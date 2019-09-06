As Washington Re Inv (WRE) Share Value Declined, Strs Ohio Trimmed Its Stake by $359,296; Honeywell International Has Trimmed Eqty Lifestyle Pptys (ELS) Position as Stock Price Rose

Strs Ohio decreased its stake in Washington Re Inv (WRE) by 9.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strs Ohio sold 12,832 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.19% . The institutional investor held 126,127 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.58M, down from 138,959 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strs Ohio who had been investing in Washington Re Inv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $27.05. About 91,039 shares traded. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) has declined 9.41% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.41% the S&P500. Some Historical WRE News: 25/04/2018 – Washington REIT 1Q EPS 4c; 20/03/2018 New Research Coverage Highlights Home, Gorman-Rupp, Aratana Therapeutics, Washington Real Estate Investment Trust, XG Technolog; 25/04/2018 – Washington REIT 1Q FFO/Shr 46c; 04/05/2018 – WASHINGTON REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST – EQUITY DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENTS REPLACE CO’S EXISTING EQUITY DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENTS, DATED JUNE 23, 2015; 04/05/2018 – WASHINGTON REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST – ON MAY 4, 2018, ENTERED INTO EIGHT SEPARATE EQUITY DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENTS – SEC FILING; 04/04/2018 – WASHINGTON REIT FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 04/05/2018 – Wells Capital Buys New 1.3% Position in Washington REIT; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Washington; 21/04/2018 – DJ Washington Real Estate Investment T, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WRE); 25/04/2018 – Washington REIT Sees FY18 EPS 25c-EPS 33c

Honeywell International Inc decreased its stake in Eqty Lifestyle Pptys Inc (ELS) by 10.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Honeywell International Inc sold 3,640 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.92% . The institutional investor held 31,408 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.59 million, down from 35,048 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Honeywell International Inc who had been investing in Eqty Lifestyle Pptys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.32B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $135.27. About 253,530 shares traded. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) has risen 38.41% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.41% the S&P500.

Honeywell International Inc, which manages about $256.42M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Essex Ppty Tr Inc (NYSE:ESS) by 6,345 shares to 24,977 shares, valued at $7.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI) by 4,985 shares in the quarter, for a total of 34,837 shares, and has risen its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc (NYSE:EXR).

Analysts await Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.07 earnings per share, up 3.88% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.03 per share. ELS’s profit will be $97.41 million for 31.61 P/E if the $1.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.96 actual earnings per share reported by Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.46% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold ELS shares while 85 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 80.77 million shares or 0.50% less from 81.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Los Angeles Cap Management And Equity Rech invested in 0.09% or 143,155 shares. Resolution Capital Limited holds 4.1% or 1.10 million shares. Vident Invest Advisory Ltd Liability Corp holds 9,866 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Bahl And Gaynor accumulated 41,262 shares. 1.79 million were accumulated by Invesco Limited. Royal Bancorp Of Canada accumulated 0.01% or 185,712 shares. Great West Life Assurance Com Can has 74,309 shares. Guggenheim Ltd Liability Com owns 79,777 shares. Aperio Llc has 30,256 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 8,747 were accumulated by Art Advsr Ltd Llc. Balyasny Asset Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) or 11,938 shares. Sei Invests owns 343,307 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Rothschild Asset Mngmt Us Inc accumulated 0.67% or 544,627 shares. Honeywell reported 1.4% in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS). Schroder Investment Mngmt Group Inc has invested 0.2% in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS).

More notable recent Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR): Set To Experience A Decrease In Earnings? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) An Attractive Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “ELS Announces Tax Treatment of 2018 Distributions – Business Wire” published on January 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Equity LifeStyle Properties: Manufactured Home REIT Offers Superior Dividend Growth – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Strs Ohio, which manages about $22.06B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba Group Holdings (NYSE:BABA) by 24,100 shares to 112,700 shares, valued at $20.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) by 29,985 shares in the quarter, for a total of 347,677 shares, and has risen its stake in The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX).

More notable recent Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Confirms 1st Quarter 2019 Earnings Release Date And Conference Call Information – GlobeNewswire” on March 20, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “WashREIT Completes Purchase of Northern Virginia Tranche of Value-Add Multifamily Portfolio Acquisition – GlobeNewswire” published on April 30, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “WashREIT Completes Acquisition of Maryland Tranche of Value-Add Multifamily Portfolio – GlobeNewswire” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “WashREIT expanding Space-Plus+ flexible leasing – Washington – Washington Business Journal” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Washington Real Estate Investment Trust, Ascendis Pharma, and Bluegreen Vacations Jumped Today – Motley Fool” with publication date: March 04, 2019.

Analysts await Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, down 8.89% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.45 per share. WRE’s profit will be $32.83M for 16.49 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.47 actual earnings per share reported by Washington Real Estate Investment Trust for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.77% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 26 investors sold WRE shares while 45 reduced holdings. only 45 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 69.90 million shares or 3.13% more from 67.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Balyasny Asset Limited Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE). Invesco Limited invested in 972,291 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Asset Mngmt One Ltd holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) for 158,514 shares. Stratos Wealth Prns Limited stated it has 37,193 shares. Moreover, Victory Capital Management has 0.22% invested in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) for 3.38M shares. Amica Mutual Insur owns 37,915 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Barclays Public Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE). Moors & Cabot stated it has 142,966 shares. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Management reported 0.38% stake. Ameriprise has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE). Voya Invest Mngmt Ltd invested in 31,844 shares. Moreover, Carret Asset Limited Company has 0.07% invested in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE). Endowment Mgmt Limited Partnership reported 0.13% stake. Royal National Bank Of Canada invested in 0% or 52,799 shares. Qs Investors Ltd Liability Corporation reported 5,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings.