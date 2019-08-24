As Washington Federal (WAFD) Stock Rose, Hillcrest Asset Management Raised by $2.08 Million Its Holding; Howard Hughes (HHC) Stock Rose While Caledonia Private Investments Pty LTD Has Increased by $2.26 Million Its Position

Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd increased its stake in Howard Hughes Corp (HHC) by 1.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd bought 20,542 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.64% . The institutional investor held 1.32M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $145.71 million, up from 1.30 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd who had been investing in Howard Hughes Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.87% or $3.75 during the last trading session, reaching $126.91. About 175,562 shares traded. The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) has risen 2.43% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.43% the S&P500. Some Historical HHC News: 01/05/2018 – HOWARD HUGHES 1Q EPS $0.03; 01/05/2018 – Howard Hughes 1Q Core FFO/Shr $1.02; 09/04/2018 – DAVID R. WEINREB, CEO OF HOWARD HUGHES SELLS SHRS TO SATISFY; 02/05/2018 – Howard Hughes Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – The Howard Hughes Corporation® And Governor Hogan Celebrate Transformation Of Downtown Columbia Into Hub Of Technology And Inn; 09/04/2018 – David R. Weinreb, CEO of the Howard Hughes Corp, Sells Shrs to Satisfy Tax Obligation; 03/05/2018 – Is Howard Hughes 2.0 Running TSLA?; 15/03/2018 – Howard Hughes at Tour Hosted By JMP Securities Today; 09/04/2018 – DAVID R. WEINREB, CEO OF HOWARD HUGHES SELLS SHRS TO SATISFY TA; 01/05/2018 – Howard Hughes 1Q EPS 3c

Hillcrest Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Washington Federal (WAFD) by 36.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hillcrest Asset Management Llc bought 74,211 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.39% . The institutional investor held 279,311 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.07 million, up from 205,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Washington Federal for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.34% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $34.64. About 450,687 shares traded or 8.76% up from the average. Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) has risen 9.19% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WAFD News: 11/04/2018 – Washington Federal 2Q EPS 57c; 23/04/2018 – Royal Financial, Inc. Completes Integration of Washington Federal Bank for Savings; 22/03/2018 – Washington Federal Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – WASHINGTON FEDERAL NAMES THOMAS J. KELLEY AS VICE CHAIRMAN; 02/04/2018 – WASHINGTON FEDERAL AMENDS MERGER PACT WITH ANCHOR BANCORP; 11/04/2018 – Washington Federal 2Q Net $49.3M; 10/04/2018 – WASHINGTON FEDERAL 2Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.25%, EST. 3.25%; 26/03/2018 – WASHINGTON FEDERAL REPORTS BOARD SUCCESSION PLAN UPDATE; 21/04/2018 – DJ Washington Federal Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WAFD); 07/03/2018 Washington Federal Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average

More notable recent Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Virtus Investment Hikes Dividend 22%: Time to Buy the Stock? – Nasdaq” on August 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Washington Federal (WAFD) is a Top Dividend Stock for Your Portfolio – Yahoo Finance” published on June 27, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Ex-Dividend Reminder: Investors Bancorp, South State Corp and Washington Federal – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) were released by: Tucson.com and their article: “Washington Federal Bank Announces the Appointment of Former Executive Linda Brower to its Board of Directors – Arizona Daily Star” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Hilltop Holdings (HTH) Beats on Q2 Earnings as Revenues Rise – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 9 investors sold WAFD shares while 66 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 66.77 million shares or 3.40% less from 69.12 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moody Bancorporation Tru Division holds 0% or 129 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Ny Mellon Corp has invested 0.01% in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD). American Century, Missouri-based fund reported 45,810 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And invested in 1.33 million shares. Federated Pa invested in 0% or 57,652 shares. 31 are held by Cornerstone. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management owns 634 shares for 0% of their portfolio. The Connecticut-based Paloma Prns Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD). Amalgamated National Bank & Trust has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD). Barclays Public Ltd Liability Co owns 31,534 shares. Dean Investment Assoc Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.56% or 133,330 shares in its portfolio. Kbc Grp Nv reported 0.02% stake. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda holds 27,973 shares. 44,640 were reported by Royal Retail Bank Of Canada. Teton holds 0.09% or 32,550 shares.

More notable recent The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Bill Ackman Comments on The Howard Hughes Corp – Yahoo Finance” on August 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The Howard Hughes Corporation (HHC): Billionaire Bill Ackman Still Believes It Is Undervalued – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Investors Should Know About The Howard Hughes Corporation’s (NYSE:HHC) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Howard Hughes Hit a Home Run in Q2 – Yahoo Finance” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Howard Hughes: A Speculative Bet That Relies Heavily On The Acquisition Value Of Strategic Assets – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold HHC shares while 62 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 38.85 million shares or 13.10% more from 34.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board has 0% invested in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). Real Estate Management Services Limited Liability Company reported 48,910 shares stake. New York State Common Retirement Fund owns 79,818 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Etrade Capital Management Ltd Company owns 4,298 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Balyasny Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.07% of its portfolio in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) for 91,555 shares. Envestnet Asset Management Incorporated accumulated 0% or 10,903 shares. Lpl Fincl accumulated 2,154 shares or 0% of the stock. Monarch Prns Asset Mngmt Limited Liability accumulated 2.1% or 126,425 shares. First Mercantile Tru has invested 0.04% in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). Northern Tru reported 244,709 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 2,186 are owned by Gotham Asset Mngmt Limited Liability. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys invested in 0.02% or 65,496 shares. Cibc Bancshares Usa owns 2,867 shares. 977 were reported by Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Llc. Schroder Invest Management Grp invested in 0.04% or 247,901 shares.