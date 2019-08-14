As Washington Federal (WAFD) Market Valuation Rose, Dean Capital Management Has Cut by $2.07 Million Its Stake; Holder Mastrapasqua Asset Management Has Lifted Amazon Com (AMZN) Holding

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 2.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc bought 246 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 8,494 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.13 million, up from 8,248 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $885.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.91% or $34.77 during the last trading session, reaching $1789.57. About 284,320 shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 19/04/2018 – AMAZON OUTLOOK STABLE BY FITCH; 14/05/2018 – Amazon’s board of directors had initially opposed making changes to its existing board nomination policy; 01/05/2018 – Amazon is planning new perks for Prime members, including 10 percent off of already discounted products at Whole Foods stores, sources told CNBC; 15/05/2018 – Seattle’s Amazon Tax Spurred by Seething Tensions, Rising Rents; 27/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM SAYS ON APRIL 12, ACQUIRED RING FOR CASH CONSIDERATION OF ABOUT $900 MLN, NET OF CASH ACQUIRED – SEC FILING; 24/05/2018 – CTV Ottawa: Exclusive: Amazon to open massive distribution centre in Ottawa; 27/04/2018 – Amazon hikes Prime subscription price to $119 a year, straying from Jeff Bezos’ vow to ‘charge less’; 12/04/2018 – HEDGELy : Exclusive: Amazon Now Has More than 70 Private-Label Brands; 09/05/2018 – Silverman says that the advantages of Amazon don’t quite translate into Etsy’s model; 17/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos takes a jab at President Trump in his tweet praising @washingtonpost for its Pulitzer win

Dean Capital Management decreased its stake in Washington Federal (WAFD) by 74.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dean Capital Management sold 73,949 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.39% . The institutional investor held 25,690 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $742,000, down from 99,639 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dean Capital Management who had been investing in Washington Federal for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.70% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $34.61. About 3,847 shares traded. Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) has risen 9.19% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WAFD News: 26/03/2018 – Washington Federal Announces Board Succession Plan Update; 02/04/2018 – Washington Federal Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 11/04/2018 – Washington Federal 2Q EPS 57c; 07/03/2018 Washington Federal Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 10/04/2018 – WASHINGTON FEDERAL 2Q EPS 57C, EST. 59C; 21/04/2018 – DJ Washington Federal Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WAFD); 10/04/2018 – WASHINGTON FEDERAL 2Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.25%, EST. 3.25%; 26/03/2018 – WASHINGTON FEDERAL INC SAYS ANNOUNCED A FURTHER STEP IN ITS SUCCESSION PLAN BY APPOINTING THOMAS J. KELLEY AS VICE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 11/04/2018 – Washington Federal Announces Quarterly Earnings Per Share Of $0.57; 26/03/2018 – Washington Federal Names Thomas Kelley Vice Chairman

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 9 investors sold WAFD shares while 66 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 66.77 million shares or 3.40% less from 69.12 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smith Graham & Com Advisors Lp holds 0.74% or 233,431 shares. Macquarie Grp owns 43,100 shares. Fuller Thaler Asset has 219,961 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 55,074 shares. Profund Advsrs Lc reported 9,353 shares. Mufg Americas Hldgs holds 0% or 352 shares in its portfolio. Toronto Dominion Bancorporation invested 0% of its portfolio in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD). Boston Ptnrs reported 895,855 shares. Aperio Group Inc Llc holds 0.01% or 50,852 shares. Barclays Public Llc owns 31,534 shares. Ims Cap has invested 0.22% in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD). Aqr Capital Mgmt stated it has 22,700 shares. Sterling Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 47,836 shares. Tudor Investment Corporation Et Al invested in 30,040 shares. Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio holds 0.01% or 36,183 shares.

Dean Capital Management, which manages about $555.00 million and $59.53 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE:GBX) by 11,287 shares to 30,915 shares, valued at $996,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.66 earnings per share, up 6.45% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.62 per share. WAFD’s profit will be $52.40 million for 13.11 P/E if the $0.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.67 actual earnings per share reported by Washington Federal, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.49% negative EPS growth.

