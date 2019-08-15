As Walt Disney (DIS) Share Value Rose, Blume Capital Management Increased by $1.13 Million Its Stake; Hemenway Trust Company Has Decreased Holding in Automatic Data Processing (ADP) by $818,850

Hemenway Trust Company Llc decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing (ADP) by 3.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hemenway Trust Company Llc sold 5,150 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 125,973 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.12M, down from 131,123 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hemenway Trust Company Llc who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $165.07. About 1.64 million shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 13/04/2018 – ADP PARIS AIRPORTS MARCH TRAFFIC RISS 5.5% Y/Y; 19/04/2018 – ADP – OWNERSHIP OF 51% OF CAPITAL, AND EXCLUSIVE CONTROL OF AIRPORT INTERNATIONAL GROUP CONCESSIONARY OF QUEEN ALIA INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT IN AMMAN; 09/03/2018 – DSNA, ADP, THALES TESTING SITE DRONE-PROTECTION SYSTEM; 07/03/2018 – Ingo Money Provides Real-Time Mobile Check Funding Option to ADP® Paycards; 23/05/2018 – Global Human Resource Outsourcing Market Outlook to 2022 – Accenture, ADP, IBM, lnfosys, and Randstad are Leading the Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 30/05/2018 – ADP Report: U.S. Businesses Unable to Fill Record Number of Open Positions; 06/05/2018 – FRENCH STATE SHOULD SELL ADP STAKE, FRANCAIS DES JEUX: LE MAIRE; 02/05/2018 – ADP Report: U.S. Labor Market Maintaining Steady Pace of Strong Job Growth, With Little Sign of Slowdown; 09/03/2018 – ADP Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – lngo Money Provides Real-Time Mobile Check Funding Option to ADP® Paycards

Blume Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Walt Disney (DIS) by 25.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blume Capital Management Inc bought 10,140 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 50,229 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.58M, up from 40,089 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Walt Disney for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $240.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $133.41. About 6.83M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – NEW STRUCTURE CONSOLIDATES DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER SERVICES, TECHNOLOGY AND INTERNATIONAL MEDIA OPERATIONS INTO A SINGLE BUSINESS; 28/03/2018 – New York Post: White House adds former Disney star to press team; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – BOB CHAPEK NAMED CHAIRMAN OF PARKS, EXPERIENCES AND CONSUMER PRODUCTS SEGMENT; 11/03/2018 – DISNEY SAYS ‘BLACK PANTHER’ GLOBAL CUME TO SUNDAY $1.08B; 29/05/2018 – Disney Reportedly Gathering Cash for Twenty-First Century Fox Bid; 06/03/2018 – Former ESPN host sues network for “misogynistic” culture; 14/03/2018 – Disney Promotes 2 Executives in Possible CEO Bake-Off (Correct); 17/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Kirkland’s, The Walt Disney, The Kraft Heinz, Southwestern Energy, QTS Realty Tr; 03/04/2018 – FOX FOXA.O SAYS NEW COMPANY CONTAINING SKY NEWS COULD BE SOLD TO DISNEY DIS.N AS POTENTIAL REMEDY FOR UK REGULATOR’S OBJECTIONS TO SKY SKYB.L TAKEOVER; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Super Hero predicted to boost Disney

Blume Capital Management Inc, which manages about $302.15 million and $190.48M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Metlife (NYSE:MET) by 13,747 shares to 112,529 shares, valued at $4.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oaktree Capital Group (NYSE:OAK) by 86,250 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 700 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab International Equity Etf (SCHF).

Hemenway Trust Company Llc, which manages about $620.25M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) by 16,875 shares to 186,627 shares, valued at $19.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Novartis Ag Adr (NYSE:NVS) by 20,629 shares in the quarter, for a total of 202,082 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney (NYSE:DIS).