As Walt Disney (DIS) Market Value Rose, Holder Wilkins Investment Counsel Has Trimmed Its Holding; Columbia Asset Management Has Increased Vodafone Airtouch Adr (VOD) Stake by $729,300

Columbia Asset Management increased its stake in Vodafone Airtouch Adr (VOD) by 182.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbia Asset Management bought 42,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.74% . The institutional investor held 66,468 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.14M, up from 23,568 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbia Asset Management who had been investing in Vodafone Airtouch Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.52% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $18.34. About 3.44 million shares traded. Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) has declined 27.20% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical VOD News: 09/05/2018 – Vodafone Confirms Deal to Buy Some Liberty Global European Assets for Nearly $22 Billion; 03/04/2018 – The Tribune: Vodafone’s tower biz sale to ATC complete; 15/05/2018 – Vodafone Group PLC FY Oper Pft EUR4.3B; 15/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – VODAFONE INDIA SERVICE REVENUE DOWN 18.7%*, EBITDA DOWN 34.5%*; MERGER WITH IDEA CELLULAR EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN JUNE; 25/04/2018 – VODAFONE – BHARTI AIRTEL AND VODAFONE HAVE AGREED A CAPITAL STRUCTURE AND DIVIDEND POLICY WHICH IS EXPECTED TO BE IMPLEMENTED POST COMPLETION; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns B2 rating to Tele Columbus’ amended loan and new notes; outlook positive; 30/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – CLOSES US$11.5 BLN SEC-REGISTERED BOND OFFERING; 12/04/2018 – VODAFONE NZ WILL DEFEND FIBREX CHARGES; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – REPRESENTS A STEP CHANGE IN EUROPE’S TRANSITION TO A GIGABIT SOCIETY AND A TRANSFORMATIVE COMBINATION FOR VODAFONE THAT WILL GENERATE SIGNIFICANT VALUE FOR SHAREHOLDERS; 09/05/2018 – Deutsche Telekom: Vodafone-Liberty deal would distort competition

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Walt Disney (DIS) by 29.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc sold 3,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 7,700 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $855,000, down from 10,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Walt Disney for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $243.55B market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $135.2. About 6.35 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 23/05/2018 – COMCAST CORP – CO CONSIDERING AND IS IN ADVANCED STAGES OF PREPARING AN OFFER FOR BUSINESSES THAT FOX HAS AGREED TO SELL TO DISNEY; 14/03/2018 – Disney To Restructure Into Four Business Segments With Immediate Effect — MarketWatch; 14/03/2018 – BREAKING: Walt Disney Co; 25/04/2018 – Comcast offers $31 bln for Sky, going head-to-head with Fox; 09/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – NEW $6 BILLION 364-DAY FACILITY WILL EXPIRE ON MARCH 8, 2019; 30/04/2018 – Disney Music Group’s New A Cappella Group, D Cappella, Featured On “American Idol’s” Disney Night; 09/05/2018 – The company’s board has already unanimously approved Disney’s $52 billion offer for those assets; 07/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 08/03/2018 – Disney: Shareholders Reject Holder Proposals On Lobbying Disclosure, Proxy Access Bylaw; 19/04/2018 – Variety: Jesse Plemons Lands Villain Role Opposite Dwayne Johnson in Disney’s `Jungle Cruise’

More notable recent Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Is Vodafone A Good Investment At Its Current Price? – Seeking Alpha” on January 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Jazz Pharma (JAZZ) Q2 Earnings and Sales Beat Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Vodafone, O2 set 5G equipment-sharing deal – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Vodafone Dividend Cut Not as Well Received as the Company Hoped – 24/7 Wall St.” published on May 14, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Pre-Market Most Active for Jul 25, 2019 : NOK, F, QQQ, TSLA, FB, TAL, BMY, VOD, SNAP, MT, MU, TVIX – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Is The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “What to Watch When Disney Reports Tuesday – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 05, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Stable Tone Prevails After Monday Rout As Disney Earnings Loom After Close – Benzinga” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Disney: 2 Mousetraps Through 2020 – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Bob Iger Talks Disney’s ‘Transitional’ Q3 With CNBC, Highlights Streaming Business – Benzinga” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mufg Americas Hldg Corporation stated it has 0.85% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Modera Wealth Limited Liability Company reported 3,325 shares. Headinvest Limited Liability Co reported 0.07% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Macnealy Hoover Inv Mgmt has invested 1.33% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Valley Natl Advisers holds 42,650 shares or 1.36% of its portfolio. Thomasville Fincl Bank owns 159,799 shares for 3.27% of their portfolio. 12,746 were accumulated by Burke Herbert Retail Bank Trust Com. Parsons Cap Management Inc Ri, a Rhode Island-based fund reported 63,421 shares. Harvey Inc holds 0.24% or 4,500 shares in its portfolio. Baltimore stated it has 1.92% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Utd Asset Strategies holds 68,710 shares. Millennium Management Ltd Liability Corp, a New York-based fund reported 5.99M shares. Tanaka Capital Management invested 0.1% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Boothbay Fund Limited accumulated 0.26% or 23,956 shares. 638,365 were reported by Hightower Advsrs Lc.