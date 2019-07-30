As Walt Disney (DIS) Stock Price Rose, Blume Capital Management Increased Its Position by $1.13 Million; D-E Shaw & Company Has Cut Stake in Equity Lifestyle Pptys (ELS) by $13.69 Million

Blume Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Walt Disney (DIS) by 25.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blume Capital Management Inc bought 10,140 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 50,229 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.58M, up from 40,089 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Walt Disney for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $263.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $1.74 during the last trading session, reaching $146.39. About 10.76 million shares traded or 19.98% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 30/05/2018 – DISNEY STAR JENNA ORTEGA UNITES WITH LATINO COMMISSION ON AIDS AS YOUTH AMBASSADOR; 30/03/2018 – The Walt Disney Company Executives to Discuss Fiscal Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results via Webcast; 05/03/2018 – Pitaro Was Chairman of Disney Consumer Products and Interactive Media; 18/04/2018 – DISNEY SAYS RIVAL BIDDER OFFERED $34.41/SHR FOR FOX ASSETS; 12/04/2018 – ESPN+ streaming service launches Disney’s digital drive; 12/04/2018 – Disney launches ESPN+ streaming service with live sports and a show from Kobe Bryant; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Confirms It Is Preparing Bid for 21st Century Fox Assets, Threatening Disney Deal — 3rd Update; 02/04/2018 – ESPN+ to Launch April 12, Bringing Sports Fans More Live Sports, Exclusive Originals and On-Demand Library — All for $4.99 Per Month; 08/05/2018 – Disney to report earnings after the bell; 29/05/2018 – CNBC: Disney lines up financing in case Fox board demands cash

D-E Shaw & Company Inc decreased its stake in Equity Lifestyle Pptys Inc (ELS) by 23.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. D-E Shaw & Company Inc sold 120,080 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.88% with the market. The hedge fund held 383,462 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.83M, down from 503,542 at the end of the previous reported quarter. D-E Shaw & Company Inc who had been investing in Equity Lifestyle Pptys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.31B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $124.22. About 468,681 shares traded. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) has risen 32.18% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.75% the S&P500.

Blume Capital Management Inc, which manages about $302.15 million and $190.48M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab International Equity Etf (SCHF) by 156,825 shares to 5,000 shares, valued at $157,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oaktree Capital Group (NYSE:OAK) by 86,250 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 700 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Global Timber (WOOD).

D-E Shaw & Company Inc, which manages about $81.36 billion and $77.39 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Transocean Ltd (Call) (NYSE:RIG) by 313,100 shares to 1.17 million shares, valued at $10.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vectrus Inc by 29,812 shares in the quarter, for a total of 266,361 shares, and has risen its stake in Dish Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH).

Analysts await Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.07 EPS, up 3.88% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.03 per share. ELS’s profit will be $97.40 million for 29.02 P/E if the $1.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.96 actual EPS reported by Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.46% EPS growth.