% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.41% the S&P500. Some Historical WRE News: 20/03/2018 New Research Coverage Highlights Home, Gorman-Rupp, Aratana Therapeutics, Washington Real Estate Investment Trust, XG Technolog; 25/04/2018 – Washington REIT 1Q FFO/Shr 46c; 25/04/2018 – Washington REIT 1Q EPS 4c; 25/04/2018 – WASHINGTON REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST WRE.N – QTRLY REPORTED CORE FFO OF $0.46 PER DILUTED SHARE; 21/04/2018 – DJ Washington Real Estate Investment T, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WRE); 04/05/2018 – WASHINGTON REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST – ON MAY 4, 2018, ENTERED INTO EIGHT SEPARATE EQUITY DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENTS – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – Washington REIT Sees FY18 EPS 25c-EPS 33c; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Washington; 25/04/2018 – Washington REIT Backs FY18 Core FFO/Shr $1.82-$1.90; 04/05/2018 – Wells Capital Buys New 1.3% Position in Washington REIT

More notable recent Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Much Did Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s (NYSE:WRE) CEO Pocket Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on May 17, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Washington Real Estate Investment Trust launches new program for tenants in a rush – Washington – Washington Business Journal” published on July 31, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about Washington Real Estate Investment Trust. – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “WashREIT to Acquire Value-Add Multifamily Portfolio in the Washington Metro Region – GlobeNewswire” published on April 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s (NYSE:WRE) Share Price Gain of 16% Match Its Business Performance? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 24, 2019.

Analysts await Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.42 earnings per share, down 6.67% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.45 per share. WRE’s profit will be $33.64 million for 15.66 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.47 actual earnings per share reported by Washington Real Estate Investment Trust for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.64% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 26 investors sold WRE shares while 45 reduced holdings. only 45 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 69.90 million shares or 3.13% more from 67.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amica Retiree Trust invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE). 8,298 were reported by Putnam Limited. Ameriprise stated it has 552,030 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Moreover, Axa has 0% invested in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) for 10,945 shares. Moreover, Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd has 0.01% invested in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE). Cipher Cap Limited Partnership reported 39,596 shares. Hsbc Hldg Public Llc has 0% invested in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE). Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc owns 0% invested in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) for 39,437 shares. Northern stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE). Vanguard Group Inc holds 12.51 million shares. 17,150 were accumulated by Los Angeles Cap Mgmt And Equity. United Automobile Association holds 0% of its portfolio in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) for 11,952 shares. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys reported 66,440 shares stake. Keybank National Association Oh stated it has 61,000 shares.

Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd, which manages about $2.15B and $2.22B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VNQ) by 34,164 shares to 142,561 shares, valued at $12.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FTCS) by 17,840 shares in the quarter, for a total of 94,299 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (AGG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold RCII shares while 41 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 48.37 million shares or 6.87% more from 45.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voya Mgmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Federated Invsts Pa reported 4,821 shares. Strs Ohio, Ohio-based fund reported 37,100 shares. Maverick Capital Limited invested in 390,130 shares. Signia Cap Mngmt, a Washington-based fund reported 155,241 shares. Ameriprise accumulated 454,981 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 59,705 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Whittier Com stated it has 0% in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Cap Fund Sa holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) for 170,145 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) for 188,180 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund has 0.01% invested in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Price T Rowe Assocs Md has 0% invested in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Lombard Odier Asset (Usa) accumulated 30,000 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 7,188 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins Company The reported 29,071 shares.