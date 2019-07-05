As Washington Fed (WAFD) Market Value Rose, Holder Hennessy Advisors Trimmed by $420,000 Its Holding; Doheny Asset Management Stake In Gilead Sciences (GILD) Was Lifted

Doheny Asset Management increased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 90.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Doheny Asset Management bought 21,840 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.97% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 45,944 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.99M, up from 24,104 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Doheny Asset Management who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $87.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $68.68. About 1.98M shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 2.61% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.04% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 13/04/2018 – Gilead Presents Data on Multiple Investigational Regimens for the Treatment of Patients With Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) and Advanced Fibrosis at The International Liver Congress™ 2018; 30/04/2018 – Gilead’s Descovy Falls For 2nd Wk, Odefsey Declines: HIV; 21/05/2018 – Gilead’s Odefsey Falls After 1-Wk Rise, Triumeq Declines: HIV; 01/05/2018 – Gilead joins the lineup of big biopharma partners to ally with Verily – this time focused on immunology $GILD; 25/04/2018 – Fish & Richardson Wins Federal Circuit Affirmance of Reversal of $200 Million Damages Against Gilead After Merck’s “Unclean Han; 22/05/2018 – Potential Gilead Takeover of Tesaro Would Make Sense: Wedbush; 01/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences 1Q Adj EPS $1.48; 30/05/2018 – GILEAD AND GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCE RESULTS WITH FILGOTINIB IN THE PHASE 2 EQUATOR STUDY IN PSORIATIC ARTHRITIS AND PROGR; 25/04/2018 – Fish & Richardson Wins Federal Circuit Affirmance of Reversal of $200 Million Damages Against Gilead After Merck’s “Unclean Hands”; 30/05/2018 – GALAPAGOS NV – EQUATOR ACHIEVES PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF ACR20 RESPONSE AT WEEK 16

Hennessy Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Washington Fed Inc (WAFD) by 13.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hennessy Advisors Inc sold 15,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 100,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.89M, down from 115,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc who had been investing in Washington Fed Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $34.91. About 87,286 shares traded. Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) has declined 0.47% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.90% the S&P500. Some Historical WAFD News: 26/03/2018 – WASHINGTON FEDERAL REPORTS BOARD SUCCESSION PLAN UPDATE; 11/04/2018 – Washington Federal 2Q EPS 57c; 10/04/2018 – WASHINGTON FEDERAL 2Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.25%, EST. 3.25%; 11/04/2018 – Washington Federal 2Q Net $49.3M; 11/04/2018 – Washington Federal: 2Q Net Interest Income $117M; 02/04/2018 – WASHINGTON FEDERAL AMENDS MERGER PACT WITH ANCHOR BANCORP; 07/03/2018 Washington Federal Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 22/03/2018 – Washington Federal Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – WASHINGTON FEDERAL INC ANNOUNCES BOARD SUCCESSION PLAN UPDATE; 26/03/2018 – WASHINGTON FEDERAL INC SAYS ANNOUNCED A FURTHER STEP IN ITS SUCCESSION PLAN BY APPOINTING THOMAS J. KELLEY AS VICE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Doheny Asset Management, which manages about $245.55M and $117.60M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Euronav Nv F by 175,000 shares to 80,300 shares, valued at $654,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 64 investors sold GILD shares while 421 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 381 raised stakes. 961.76 million shares or 3.38% less from 995.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nevada-based Whittier Tru Of Nevada has invested 0.46% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Natixis Advsr Lp reported 84,885 shares stake. Gideon Capital Advsr holds 0.22% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 9,282 shares. Amalgamated Bancshares owns 186,395 shares or 0.29% of their US portfolio. World Asset Inc holds 0.33% or 100,218 shares. Opus Point Mngmt Lc owns 0.32% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 3,667 shares. Comerica Bank & Trust has 412,152 shares. Calamos Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.23% stake. Trustmark Natl Bank Tru Department stated it has 0.01% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Horizon Investments Lc owns 0.13% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 57,915 shares. Stephens Ar holds 0.1% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) or 61,978 shares. Insurance Tx has invested 0.35% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Metropolitan Life Insurance Comm invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Intact Invest holds 0.27% or 117,300 shares in its portfolio. Blb&B Advsr Llc owns 3,660 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 9 investors sold WAFD shares while 66 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 66.77 million shares or 3.40% less from 69.12 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Captrust holds 0% in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) or 1,366 shares. Invesco Limited accumulated 1.18 million shares or 0.01% of the stock. Sterling Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.01% in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) or 47,836 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% of its portfolio in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0% invested in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) for 12,167 shares. Boston Prtnrs reported 895,855 shares stake. Profund Advsrs Lc has invested 0.01% in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD). Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD). Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Limited Liability Partnership Ma, Massachusetts-based fund reported 245 shares. Hillcrest Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 279,311 shares or 1.29% of all its holdings. Goldman Sachs Group Inc invested in 2.20 million shares. Ameriprise Fincl reported 684,262 shares stake. Pinebridge Lp stated it has 8,539 shares. Mutual Of America Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.03% in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD). Prudential Incorporated accumulated 0.02% or 399,870 shares.

Hennessy Advisors Inc, which manages about $5.52B and $2.15B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 10,500 shares to 77,600 shares, valued at $5.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) to report earnings on July, 17. They expect $0.63 EPS, up 3.28% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.61 per share. WAFD’s profit will be $50.67M for 13.85 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by Washington Federal, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.