As Washington Real Estate Invt Tr (WRE) Shares Declined, Palladium Partners Lifted Its Position; Csg Sys Intl (CSGS) Holder Palisade Capital Management Raised Position

Palladium Partners Llc increased its stake in Washington Real Estate Invt Tr (WRE) by 320.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palladium Partners Llc bought 85,723 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.19% . The institutional investor held 112,463 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.01M, up from 26,740 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palladium Partners Llc who had been investing in Washington Real Estate Invt Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $27.79. About 284,406 shares traded. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) has declined 9.41% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.41% the S&P500. Some Historical WRE News: 25/04/2018 – Washington REIT 1Q EPS 4c; 25/04/2018 – WASHINGTON REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST WRE.N – MANAGEMENT IS REAFFIRMING ITS 2018 CORE FFO GUIDANCE; 04/05/2018 – WASHINGTON REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST – EQUITY DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENTS REPLACE CO’S EXISTING EQUITY DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENTS, DATED JUNE 23, 2015

Palisade Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Csg Sys Intl Inc (CSGS) by 5.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palisade Capital Management Llc bought 16,806 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.78% . The hedge fund held 297,960 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.55M, up from 281,154 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palisade Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Csg Sys Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $52.89. About 108,252 shares traded. CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) has risen 26.89% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.89% the S&P500. Some Historical CSGS News: 29/03/2018 – CSG SMART SCIENCE & TECHNOLOGY 300222.SZ SAYS IT PLANS TO RAISE UP TO 1.5 BLN YUAN IN SHARE PRIVATE PLACEMENT TO FUNDS PROJECTS; 21/05/2018 – Strata-X Has High Graded an Area Within the Serowe CSG Fairway; 02/04/2018 – CSG Systems International to Hold First Quarter Earnings Conference Call; 22/04/2018 – DJ CSG Systems International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CSGS); 20/04/2018 – REG-Contract CSG Service; 08/03/2018 – CSG SYSTEMS INTERNATIONAL – ON MARCH 5 REFINANCED EXISTING TERM BANK DEBT, REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH NEW DEBT ARRANGEMENT – SEC FILING; 08/04/2018 – CSG HOLDING 000012.SZ SAYS IT PLANS TO ISSUE UP TO 4.0 BLN YUAN COMMERCIAL PAPER; 15/05/2018 – CSG Survey Reveals Consumer Priorities for the IoT; 20/04/2018 – ROVSING GROUP WINS SERVICE CONTRACT FROM CNES FOR CSG; 08/03/2018 – CSG SYSTEMS INTERNATIONAL SAYS ON MARCH 5, CO ENTERED INTO NEW $350 MLN CREDIT AGREEMENT WHICH REPLACED CREDIT AGREEMENT ENTERED INTO IN FEB 2015

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.41, from 1.45 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 24 investors sold WRE shares while 48 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 71.48 million shares or 2.26% more from 69.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Price T Rowe Assoc Md has invested 0.01% in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE). Hexavest, a Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 4,630 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund invested in 32,054 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 60,131 are owned by Amer Group Inc. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 58,428 shares. Renaissance Tech Limited Co holds 3.70M shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Keybank Natl Association Oh stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE). Macroview Investment Management Ltd Liability Corp reported 544 shares stake. Susquehanna Interest Group Ltd Liability Partnership holds 17,417 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Hsbc Hldgs Public Ltd Liability Corp reported 0% of its portfolio in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE). Honeywell Interest Inc holds 21,930 shares. Thornburg Inv holds 0.81% of its portfolio in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) for 3.14M shares. Advisory Service Ntwk Limited Liability Company, a Georgia-based fund reported 3,184 shares. Putnam Ltd Company invested in 0% or 7,537 shares. M&T Comml Bank Corp reported 10,483 shares.

Palladium Partners Llc, which manages about $1.69 billion and $1.45 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp Com (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6,304 shares to 393,463 shares, valued at $52.71M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jp Morgan Exchange Traded Fd U by 242,252 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 434,457 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr Usa Quality Fctr (QUAL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.71, from 1.72 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 18 investors sold CSGS shares while 68 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 31.76 million shares or 0.77% less from 32.00 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Can invested in 0.01% or 45,345 shares. Parametric Port Assocs Ltd Llc has 0.01% invested in CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS). Moreover, State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0.01% invested in CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS). Barclays Plc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS). Moreover, Savings Bank Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS). Alps Advsrs holds 9,209 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 6,701 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Renaissance Techs Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.1% invested in CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) for 2.32 million shares. Federated Invsts Pa holds 105,362 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership reported 344,849 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 282,335 were accumulated by Principal Financial Group Inc. Wells Fargo And Mn reported 374,481 shares stake. Amp Cap Limited accumulated 10,806 shares or 0% of the stock. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Limited stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS). River Road Asset Management Llc stated it has 802,816 shares or 0.76% of all its holdings.

Palisade Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.40B and $3.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (Prn) by 1.67 million shares to 5.88M shares, valued at $6.22 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 988 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,306 shares, and cut its stake in Aci Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:ACIW).

