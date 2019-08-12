As Walt Disney (DIS) Stock Rose, Blume Capital Management Has Increased by $1.13 Million Its Position; Professional Advisory Services Has Boosted Its Resmed (RMD) Holding

Professional Advisory Services Inc increased its stake in Resmed Inc. (RMD) by 51.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Professional Advisory Services Inc bought 41,573 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.22% . The institutional investor held 122,654 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.75M, up from 81,081 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Resmed Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.07B market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $132.76. About 96,101 shares traded. ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) has risen 22.98% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.98% the S&P500. Some Historical RMD News: 29/04/2018 – ResMed Target Lifted 19% to A$14.36/Share by Morgans; 29/04/2018 – ResMed Target Price Lifted 1.5% to A$13.80/Share by Citi; 19/04/2018 – RESMED SAYS ON APRIL 17, 2018 (‘CLOSING DATE’), CO ENTERED CERTAIN AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF CLOSING DATE – SEC FILING; 29/05/2018 – ResMed Transaction Is Expected to Be Finalized Before the End of the 1Q of FY19; 26/04/2018 – RESMED INC RMD.N – DECLARES A QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.35 PER SHARE; 29/05/2018 – ResMed To Acquire HEALTHCAREfirst, A Cloud-based Software And Services Provider For Home Health And Hospice Agencies; 06/04/2018 – Company Profile for ResMed; 23/04/2018 – DJ ResMed Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RMD); 22/04/2018 – Resmed Target Price Lifted 7.6% to A$99.50/Share by Morgan Stanley; 26/04/2018 – RESMED 3Q REV. $591.6M, EST. $574.6M

Blume Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Walt Disney (DIS) by 25.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blume Capital Management Inc bought 10,140 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 50,229 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.58 million, up from 40,089 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Walt Disney for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $246.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $137.04. About 3.28M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 29/05/2018 – THREE VIACOM INC VIAB.O NETWORKS WILL STOP AIRING RERUNS OF ABC’S ‘ROSEANNE’ — VIACOM SPOKESPERSON; 05/03/2018 – Disney needs to step up its game: Media analyst; 09/05/2018 – Walmart, Party City, and Disney are making headlines this morning; 13/03/2018 – For Disney, the answer appears to be over the top content (OTT), an option it announced as it pulled its movies and shows from Netflix last year; 09/05/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX – HIGHER COMPENSATION EXPENSE IN QTR RELATED TO DISNEY, NEW FOX DEALS INCLUDED IN OTHER, CORPORATE & ELIMINATIONS SEGMENT; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Media Networks Rev $6.14B; 02/05/2018 – Comcast CEO wants Fox assets Disney is purchasing: Gasparino; 15/04/2018 – Disney Blog: Lucasfilm reveals `Crew’ a new TV spot for Solo: A Star Wars Story; 14/03/2018 – Disney Says Reorganization Is Effective Immediately; 26/04/2018 – CNN Money: PACIFIC: The Disney-Comcast War is Personal

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.17, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 54 investors sold RMD shares while 129 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 94.17 million shares or 5.09% less from 99.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amp Cap Investors Ltd holds 40,282 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Raymond James Financial Advisors holds 57,651 shares. Eaton Vance Mgmt owns 24,913 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership holds 509,194 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. California Public Employees Retirement invested in 0.03% or 258,685 shares. Connable Office Inc holds 9,155 shares. Northern Tru accumulated 0.05% or 1.95 million shares. 2,154 were accumulated by Mackenzie Corporation. Copeland Capital Limited Co reported 73,321 shares or 0.53% of all its holdings. Richard Bernstein Advsr Ltd Liability Com accumulated 0.14% or 41,234 shares. Jane Street Grp Limited Liability invested in 16,656 shares. Pillar Pacific Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.55% invested in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) for 45,366 shares. 49 were reported by Carroll Financial Associates. Signaturefd Limited Com reported 233 shares. Synovus Corporation owns 0% invested in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) for 75 shares.

Professional Advisory Services Inc, which manages about $497.81M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ventas Inc (NYSE:VTR) by 66,879 shares to 153,249 shares, valued at $9.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc. Class C by 322 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,557 shares, and cut its stake in Dollar General (NYSE:DG).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Odey Asset Gp Ltd has invested 0.13% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Farr Miller & Washington Limited Company Dc invested in 230,632 shares. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Ma invested 1.31% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Ltd Company invested 0.33% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Founders Limited Liability Company holds 0.07% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 2,013 shares. 11,568 are owned by Btim. Inr Advisory Svcs has invested 0% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Marble Harbor Inv Counsel Ltd Co reported 0.86% stake. Suntrust Banks holds 0.56% or 961,532 shares. Maplelane Capital Ltd Llc holds 664,800 shares or 2.06% of its portfolio. Guyasuta Invest owns 9,225 shares. 6,230 were reported by First Commonwealth Fincl Pa. 15,260 were accumulated by Fdx Advsr. Fagan owns 27,667 shares. The Tennessee-based Patten And Patten Inc Tn has invested 0.28% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Blume Capital Management Inc, which manages about $302.15M and $190.48M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oaktree Capital Group (NYSE:OAK) by 86,250 shares to 700 shares, valued at $35,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 15,320 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,565 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Global Timber (WOOD).