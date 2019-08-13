As Walt Disney Holding Co (DIS) Market Valuation Rose, Lafayette Investments Upped Position; As Old Second Bancorp Ill (OSBC) Valuation Declined, Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors LTD Has Lifted by $658,800 Its Holding

Lafayette Investments Inc increased its stake in Walt Disney Holding Co (DIS) by 11.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lafayette Investments Inc bought 4,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 45,805 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.09 million, up from 40,905 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc who had been investing in Walt Disney Holding Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $244.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.00% or $2.77 during the last trading session, reaching $135.75. About 7.78 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 01/05/2018 – Disney Eats is a new digital channel focused on culinary experiences; 24/05/2018 – Comcast and Disney fight it out for 21st Century Fox assets; 13/03/2018 – Media analyst Doug Creutz detail Disney’s move into internet content, ESPN worries; 23/05/2018 – Fortune: Comcast Is Preparing an All-Cash Bid to Break Up the Disney-Fox Marriage; 03/05/2018 – Adventures by Disney Debuts All-New Japan Vacation, Robust Line-up of Worldwide ltineraries in 2019; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Super Hero predicted to boost Disney; 06/04/2018 – BTIG’s Greenfield Says Disney ‘Really Wants Sky’ (Video); 09/04/2018 – Solo: A Star Wars Story Product Lands at Retail; 15/03/2018 – SKY PLC SKYB.L – AGREEMENT RELATES TO DISCLOSURE OF INFORMATION FOR PURPOSE OF ENABLING 21CF AND DISNEY TO ASSESS; 30/03/2018 – The Walt Disney Company Executives to Discuss Fiscal Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results via Webcast

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd increased its stake in Old Second Bancorp Inc Ill (OSBC) by 10.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd bought 54,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.83% . The hedge fund held 570,626 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.18M, up from 515,726 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd who had been investing in Old Second Bancorp Inc Ill for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $358.46 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $11.99. About 21,365 shares traded. Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) has declined 13.55% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.55% the S&P500. Some Historical OSBC News: 27/04/2018 – OLD SECOND BANCORP INC OSBC.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $18 FROM $17.5; 20/04/2018 – DJ Old Second Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OSBC); 25/04/2018 – OLD SECOND BANCORP INC – QTRLY SHR $0.31; 26/03/2018 Old Second Short-Interest Ratio Rises 276% to 13 Days; 25/04/2018 – OLD SECOND BANCORP INC – QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.27; 05/04/2018 – Old Second Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Patriot Financial Partners GP Exits Position in Old Second

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd, which manages about $166.10M and $250.25M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Atlantic Cap Bancshares Inc by 114,100 shares to 881,897 shares, valued at $15.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Peoples Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PEBO) by 39,340 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 294,173 shares, and cut its stake in Old Line Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:OLBK).

