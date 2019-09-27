As Walt Disney (DIS) Stock Rose, Shareholder Bradley Foster & Sargent Increased Its Position; Perritt Capital Management Stake in New Media Invt Group Com (NEWM) Has Boosted as Market Valuation Rose

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc increased its stake in Walt Disney (DIS) by 3.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc bought 16,607 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 473,054 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $66.06M, up from 456,447 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc who had been investing in Walt Disney for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $234.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $130.12. About 3.63M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/03/2018 – Disney: Terms of Iger’s Extension in Best Interests of Company, Holders; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch to be CEO of new Fox after Disney deal; 23/05/2018 – Comcast gears up to gatecrash Disney’s $66bn pact with Murdoch to buy Fox; 11/03/2018 – DISNEY SAYS ‘WRINKLE IN TIME’ GLOBAL CUME TO SUNDAY $39.6M; 04/05/2018 – DISNEY’S `SOLO’ DOUBLES `BLACK PANTHER’ PRESALES: FANDANGO; 08/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – AT ANNUAL MEETING, ADVISORY RESOLUTION ON EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION RECEIVED 44% OF SHAREHOLDER VOTES IN FAVOR (52% AGAINST, 4% ABSTAINING); 22/05/2018 – Media wars latest: -21st Century Fox set to announce date shortly for shareholder vote on Disney deal, sources say, as Comcast prepares larger offer -CBS, Viacom war goes quiet for now as advisers try to lower temperature & see if there is a path to a deal (via @DavidFaber); 14/03/2018 – THE WALT DISNEY CO REORGANIZES BUSINESSES INTO FOUR SEGMENTS; 08/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – BASED ON PRELIMINARY RESULTS, ALL DISNEY DIRECTORS STANDING FOR ELECTION WERE ELECTED TO BOARD; 15/03/2018 – CMO Today: Publishers Wary of Facebook News Video Push; NBC News Considers Streaming Service; Disney Reshuffle

Perritt Capital Management Inc increased its stake in New Media Invt Group Inc Com (NEWM) by 84.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perritt Capital Management Inc bought 40,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The institutional investor held 87,600 shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $827,000, up from 47,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc who had been investing in New Media Invt Group Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $543.73M market cap company. The stock increased 2.28% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $8.99. About 1.03M shares traded. New Media Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:NEWM) has declined 39.63% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEWM News: 07/05/2018 – New Media Investment Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 05/04/2018 – NEW MEDIA INVESTMENT GROUP FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 06/03/2018 – NEW MEDIA INVESTMENT GROUP INC – TRANSACTION WILL BE FUNDED WITH CASH ON BALANCE SHEET; 28/03/2018 – New Media Announces Agreement To Acquire The Palm Beach Post & Palm Beach Daily News For $49.25 Million; 28/03/2018 – New Media Investment Group Buys Another Set of Local Papers; 22/03/2018 – New Media Investment Access Event Scheduled By Stephens Inc; 28/03/2018 – NEW MEDIA: PACT TO BUY PALM BEACH POST & PALM BEACH DAILY NEWS; 03/05/2018 – New Media Investment 1Q Adjusted EBITDA $32.5M; 03/05/2018 – New Media Investment 1Q Digital Rev $38.6M; 13/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From A8 New Media Group Ltd

Since August 30, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $2.59 million activity. SHEEHAN KEVIN M also bought $131,400 worth of New Media Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:NEWM) on Friday, August 30. Reed Michael bought 250,000 shares worth $2.20 million.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.33, from 1.45 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 25 investors sold NEWM shares while 40 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 49.96 million shares or 2.19% less from 51.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 80,049 were accumulated by California Employees Retirement Sys. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 0% or 42,028 shares. Jpmorgan Chase invested in 580,823 shares or 0% of the stock. Zebra Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability has 0.3% invested in New Media Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:NEWM) for 61,669 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% or 3,077 shares. Gotham Asset Management Limited holds 60,030 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Incorporated Md holds 45,606 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Mutual Of America Mngmt Limited Com has invested 0% of its portfolio in New Media Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:NEWM). Advsrs Asset Mgmt has invested 0.04% in New Media Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:NEWM). Envestnet Asset has invested 0% in New Media Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:NEWM). The New York-based D E Shaw And has invested 0% in New Media Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:NEWM). 84,505 are owned by Arizona State Retirement System. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Lc reported 60,835 shares. Aqr Capital Limited Liability Co stated it has 0% in New Media Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:NEWM). Aperio Grp Ltd Llc holds 0% or 33,404 shares.

More notable recent New Media Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:NEWM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Notable Insider Buys In The Past Week: Coty, LyondellBasell, PVH – Yahoo Finance” on September 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why New Media Investment Group Plunged Today – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Delivering Alpha 2019: What You Need To Know – Yahoo Finance” on September 19, 2019. More interesting news about New Media Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:NEWM) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “In rare rebuke, shareholders of newspaper chain GateHouse reject executive pay plan – Boston Business Journal” published on May 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is New Media Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:NEWM) Investing Your Capital Efficiently? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Perritt Capital Management Inc, which manages about $709.62 million and $253.05 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Omnova Solutions Inc (NYSE:OMN) by 77,878 shares to 349,221 shares, valued at $2.18 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Software Cl A Class A (NASDAQ:AMSWA) by 24,995 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 179,805 shares, and cut its stake in Primo Wtr Corp Com (NASDAQ:PRMW).

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Is Using Debt Extensively – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Disney Plus launches preorders for streaming service – Seeking Alpha” published on September 23, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Things That Disney Got Right in August – The Motley Fool” on August 31, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Disney’s Fox Acquisition Just Got Billions Cheaper – The Motley Fool” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Disney Stock May Exhibit Further Volatility and Price Weakness – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 24, 2019.

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc, which manages about $2.48B and $3.02B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 16,278 shares to 567,174 shares, valued at $30.57 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Stryker (NYSE:SYK) by 4,393 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37,963 shares, and cut its stake in Genesee & Wyoming (NYSE:GWR).