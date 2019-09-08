As Walt Disney (DIS) Stock Value Rose, Metropolitan Life Insurance Company Has Raised Position; Heritage Wealth Advisors Has Cut Stake in Mplx LP (MPLX) as Valuation Declined

Heritage Wealth Advisors decreased its stake in Mplx Lp (MPLX) by 42.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heritage Wealth Advisors sold 24,237 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.58% . The institutional investor held 33,278 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.09 billion, down from 57,515 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors who had been investing in Mplx Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $28.39. About 964,750 shares traded. MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) has declined 19.19% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.19% the S&P500.

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Walt Disney (DIS) by 9.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company bought 26,789 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 296,877 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.96M, up from 270,088 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Walt Disney for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $248.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $139.55. About 3.97M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 12/04/2018 – Takeover Panel: Disney Offer Must Be GBP10.75 in Cash for Each Share in Sky; 30/05/2018 – Trump sees media bias in handling of ‘Roseanne’ cancellation; 05/03/2018 – James Pitaro, a Disney Digital Veteran, Is Named ESPN President; 16/05/2018 – Disney Hasn’t Made Final Decision on Lasseter; 17/04/2018 – Andrew Wallenstein: Exclusive w/ @gdanielholloway: 21st Century Fox just teamed up with arch rival Disney in a joint bid for TV; 26/04/2018 – Tokyo Disney operator girds for 1% dent to net profit; 30/05/2018 – Fox sets shareholder vote on Disney deal for July 10; 08/03/2018 – Disney: Board Accepts Result of Non-Binding Vote; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch to lead Fox after Disney deal; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – CHAPEK SERVED AS CHAIRMAN, WALT DISNEY PARKS AND RESORTS, SINCE 2015

More notable recent MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “MPLX: Still Bullish On This 8% Yielding MLP Despite Q2 Miss – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 14, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 14, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “MPLX LP Commences Exchange Offers and Andeavor Logistics LP and Tesoro Logistics Finance Corp. Commence Consent Solicitations – PRNewswire” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Q2 2019 MLP Distribution Recap: Trending In The Right Direction – Seeking Alpha” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “MPLX declares $0.6675 dividend – MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $3.16 million activity. Peiffer Garry L. bought $488,646 worth of stock. Heminger Gary R. had bought 42,600 shares worth $1.16M on Wednesday, August 7.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold MPLX shares while 75 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 227.56 million shares or 0.19% less from 228.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisory Rech has 5.01M shares. Fifth Third National Bank & Trust owns 5,274 shares. Jennison Associate invested in 413,120 shares. Westwood Holdings accumulated 492,094 shares. Summit Securities Gp Limited Liability has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX). Moreover, Spirit Of America Mngmt Corp New York has 3% invested in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) for 623,439 shares. Eagle Advisors Ltd Liability owns 1.61% invested in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) for 1.25 million shares. Chilton Limited Liability Company owns 0.03% invested in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) for 24,457 shares. Moreover, Linscomb Williams has 0.05% invested in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) for 19,241 shares. Blackrock invested in 0% or 2.24 million shares. The Texas-based Frontier Investment Mngmt has invested 0.09% in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX). Texas-based Highland Mgmt LP has invested 0.94% in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX). Hilton Mngmt Lc owns 9,785 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Creative Planning holds 0% of its portfolio in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) for 28,042 shares. Starr Inc owns 152,600 shares or 2% of their US portfolio.

Heritage Wealth Advisors, which manages about $402.51 million and $608.59B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 187 shares to 509 shares, valued at $63.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Broadridge Finl Solution (NYSE:BR) by 18 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,022 shares, and has risen its stake in Capital One Financial Corp.

Analysts await MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. MPLX’s profit will be $724.71 million for 10.14 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.55 actual earnings per share reported by MPLX LP for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 27.27% EPS growth.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Disney Portfolio: Halftime Report – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Disney: 2 Mousetraps Through 2020 – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Should Investors Know About The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Future? – Yahoo Finance” on May 04, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Is The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) CEO Being Overpaid? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 14,690 are owned by Freestone Hldg Ltd Liability Corporation. Murphy Mgmt owns 82,124 shares. 6,525 were accumulated by Chickasaw Cap Limited Liability. Rowland Inv Counsel Adv owns 0% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 2,433 shares. Semper Augustus Gru Limited Liability Corporation, a Colorado-based fund reported 21,468 shares. Ingalls & Snyder Ltd Liability holds 0.5% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 94,850 shares. Amer Invest Ser Inc stated it has 2,130 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Eagle Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 0% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Sumitomo Mitsui Tru, a Japan-based fund reported 7.25 million shares. Ghp Invest Advisors stated it has 0.75% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Girard Prtnrs Ltd holds 79,619 shares or 1.65% of its portfolio. Canandaigua Fincl Bank Company has 0.97% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 45,480 shares. Eaton Vance Mngmt holds 1.36% or 5.36M shares in its portfolio. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Mgmt Ltd Com holds 0.31% or 42,839 shares. Beacon Grp owns 21,481 shares.