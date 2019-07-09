As Walt Disney (DIS) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Wilkins Investment Counsel Has Cut Its Holding; Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Shares Declined While Gilman Hill Asset Management Decreased Stake

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Walt Disney (DIS) by 29.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc sold 3,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,700 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $855,000, down from 10,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Walt Disney for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $254.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $141.29. About 3.77 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 09/04/2018 – Solo: A Star Wars Story Product Lands at Retail; 14/03/2018 – Disney: Studio Entertainment Business Segment Led by Alan Horn, Chairman of Walt Disney Studios, to Stay Virtually the Same; 02/05/2018 – Casio, Notes For Notes And Disney/Own Star Roshon Fegan Host Special Music Workshop; 25/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY CEO BOB IGER SPEAKS AT SHANGHAI DISNEYLAND; 08/05/2018 – Disney results top forecasts as Iger expects to prevail in Fox deal; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch will become chairman and CEO of the new Fox company that will be formed if the Disney-21st Century Fox merger is approved; 27/04/2018 – DISNEY: AVENGERS POSTED $39M IN THURSDAY EVENING PREVIEWS; 05/03/2018 – Disney names James Pitaro as ESPN president; 08/03/2018 – IN NON-BINDING VOTE, 52 PERCENT OF DISNEY SHAREHOLDERS REJECT EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION PLAN; 12/04/2018 – Multi-billion Dollar Digital Content Industry Swells as Consumer’s Media Consumption Intensifies

Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) by 35.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc sold 2,186 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.08% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 4,017 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $976,000, down from 6,203 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $2.75 during the last trading session, reaching $212.58. About 423,939 shares traded. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 9.82% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.39% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 22/05/2018 – Mist Announces New Al-Driven Wireless LAN for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 22/05/2018 – Centrify Announces App to Integrate Centrify Analytics Service with the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 28/03/2018 – Mike Ruettgers Joins Virsec Board of Directors; 07/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST SAYS PALO VERDE 3 RESTARTS AFTER REFUELING OUTAGE; 22/05/2018 – Medigate Announces Medical Device Cybersecurity App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 22/05/2018 – Silverfort Announces New Threat-Based Multifactor Authentication App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 10/04/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS – ENTERED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE ISRAEL-BASED SECDO; 27/03/2018 – USGS: M 1.0 – 3km NNW of Palo Cedro, CA; 23/04/2018 – Light Street’s Kacher Touts Palo Alto Networks at Sohn: TOPLive; 15/05/2018 – Palo Alto Cuts Amag Pharma, Buys More Epizyme: 13F

Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc, which manages about $250.11M and $284.60M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Six Flags Entmt Corp New (NYSE:SIX) by 8,304 shares to 82,305 shares, valued at $4.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 44,553 shares in the quarter, for a total of 338,544 shares, and has risen its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Analysts await Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) to report earnings on September, 5. They expect $0.27 EPS, up 50.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.18 per share. PANW’s profit will be $25.91 million for 196.83 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.11 actual EPS reported by Palo Alto Networks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 145.45% EPS growth.

Since January 9, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 selling transactions for $18.74 million activity. 9,330 shares were sold by BONVANIE RENE, worth $1.87M on Tuesday, January 15. Shares for $1.68 million were sold by Klarich Lee. Another trade for 30,000 shares valued at $6.53 million was made by ZUK NIR on Friday, February 1.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold PANW shares while 168 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 102.19 million shares or 44.00% more from 70.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $1.76 earnings per share, down 5.88% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.87 per share. DIS’s profit will be $3.17B for 20.07 P/E if the $1.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.61 actual earnings per share reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.32% EPS growth.

Since January 9, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 insider sales for $232,388 activity. The insider WOODFORD BRENT sold 4 shares worth $451.