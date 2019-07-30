As Washington Federal (WAFD) Stock Price Rose, Hillcrest Asset Management Has Lifted Position by $2.08 Million; Sfe Investment Counsel Has Boosted Amazon Com (AMZN) Holding by $348,880 as Valuation Rose

Sfe Investment Counsel increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 8.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sfe Investment Counsel bought 196 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,591 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.61 million, up from 2,395 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sfe Investment Counsel who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $938.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $15.81 during the last trading session, reaching $1896.64. About 1.98 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 03/05/2018 – Unlike Amazon, Google doesn’t operate an actual e-commerce marketplace; 15/04/2018 – Partner Communications Enters Collaboration Agreement With Amazon Prime Video in Israel; 09/05/2018 – Walmart buys 77% of Flipkart as war with Amazon heats up in India; 19/04/2018 – Amazon is expected to make a big leap in the apparel market this year, surpassing Walmart; 24/04/2018 – Domo Extends Collaboration with Amazon Web Services to Help Customers Capture More Value from IoT Data at Scale; 03/04/2018 – Amazon’s contract with the Postal Service runs out in October and could be a short-term win for Trump; 10/04/2018 – Fiserv Wins Most Creative Application of Voice Technology in PYMNTS.com Challenge with Amazon Alexa; 20/03/2018 – Star Phoenix: Amazon to limit single, low-priced purchases in effort to cut shipping costs; 26/04/2018 – AMAZON TO BOOST PRIME PRICE TO $119/YR FROM $99; 07/03/2018 – Amazon Widens War With Walmart for Low-Income Shoppers

Hillcrest Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Washington Federal (WAFD) by 36.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hillcrest Asset Management Llc bought 74,211 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 279,311 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.07M, up from 205,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Washington Federal for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.91B market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $36.66. About 95,717 shares traded. Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) has declined 0.47% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.90% the S&P500. Some Historical WAFD News: 02/04/2018 – WASHINGTON FEDERAL ALLOWS ANCHOR TO TERMINATE WITHOUT FEE; 02/04/2018 – WASHINGTON FEDERAL AMENDS MERGER PACT WITH ANCHOR BANCORP; 11/04/2018 – Washington Federal: 2Q Net Interest Income $117M; 11/04/2018 – Washington Federal Announces Quarterly Earnings Per Share Of $0.57; 26/03/2018 – Washington Federal Announces Board Succession Plan Update; 30/04/2018 – Washington Federal Announces Cash Dividend of 17 Cents Per Share; 30/04/2018 – Washington Federal Announces Cash Div of 17 Cents Per Shr; 22/03/2018 – Washington Federal Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – Royal Financial, Inc. Completes Integration of Washington Federal Bank for Savings; 10/04/2018 – WASHINGTON FEDERAL 2Q EPS 57C, EST. 59C

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 9 investors sold WAFD shares while 66 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 66.77 million shares or 3.40% less from 69.12 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voya Investment Management Limited Com has invested 0% in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD). Moreover, Auxier Asset Mngmt has 0.28% invested in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) for 47,872 shares. Renaissance Tech Limited Liability Co reported 533,176 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 23,900 were reported by Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky, Kentucky-based fund reported 14,528 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Md holds 0% or 68,738 shares. Federated Invsts Incorporated Pa holds 0% in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) or 57,652 shares. First Trust Lp has 0.01% invested in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) for 127,859 shares. Frontier Capital Management Co Limited Company stated it has 2.02M shares or 0.41% of all its holdings. Geode Capital Mgmt Ltd Com invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD). Moreover, Fmr has 0% invested in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) for 72,140 shares. 13,441 are owned by M Hldg. Prudential Fincl owns 399,870 shares. Gamco Et Al has invested 0% in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD). Invesco accumulated 1.18 million shares.

Sfe Investment Counsel, which manages about $321.20 million and $221.93M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 1,756 shares to 18,113 shares, valued at $4.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tetra Tech Inc New (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 6,305 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,605 shares, and cut its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW).