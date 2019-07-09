As Walt Disney (DIS) Market Value Rose, Blume Capital Management Boosted by $1.13 Million Its Position; Rathbone Brothers Plc Increased Its Stake in At&T Usd1 Common Stock (T) as Market Valuation Rose

Rathbone Brothers Plc increased its stake in At&T Inc Usd1 Common Stock (T) by 10.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rathbone Brothers Plc bought 10,898 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 119,416 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.75M, up from 108,518 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rathbone Brothers Plc who had been investing in At&T Inc Usd1 Common Stock for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $249.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $34.25. About 31.76M shares traded or 14.33% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 2.92% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.35% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 09/03/2018 – ASUSTEK COMPUTER 2357.TW SAYS FEB SALES AT T$26.95 BLN; 19/04/2018 – US OPPOSES AT&T MOVE TO DISMISS DIRECTV FROM TIME WARNER SUIT; 27/04/2018 – AT&T INC – SHAREHOLDER PROPOSALS FOR LOBBYING REPORT AND INDEPENDENT CHAIRMAN WERE DEFEATED; 11/05/2018 – AT&T says vetting lapse led to ‘mistake’ of hiring Trump fixer; 11/05/2018 – CeciliaKang: BREAKING: AT&T CEO Says Hiring Cohen “Big Mistake” but legal. First shoe to drop is Departure of Bob Quinn, head; 26/03/2018 – Sling TV Chief: “There Would Be Severe Bleeding” From AT&T-Time Warner Deal; 30/04/2018 – Justice Department Urges Alternative Remedies in AT&T-Time Warner Merger — 3rd Update; 23/04/2018 – AT&T Bond Trading 5x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 07/03/2018 – AT&T: Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan Securities, Citigroup Global Markets and Morgan Stanley to be IPO’s Joint Book-Running Manager; 19/03/2018 – AT&T MERGER TRIAL OPENS WITH CONFLICT OVER INTERNAL DOCUMENTS

Blume Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Walt Disney (DIS) by 25.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blume Capital Management Inc bought 10,140 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 50,229 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.58 million, up from 40,089 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Walt Disney for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $253.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $141.02. About 4.95M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 30/05/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX – 21CF’S BOARD RECOMMENDS STOCKHOLDERS VOTE IN FAVOR OF PROPOSAL TO ADOPT DISNEY MERGER AGREEMENT; 19/03/2018 – Forbes: Disney’s ‘Lady And The Tramp’ Remake To Be A Disney Streaming; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – MERGING CONSUMER PRODUCTS AND PARKS OPERATIONS UNDER ONE SEGMENT; 05/05/2018 – Alaska Airlines gets ‘animated’ with newly themed plane featuring artwork from Disney•Pixar’s Incredibles 2; 29/05/2018 – FOX CEO SAYS 100% FOCUSED ON GETTING DISNEY DEAL DONE; 07/03/2018 – There’s not only a lot of action in the Disney-Marvel blockbuster “Black Panther, “there are important wealth lessons, too; 16/05/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX INC – RUPERT MURDOCH WILL SERVE AS CO-CHAIRMAN OF NEW FOX, ALONGSIDE LACHLAN MURDOCH; 18/04/2018 – Comcast Bid for Fox Assets Was a 17% Premium to Disney’s Roughly $29 Per Share Offer – Filing; 23/05/2018 – ABC’s Bruce Rosenblum to Exit Disney Amid Restructuring; 03/04/2018 – Will Murdoch’s gladhanding of Disney help in the Sky arm-wrestle?

Since January 9, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 sales for $232,388 activity. WOODFORD BRENT sold 2,000 shares worth $225,500.

Blume Capital Management Inc, which manages about $302.15M and $190.48 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in S&P Oil & Gas E&P Spdr Etf (XOP) by 11,750 shares to 3,200 shares, valued at $98,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Metlife (NYSE:MET) by 13,747 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 112,529 shares, and cut its stake in Oracle (NYSE:ORCL).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

