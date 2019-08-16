As Walt Disney (DIS) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Perigon Wealth Management Has Boosted Its Stake; Diker Management Holding in Healthequity (HQY) Has Upped by $912,500

Perigon Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Walt Disney (DIS) by 5.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perigon Wealth Management Llc bought 3,082 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 60,334 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.28M, up from 57,252 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perigon Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Walt Disney for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $240.32B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $133.41. About 7.29M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 20/05/2018 – As Disney Moves Forward With Fox, Comcast Continues Plotting; 08/03/2018 – Shareholders Elect 10 Directors at The Walt Disney Company Annual Meeting; 09/05/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX – MODIFICATION OF EQUITY AWARDS FROM PROPOSED DISNEY & NEW FOX DEALS NEGATIVELY IMPACTED ADJ EPS BY $0.02/SHARE IN QTR; 12/04/2018 – Disney must make cash bid for Sky – UK Takeover Panel; 23/05/2018 – Comcast gears up to gatecrash Disney’s $66bn deal to buy Fox; 16/05/2018 – DISNEY CONSIDERS LETTING PIXAR CO-FOUNDER JOHN LASSETER RETURN – WSJ, CITING A; 13/03/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: Investing in Disney requires patience; 29/05/2018 – CNBC: Disney lines up financing in case Fox board demands cash; 03/04/2018 – Disney offers to buy Sky News to ease Murdoch fears; 07/03/2018 – The Walt Disney Company Commits More Than $100 Million to Bring Comfort to Children and Their Families in Hospitals

Diker Management Llc increased its stake in Healthequity Inc (HQY) by 60.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diker Management Llc bought 12,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.26% . The hedge fund held 33,000 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.44 million, up from 20,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diker Management Llc who had been investing in Healthequity Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.12% or $1.97 during the last trading session, reaching $61.22. About 814,287 shares traded. HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) has risen 10.60% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.60% the S&P500. Some Historical HQY News: 28/03/2018 – HealthEquity Appoints Debra McCowan to the Board of Directors; 06/04/2018 – HealthEquity Appoints Angelique Hill as EVP of Ops; 19/03/2018 – HEALTHEQUITY INC HQY.O FY2019 SHR VIEW $0.94, REV VIEW $277.8 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/03/2018 – HealthEquity 2Q EPS 9c; 19/03/2018 – HEALTHEQUITY 4Q REV. $60.4M, EST. $58.2M; 19/03/2018 – HEALTHEQUITY INC HQY.O SEES FY 2019 REVENUE $276 MLN TO $282 MLN; 19/03/2018 – HealthEquity Sees FY19 Rev $276M-$282M; 19/03/2018 – HEALTHEQUITY INC – SEES NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE RANGE OF $0.74 TO $0.80 FOR YEAR ENDING JAN 31, 2019; 19/03/2018 – HEALTHEQUITY SEES FY ADJ EPS 98C TO $1.04; 19/03/2018 – HQY SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $106.0M TO $111.0M, EST. $104.7M

Perigon Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $877.20M and $430.04 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 11,880 shares to 45,482 shares, valued at $5.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) by 2,268 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,479 shares, and cut its stake in Sector Spdr Engy Select (XLE).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arizona State Retirement has 382,507 shares for 0.51% of their portfolio. Covington Capital Mngmt invested in 1.41% or 204,896 shares. Cranbrook Wealth Management holds 622 shares. Moreover, Aperio Grp Limited Liability Company has 0.67% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 1.39M shares. Wallington Asset Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.97% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 33,515 shares. Waverton Funding Management Limited stated it has 14,450 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Thompson owns 80,589 shares for 1.71% of their portfolio. Ally Fincl Incorporated has 55,000 shares for 1.16% of their portfolio. Markston Lc owns 227,294 shares or 2.96% of their US portfolio. Sigma Planning stated it has 75,011 shares. Pennsylvania-based Vanguard Group has invested 0.55% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Asset Management Gp Incorporated reported 24,595 shares stake. Westpac Corp stated it has 0% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Coastline Tst Company has invested 0.71% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Davis accumulated 55,112 shares or 3.6% of the stock.

