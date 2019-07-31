As Walt Disney (DIS) Stock Price Rose, Lvm Capital Management LTD Has Lifted Its Stake by $341,880; Pepsico (PEP) Valuation Rose While Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Has Lowered Its Holding

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 2.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc sold 2,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 124,068 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.21 million, down from 126,768 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $182.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $130.48. About 3.37 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 33.14% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.71% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees 2018 Organic Revenue Growth at Least in Line with 2017 2.3%; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO DEAL FOR BARE SNACKS IS SAID TO BE LESS THAN $200M:CNBC; 25/05/2018 – MEDIA-PepsiCo to buy the Fruit and Veggie Snack Maker Bare Foods- NYT; 19/04/2018 – Hearthside Food buyout backed by US$1.645bn in loans; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Latin America Rev Up 14%; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi said it plans to increase marketing spending on Pepsi drinks in the US to regain momentum; 25/05/2018 – Dealbook: PepsiCo to Acquire the Fruit and Veggie Snack Maker Bare Foods; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO INC – EXCLUDING NORTH AMERICA BEVERAGES UNIT, CO GENERATED 4.6% ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH AND 7% CORE OPERATING PROFIT GROWTH- CONF CALL; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CEO: WILL SUBSTANTIALLY SUPPORT PEPSI CAMPAIGN IN ’18; 14/03/2018 – Amazon, Spotify, The New York Times, DELL, Pepsi Added to Speak at UNLEASH America in Las Vegas in May

Lvm Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Walt Disney (DIS) by 3.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lvm Capital Management Ltd bought 3,080 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 93,765 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.41M, up from 90,685 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lvm Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Walt Disney for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $260.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $144.93. About 6.36M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/03/2018 – DISNEY:FAVREAU TO PRODUCE DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER `STAR WARS’ SERIES; 08/05/2018 – Parks, ‘Black Panther’ propel Disney earnings past TV decline; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Iran deal fallout; Liberty Global and Monster Beverage loses its fizz; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY’S IGER SPEAKS ON BLOOMBERG TV; 19/04/2018 – Dolby and Disney Announce Extended Theatrical Collaboration; 28/03/2018 – ‘Roseanne’ returns with monster TV ratings in Trump era; 29/05/2018 – “Rogue One” had been Disney’s lowest-grossing film in the franchise, bringing in $155 million for its 2016 debut; 15/05/2018 – With Disney Sale Pending, Fox TV Chiefs Extend Contracts; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY 2Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Confirms It Is Preparing Bid for 21st Century Fox Assets, Threatening Disney Deal — 4th Update

Lvm Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $495.24 million and $435.90M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing (NYSE:BA) by 3,145 shares to 52,944 shares, valued at $20.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 20,239 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 60,266 shares, and cut its stake in Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ing Groep Nv accumulated 0.13% or 55,539 shares. Deltec Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 18,058 shares. 11,246 were accumulated by Old Point Tru And Fin N A. Hall Laurie J Trustee has invested 1.38% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Prudential Public Lc has 1.18 million shares for 0.45% of their portfolio. Telemus Ltd Llc has invested 0.31% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Atwood & Palmer reported 1,942 shares. Coastline Trust Company holds 43,015 shares or 0.71% of its portfolio. Bancorporation has 1.03% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 82,431 shares. Clearbridge Invs Lc holds 1.06% or 10.86 million shares. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada reported 8.73 million shares. Dupont Cap Mngmt Corp invested 0.42% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Psagot Inv House reported 19,253 shares. Spectrum Asset Mngmt (Nb Ca) reported 23,287 shares. Aspen Invest Management Incorporated holds 0.51% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 6,632 shares.

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $766.81M and $739.67M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 249 shares to 17,659 shares, valued at $31.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 8,534 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,233 shares, and has risen its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG).

