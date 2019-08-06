As Walt Disney (DIS) Stock Price Rose, Cs Mckee LP Boosted Holding by $410,700; Boston Scientific (BSX) Holder Associated Banc-Corp Has Upped Holding by $840,066

Associated Banc-Corp increased its stake in Boston Scientific Corp (BSX) by 5.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Associated Banc-Corp bought 22,107 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.71% . The institutional investor held 440,752 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.92 million, up from 418,645 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Associated Banc-Corp who had been investing in Boston Scientific Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $57.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.25% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $41.36. About 6.65 million shares traded. Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) has risen 28.94% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.94% the S&P500. Some Historical BSX News: 15/05/2018 – Boston Scientific at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP – ACQUISITION IS EXPECTED TO BE ACCRETIVE ON AN ADJUSTED BASIS AFTER 2018 AND 2019; 16/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC REPORTS PURCHASE OF NVISION MEDICAL; 25/04/2018 – BSX SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.37 TO $1.41, SAW $1.35 TO $1.39; 31/05/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC SEES RESOLVING IRS EXAMINATION BEFORE YR END; 25/04/2018 – Boston Scientific 1Q Adj EPS 33c; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP BSX.N FY2018 REV VIEW $9.75 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/04/2018 – Boston Scientific: Acquisition Launches Women’s Health Focus on Cancer; 03/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP – INFRARED ESOPHAGEAL TEMPERATURE MONITORING SYSTEM IS EXPECTED TO BE COMMERCIALLY AVAILABLE IN U.S. IN FIRST HALF OF 2019; 29/03/2018 – Boston Scientific Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average

Cs Mckee Lp increased its stake in Walt Disney (DIS) by 2.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cs Mckee Lp bought 3,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 179,400 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.92M, up from 175,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cs Mckee Lp who had been investing in Walt Disney for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $249.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.41% or $3.41 during the last trading session, reaching $138.3. About 10.44M shares traded or 19.83% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – INTERNATIONAL CHANNELS, INCLUDING INTERNATIONAL DISNEY CHANNELS, WILL ALSO BE CONSOLIDATED INTO NEW BUSINESS SEGMENT; 12/04/2018 – ESPN is launching ESPN+, its $5 streaming service that is not ESPN Disney has big plans to sell its stuff directly to consumers. This is a first step; 07/05/2018 – Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 20/03/2018 – Avengers and Other Super Heroes to Assemble at Disney Parks around the World; 09/05/2018 – DISNEY’S IGER, COMCAST’S ROBERTS AREN’T COMMUNICATING: CNBC; 09/05/2018 – Disney CEO Bob Iger deserves praise for the company’s string of successful blockbuster films, according to @jimcramer; 19/04/2018 – SKY SKYB.L CEO SAYS “NO INTEREST” IN RUNNING WPP; 13/03/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: Investing in Disney requires patience; 08/03/2018 – IN NON-BINDING VOTE, 52 PERCENT OF DISNEY SHAREHOLDERS REJECT EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION PLAN; 19/04/2018 – Disney World employees share the 7 things they wish parkgoers would stop doing

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Allied Advisory reported 83,583 shares. Cypress Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability owns 14,020 shares. Eaton Vance Mgmt stated it has 5.36 million shares or 1.36% of all its holdings. Arizona-based Tci Wealth has invested 0.43% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Adage Capital Grp Inc Ltd Company invested in 0.62% or 2.24 million shares. Johnson Invest Counsel stated it has 436,961 shares or 1.04% of all its holdings. Main Street Research Ltd Liability Company reported 4,154 shares. Connors Investor Inc holds 2.01% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 132,937 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust stated it has 0.74% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Moreover, Ionic Cap Mgmt has 0.15% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 8,864 shares. Florida-based Voloridge Management Ltd Liability Company has invested 1.54% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Prudential stated it has 0.7% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Waddell Reed Fincl has 0.32% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Pinnacle Advisory Grp holds 0.02% or 2,513 shares in its portfolio. 4,462 were reported by Apriem Advisors.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Past Performance Indicate A Stronger Future? – Yahoo Finance” on July 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On The Walt Disney Company (DIS) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 31, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “3 Dow Jones Stocks to Buy for the Next Decade – DIS, CSCO, V – Investorplace.com” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) CEO Being Overpaid? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “CVS, Disney, Uber and Other Earnings Reports Due This Week (NYSE: DIS) (NYSE: CVS) (NYSE: UBER) – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: August 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold BSX shares while 185 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.23 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jennison Associate Llc stated it has 2.00 million shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Salem Invest Counselors Inc owns 137,891 shares. Magnetar Finance Limited Co holds 0.01% or 7,074 shares. Adirondack Rech And, a New York-based fund reported 13,665 shares. Dodge Cox has invested 0.01% in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Rhumbline Advisers invested in 0.19% or 2.60 million shares. Campbell Invest Adviser Limited Liability stated it has 12,958 shares. Fort L P, a Maryland-based fund reported 29,992 shares. Apg Asset Management Nv has 371,539 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas reported 0% in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Swiss Bancorporation has 0.22% invested in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) for 5.20M shares. The Connecticut-based Sivik Glob Limited Liability has invested 3.18% in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Zeke Cap Advisors Limited Liability Corp has 20,811 shares. Walleye Trading Limited Liability has invested 0.02% in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Systematic Fincl Mgmt Lp accumulated 16,250 shares.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $1.77 million activity.

More notable recent Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What We Think Of Boston Scientific Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:BSX) Investment Potential – Yahoo Finance” on July 28, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For July 24, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 24, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “5 Medtech Companies May Be Winning at Johnson & Johnsonâ€™s Expense – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s Why I Think Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “10 Biggest Medical Device Stocks – The Motley Fool” with publication date: July 27, 2019.