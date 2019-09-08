As Walt Disney (DIS) Valuation Rose, Perigon Wealth Management Has Boosted Position; Exact Sciences (EXAS) Holder Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio Has Trimmed Its Stake by $1.80 Million as Share Price Rose

Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio decreased its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS) by 17.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio sold 20,887 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.40% . The institutional investor held 101,271 shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.77M, down from 122,158 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio who had been investing in Exact Sciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.33% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $120.86. About 951,797 shares traded. Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) has risen 100.54% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 100.54% the S&P500.

Perigon Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Walt Disney (DIS) by 5.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perigon Wealth Management Llc bought 3,082 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 60,334 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.28 million, up from 57,252 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perigon Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Walt Disney for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $248.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $139.55. About 4.09M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 06/03/2018 – Magical and Not-so-Magical Moments in Disney’s Adults-Mostly, Artificial Paradise; 10/03/2018 – DISNEY SAYS `BLACK PANTHER’ SURPASSES $1B IN GLOBAL TAKINGS; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch will become chairman and CEO of the remaining parts of Fox, if the proposed Disney-Fox merger occurs. Rupert Murdoch will serve as co-chairman in this scenario; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY’S IGER SAYS RESPONSE TO ESPN+ SERVICE `ENTHUSIASTIC’; 03/04/2018 – Opening Quote: Disney’s magical solution for Murdoch Sky deal; 25/05/2018 – Techmeme: Riot Games signs non-exclusive streaming deal with Disney’s ESPN+ for League of Legends; replaces Riot’s 2016 $350M; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch to Be New Fox CEO After Proposed Disney Deal; 30/05/2018 – ASICS and Disney Team Up to Get Families Moving; 05/03/2018 – Disney names James Pitaro as new ESPN chief; 20/03/2018 – Making Broadway History in Pants: Behind the Modern Approach to Costume Design for Disney’s ‘Frozen’

Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio, which manages about $19.12 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) by 105,432 shares to 282,043 shares, valued at $6.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Benchmark Electronics I (NYSE:BHE) by 51,103 shares in the quarter, for a total of 96,845 shares, and has risen its stake in Hms Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY).

Analysts await Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $-0.41 EPS, down 36.67% or $0.11 from last year’s $-0.3 per share. After $-0.30 actual EPS reported by Exact Sciences Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.67% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold EXAS shares while 103 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 126.90 million shares or 19.88% more from 105.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Utd Advisers Limited Company holds 16,663 shares. Riverpark Advisors Ltd Company, New York-based fund reported 26,055 shares. Eagle Asset Mngmt Inc reported 0.51% stake. Millennium Management Limited Liability Co, New York-based fund reported 429,248 shares. Columbia Asset Mngmt invested in 0.11% or 4,695 shares. 86,894 are held by Mutual Of America Ltd Company. Great West Life Assurance Co Can holds 0% of its portfolio in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) for 16,825 shares. Johnson Financial Grp Inc, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 4,857 shares. Kornitzer Cap Management Inc Ks holds 218,165 shares or 0.34% of its portfolio. Moreover, Wisconsin Capital Mngmt Ltd Company has 2.09% invested in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Los Angeles Capital & Equity has invested 0.03% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Price T Rowe Incorporated Md, Maryland-based fund reported 8.29M shares. Tobam holds 2,008 shares. Eulav Asset holds 197,000 shares or 0.73% of its portfolio. Tiverton Asset Lc stated it has 262,813 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 280,238 were accumulated by Commonwealth Financial Bank Of Australia. Mycio Wealth Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.13% or 13,763 shares. Winch Advisory Services Limited Co has 0.1% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Pathstone Family Office Ltd accumulated 13,196 shares. Tokio Marine Asset Management Limited reported 2.27% stake. Valicenti Advisory invested in 2,234 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Brandes Inv Prns LP stated it has 0.05% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Intersect Cap Lc reported 0.38% stake. Hap Trading Ltd holds 3.14% or 317,332 shares in its portfolio. Miller Management LP invested in 0.1% or 3,523 shares. Old Point Finance N A reported 11,246 shares stake. Nbt Bankshares N A has invested 1.33% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Lynch And Assocs In has invested 1.46% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Court Place Advsrs Ltd Com reported 15,220 shares. Trustmark Comml Bank Department holds 19,374 shares.

Perigon Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $877.20 million and $430.04M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf (SPY) by 2,386 shares to 65,734 shares, valued at $19.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook Inc Class A (NASDAQ:FB) by 4,834 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,923 shares, and cut its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM).