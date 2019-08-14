As Walt Disney (DIS) Market Valuation Rose, Cs Mckee LP Has Boosted by $410,700 Its Stake; As Microsoft (MSFT) Shares Rose, Triangle Securities Wealth Management Lowered Its Holding by $1.02 Million

Triangle Securities Wealth Management decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 36.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Triangle Securities Wealth Management sold 15,150 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 26,240 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.77M, down from 41,390 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 2.07% or $2.81 during the last trading session, reaching $138.6. About 22.27 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 23/05/2018 – Cvent Closes Acquisition of QuickMobile; 29/03/2018 – Windows chief Terry Myerson out as Microsoft reorganizes; 29/05/2018 – Brad Smith, Microsoft’s president and chief counsel, spoke about the company’s antitrust case in the 1990s at the Code Conference on Tuesday; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q Productivity and Business Processes Operating Income $3.12B; 29/05/2018 – Over the past 12 months, Microsoft has surged 40%, more than five times Alphabet’s gain, and has again become the more valuable of the two; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Diminishes Windows Role in Cloud-Focused Reorganization–Update; 01/05/2018 – BALLMER SAYS:NOT AGAINST ANOTHER BIG MSFT BUY, BUT PRICES HIGH; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft attempted to launch an affordable Surface-branded laptop in 2012 with the release of the Surface RT; 08/05/2018 – Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella says that despite threats of a trade war, the relationship between China and the U.S. will define the next 30 years; 04/04/2018 – The Morning Download: Microsoft Collaboration Tools Gain Share Amid Shift to Cloud

Cs Mckee Lp increased its stake in Walt Disney (DIS) by 2.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cs Mckee Lp bought 3,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 179,400 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.92 million, up from 175,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cs Mckee Lp who had been investing in Walt Disney for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $246.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $137.01. About 7.99 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 06/03/2018 – Magical and Not-so-Magical Moments in Disney’s Adults-Mostly, Artificial Paradise; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – NEWLY CREATED SEGMENT WILL ALSO BE COMPRISED OF CO’S OWNERSHIP STAKE IN HULU, AND ITS SOON-TO-BE-LAUNCHED ESPN+ STREAMING SERVICE; 17/05/2018 – Disneyland Resort Gives Guests a Treat: More Days Than Ever to Celebrate Halloween Time at Both Disneyland and Disney Californi; 19/05/2018 – Hollywood’s China dreams get tangled in trade talks; 02/04/2018 – Tokyo Disney conjures unmagical fixes for overcrowded parks; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Says It Is Prepping Superior Bid For 21st Century Fox Assets Than Disney’s — MarketWatch; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Trump decision on Iran eyed, Fox-Disney-Comcast battle; 12/03/2018 – Zooey Deschanel, Kelsey Grammer, Taye Diggs, Rebel Wilson And Jane Krakowski Lead All-Star Cast In Disney’s Beauty And The Beast In Concert At The Hollywood Bowl Performed With Orchestra Live-To-Film; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – MEDIA NETWORKS REVENUES FOR QUARTER INCREASED 3% TO $6.1 BLN; 29/05/2018 – POLL: Is the worst over for Disney?

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voloridge Limited Co stated it has 2.1% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Legal & General Gp Public Limited Liability holds 2.98% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 44.18M shares. Invesco holds 3.24% or 81.37M shares in its portfolio. Old Natl State Bank In holds 251,388 shares. Gluskin Sheff & Assocs has invested 2.64% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Tiger Global Management Lc reported 13.29 million shares. Tdam Usa has invested 4.6% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Cahill Fincl Advisors Inc holds 0.74% or 15,107 shares. Adirondack Tru has invested 2.39% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Rech Global Invsts has invested 3.66% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Channing Management Limited Liability Corp reported 59,456 shares. 670,067 were accumulated by Staley Cap Advisers Inc. Bartlett & Company Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 797,757 shares or 3.6% of the stock. Milestone accumulated 0.2% or 12,471 shares. Ironwood Finance Limited Liability Company reported 0.08% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Triangle Securities Wealth Management, which manages about $617.85 million and $190.81M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 2,263 shares to 18,368 shares, valued at $3.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (NYSE:LH) by 19,504 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,992 shares, and has risen its stake in Managed Portfolio Ser.

