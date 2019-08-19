As Washington Real Estate Invt (WRE) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Stratos Wealth Partners LTD Has Cut Stake; Danaher (DHR) Shares Rose While Findlay Park Partners Llp Increased by $5.28 Million Its Stake

Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd decreased its stake in Washington Real Estate Invt (WRE) by 25.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd sold 12,785 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.19% . The institutional investor held 37,193 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.06M, down from 49,978 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd who had been investing in Washington Real Estate Invt for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.13B market cap company. The stock increased 1.61% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $26.57. About 384,590 shares traded. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) has declined 9.41% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.41% the S&P500. Some Historical WRE News: 25/04/2018 – Washington REIT 1Q EPS 4c; 04/04/2018 – WASHINGTON REIT FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 04/05/2018 – WASHINGTON REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST – ON MAY 4, 2018, ENTERED INTO EIGHT SEPARATE EQUITY DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENTS – SEC FILING; 04/05/2018 – Wells Capital Buys New 1.3% Position in Washington REIT; 04/05/2018 – WASHINGTON REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST – EQUITY DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENTS REPLACE CO’S EXISTING EQUITY DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENTS, DATED JUNE 23, 2015; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Washington; 21/04/2018 – DJ Washington Real Estate Investment T, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WRE); 20/03/2018 New Research Coverage Highlights Home, Gorman-Rupp, Aratana Therapeutics, Washington Real Estate Investment Trust, XG Technolog; 25/04/2018 – WASHINGTON REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST WRE.N – QTRLY REPORTED CORE FFO OF $0.46 PER DILUTED SHARE; 25/04/2018 – Washington REIT 1Q FFO/Shr 46c

Findlay Park Partners Llp increased its stake in Danaher Corporation (DHR) by 0.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Findlay Park Partners Llp bought 40,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.80% . The institutional investor held 4.64 million shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $611.91M, up from 4.60 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Findlay Park Partners Llp who had been investing in Danaher Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.30% or $3.16 during the last trading session, reaching $140.35. About 1.99 million shares traded. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 38.00% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.00% the S&P500. Some Historical DHR News: 07/03/2018 – Danaher: Better-Than-Expected Results in Life Sciences, Diagnostics Platforms; 09/03/2018 – Danaher: Integrated DNA Provides Consumables for Genomics Applications; 07/03/2018 – Danaher Provides Update on 1Q 2018 Fincl Performance; 10/04/2018 – DANAHER CORP DHR.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $112 FROM $110; 08/05/2018 – Tektronix Meets 3D Sensing Test Challenges with New Keithley Model 2606B System SourceMeter SMU; 19/04/2018 – DANAHER CORP DHR.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.40 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/03/2018 – Danaher To Acquire Integrated DNA Technologies; 10/04/2018 – Beckman Coulter Diagnostics Announces Worldwide Commercialization of the Access Sensitive Estradiol; 19/04/2018 – Danaher Sees FY Adj EPS $4.38-Adj EPS $4.45; 25/04/2018 – Danaher Approached GE About Deal for GE’s Life-Sciences Unit

Analysts await Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.42 earnings per share, down 6.67% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.45 per share. WRE’s profit will be $33.64 million for 15.82 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.47 actual earnings per share reported by Washington Real Estate Investment Trust for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.64% negative EPS growth.

Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd, which manages about $2.15B and $2.22B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (EEM) by 15,702 shares to 163,120 shares, valued at $7.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr by 14,231 shares in the quarter, for a total of 330,086 shares, and has risen its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FBT).

Investors sentiment is 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 26 investors sold WRE shares while 45 reduced holdings. only 45 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 69.90 million shares or 3.13% more from 67.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New York-based Cipher Capital Lp has invested 0.09% in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE). Indexiq Ltd Liability Corp has 0.05% invested in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE). Axa stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE). Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co holds 0.25% or 1.64 million shares in its portfolio. Cibc Asset Mgmt owns 7,149 shares. 5,323 were reported by Panagora Asset Mgmt. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt reported 0% stake. Macquarie Ltd reported 2.02M shares. Hoertkorn Richard Charles has 0.07% invested in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) for 3,500 shares. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley, Virginia-based fund reported 16,000 shares. Voya Mngmt has invested 0% in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE). California State Teachers Retirement System reported 0.01% in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE). Profund Ltd Com stated it has 12,139 shares. Tortoise Inv Management Limited Com holds 0.02% in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) or 3,250 shares. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Incorporated owns 88,825 shares or 0.38% of their US portfolio.

