As Washington Re Inv (WRE) Stock Price Rose, Strs Ohio Has Cut Its Position by $359,296; Botty Investors Stake in Altria Group (MO) Has Lifted by $2.85 Million as Stock Value Rose

Strs Ohio decreased its stake in Washington Re Inv (WRE) by 9.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strs Ohio sold 12,832 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 126,127 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.58M, down from 138,959 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strs Ohio who had been investing in Washington Re Inv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $27.74. About 32,297 shares traded. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) has declined 3.92% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.35% the S&P500. Some Historical WRE News: 25/04/2018 – WASHINGTON REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST WRE.N – MANAGEMENT IS REAFFIRMING ITS 2018 CORE FFO GUIDANCE; 25/04/2018 – Washington REIT Sees FY18 EPS 25c-EPS 33c; 04/05/2018 – Wells Capital Buys New 1.3% Position in Washington REIT

Botty Investors Llc increased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 1199.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Botty Investors Llc bought 49,177 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 53,277 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.10M, up from 4,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Botty Investors Llc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $92.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $49.37. About 2.45 million shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 5.25% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.68% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thomasville Bank reported 0.22% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Miracle Mile Limited Liability Company invested in 37,097 shares. Ogorek Anthony Joseph New York Adv owns 235 shares. Rbo & Co Limited Liability Co owns 298,125 shares or 4.11% of their US portfolio. Pettyjohn Wood & White holds 15,286 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. Focused Wealth stated it has 0.08% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Alpha Windward Ltd Co reported 1,028 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Kentucky Retirement Sys, a Kentucky-based fund reported 81,951 shares. Kcm Inv Advisors Limited Company reported 0.18% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Evergreen Mgmt Llc holds 0.03% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) or 4,947 shares. Verity Asset Inc, North Carolina-based fund reported 12,095 shares. Live Your Vision Ltd has invested 0.01% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Cleararc Inc holds 0.49% or 45,488 shares. Qs Ltd Liability Com invested in 698,095 shares. National Asset Management Incorporated holds 65,636 shares.

Since February 21, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $122,481 activity.

Analysts await Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) to report earnings on July, 25 after the close. They expect $0.46 earnings per share, down 4.17% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.48 per share. WRE’s profit will be $36.81 million for 15.08 P/E if the $0.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.44 actual earnings per share reported by Washington Real Estate Investment Trust for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.55% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 26 investors sold WRE shares while 45 reduced holdings. only 45 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 69.90 million shares or 3.13% more from 67.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Indexiq Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.05% in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) or 54,879 shares. Legal And General Public Ltd Co reported 465,031 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans has invested 0.01% in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE). Moreover, Hexavest has 0% invested in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE). Moreover, Schroder Investment Gru has 0.02% invested in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE). Art Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE). 1.25 million were reported by Charles Schwab Mngmt. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Cap Mngmt Inc holds 0.38% in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) or 88,825 shares. 20,136 were reported by Piedmont Advsr Incorporated. Hanson Doremus Invest Mngmt invested in 0.14% or 15,002 shares. Glob Endowment Mngmt LP holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) for 32,900 shares. The Illinois-based First Advisors LP has invested 0.06% in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE). Amica Retiree Medical Trust holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) for 8,289 shares. Moreover, Aqr Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has 0% invested in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE). Voya Mgmt Llc has 31,844 shares.