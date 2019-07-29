As Walt Disney (DIS) Market Valuation Rose, Perigon Wealth Management Lifted Its Stake by $422,234; Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Position Held by Monetary Management Group Inc

Perigon Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Walt Disney (DIS) by 5.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perigon Wealth Management Llc bought 3,082 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 60,334 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.28 million, up from 57,252 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perigon Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Walt Disney for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $263.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $1.83 during the last trading session, reaching $146.48. About 7.08M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 12/04/2018 – Disney Required to Make Offer for All of Sky If Fox Deal Proceeds; 08/05/2018 – James Murdoch Wouldn’t Move to Disney if Fox Deal Closes; 25/04/2018 – Activist Investor TCI Has Built Roughly $3 Billion Stake in 21st Century Fox; 26/04/2018 – Disney plays up local ties in China amid trade standoff; 09/03/2018 – DIS: $4B FIVE-YEAR FACILITY REPLACES $2.25B 5-YEAR CREDIT PACT; 04/05/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Disney Channel Greenlights Live-Action Comedy ‘Coop and Cami Ask the World’; 09/03/2018 – Can Disney Stop Netflix? — Barrons.com; 14/03/2018 – Disney To Restructure Into Four Business Segments With Immediate Effect — MarketWatch; 23/05/2018 – Dealbook: Comcast Confirms That It May Challenge Disney Over Fox: DealBook Briefing; 02/05/2018 – Casio, Notes For Notes And Disney/Own Star Roshon Fegan Host Special Music Workshop

Monetary Management Group Inc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 12.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monetary Management Group Inc bought 2,350 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 21,075 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.95M, up from 18,725 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $352.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.61% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $132.83. About 3.68M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 17/04/2018 – J&J – QTRLY WORLDWIDE MEDICAL DEVICES SALES $6,767 MLN VS $6,293 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc.- ACUVUE OASYS Brand Contact Lenses with HYDRACLEAR PLUS; 12/04/2018 – INVOKANA® (canagliflozin) Demonstrated Significant Renal Protective Benefits in Patients with Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus and Chronic Kidney Disease; 16/03/2018 – J&J says it’s received a $2.1 billion bid for LifeScan diabetes business; 29/05/2018 – #3 Genmab takes a hit after J&J sounds retreat on cancer combos, as patient deaths force researches to scrap trials; 30/05/2018 – JANSSEN SAYS PLANNED START OF PHASE 1B/2 STUDY FOR MULTIPLE MYELOMA IS SCHEDULED TO BEGIN ENROLLMENT IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 16/04/2018 – JANSSEN – UNDER AGREEMENT, CO, BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB TO ADVANCE BMS-986177 INTO PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIALS; 26/04/2018 – FUJIREBIO SAYS ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT WITH JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICALS TO DEVELOP & COMMERCIALIZE AMYLOID; 15/03/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL – BREAKTHROUGH THERAPY DESIGNATION BASED ON DATA FROM MULTICENTER, OPEN-LABEL PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIAL OF ERDAFITINIB; 20/03/2018 – J&J CFO Dominic Caruso to retire, names Joseph Wolk as replacement

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $227,200 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Public Sector Pension Board owns 376,703 shares. Welch & Forbes Limited Liability Company invested 0.21% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). California-based One Limited Co has invested 0.6% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Horan Capital Advisors Ltd Company holds 4,197 shares. Kanawha Cap Mgmt Ltd owns 64,603 shares for 1.01% of their portfolio. 16,861 are held by Field & Main Bancorporation. Ruggie Gru owns 1 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Kempen Nv accumulated 21,503 shares. Jennison Associates Limited Com owns 276,514 shares. 30,789 were reported by Sns Finance Limited Liability Com. 8,170 are held by Argi Ser Limited Co. Fiduciary Mgmt Wi holds 0% or 2,162 shares in its portfolio. Nomura Holdings stated it has 352,556 shares. Capstone Financial owns 4,004 shares. Archford Cap Strategies Limited Liability Company holds 0.28% or 6,925 shares in its portfolio.

Perigon Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $877.20 million and $430.04 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway ‘B’ (BRKB) by 3,582 shares to 19,198 shares, valued at $4.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook Inc Class A (NASDAQ:FB) by 4,834 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,923 shares, and cut its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM).

Monetary Management Group Inc, which manages about $313.72 million and $252.60 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lam Research Corp. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 3,630 shares to 9,735 shares, valued at $1.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Broadcom Inc by 2,940 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,902 shares, and cut its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.83% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 337,227 shares. 10,154 are held by Investment Services Incorporated Wi. Navellier & Inc holds 0.04% or 1,842 shares. Loudon Invest Mngmt Lc has 18,291 shares. Michigan-based Sigma Investment Counselors Inc has invested 0.15% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Boston Family Office Ltd holds 2.06% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 136,564 shares. Wealthtrust Fairport Limited Liability Company reported 0.28% stake. Lourd Capital Limited Liability Com reported 9,766 shares. Athena Advisors Limited Liability Corp reported 0.05% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Putnam Investments Ltd Liability Co holds 3.87 million shares. Fmr Ltd Liability invested in 17.84M shares. Invsts owns 22.61M shares. Kingfisher Cap Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1.56% or 17,435 shares in its portfolio. Scott & Selber Incorporated has 4,899 shares for 0.36% of their portfolio. Hamilton Point Advsr Lc stated it has 2.27% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).