As Walt Disney Company/The (DIS) Stock Rose, Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP Has Decreased Its Stake by $748,515; As Waste Mgmt Del Com (WM) Share Price Rose, Holder Orleans Capital Management Boosted Its Stake

Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP decreased its stake in Walt Disney Company/The (DIS) by 12.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP sold 5,385 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 36,816 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.14M, down from 42,201 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP who had been investing in Walt Disney Company/The for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $238.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $132.27. About 25.17 million shares traded or 188.90% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 05/03/2018 – ABC’S DIS.N 2018 OSCARS WAS THE LEAST-VIEWED BROADCAST OF THE EVENT EVER; 20/05/2018 – As Disney Moves Forward With Fox, Comcast Continues Plotting; 23/05/2018 – Disney’s stock offer would allow Fox to spin off its assets tax free, while a cash offer from Comcast would result in a taxable spin, sources told CNBC’s David Faber; 09/04/2018 – China rails at theme park boom over debt risk, “blind” construction; 15/05/2018 – With Disney Sale Pending, Fox TV Chiefs Extend Contracts; 29/05/2018 – The Disney-produced “Solo: A Star Wars Story” delivered a franchise-low $83.3 million in North American ticket sales over three days; 17/05/2018 – Disney, Legoland Lure More Visitors as SeaWorld Attendance Drops; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – STUDIO ENTERTAINMENT BUSINESS SEGMENT LED BY ALAN HORN, CHAIRMAN, WALT DISNEY STUDIOS, REMAINS VIRTUALLY SAME; 24/05/2018 – Orlando Bus Jrnl: Exclusive: Unicorp reveals new images, video of $1B Disney-area O-Town West (Video); 08/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – SHAREHOLDERS REJECTED TWO SHAREHOLDER PROPOSALS, ONE REGARDING LOBBYING DISCLOSURE, OTHER REGARDING CO’S PROXY ACCESS BYLAW

Orleans Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del Com (WM) by 39.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orleans Capital Management Corp bought 4,940 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 17,590 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.03M, up from 12,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Waste Mgmt Inc Del Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.91B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $115.28. About 1.39 million shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 07/03/2018 – Gabelli & Company’s Annual Waste Conference; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.97 TO $4.05, EST. $4; 20/04/2018 – Waste Management 1Q EPS 91c; 07/05/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT SR RATING TO Baa1 FROM Baa2 BY MOODY’S; 15/03/2018 – Asia Pacific Food Waste Management Market Analysis 2017-2023 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 23/03/2018 – WAYNE HUIZENGA, FOUNDER OF BLOCKBUSTER VIDEO, WASTE MANAGEMENT, AND AUTONATION, HAS DIED AT THE AGE OF 80 – CNBC; 23/03/2018 – BREAKING: Wayne Huizenga, founder of Blockbuster Video, Waste Management, and AutoNation, has died at the age of 80; 10/04/2018 – Bradbury H. Anderson Also Steps Down as Chairman of Waste Management; 07/05/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES WASTE MANAGEMENT’S SR UNSECURED RATING TO; 15/03/2018 – Federal Register: Hazardous and Solid Waste Management System: Disposal of Coal Combustion Residuals From Electric Utilities

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 48 investors sold WM shares while 315 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 296 raised stakes. 297.16 million shares or 0.88% less from 299.79 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Financial Bank Of Montreal Can holds 994,458 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Putnam Investments Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.09% or 342,477 shares. Ing Groep Nv accumulated 61,304 shares. Tcw Group Incorporated owns 11,480 shares. The Colorado-based Northstar Inv Advsr has invested 0.19% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Whittier Of Nevada, Nevada-based fund reported 5,820 shares. Kbc Gp Nv accumulated 0.23% or 252,855 shares. The Alabama-based Andra Ap has invested 0.23% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Westover Capital Advsrs Ltd reported 0.42% stake. Williams Jones Assoc Lc has invested 0% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Moreover, Tctc Hldg Ltd Liability Corporation has 3.08% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 488,710 shares. Nordea Inv has 2.82 million shares for 0.73% of their portfolio. Advisors Asset holds 29,519 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Perritt Inc holds 0.18% or 4,698 shares in its portfolio. Wespac Advsr Limited Liability Co has invested 0.36% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

More notable recent Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Looks Like A Quality Company – Yahoo Finance” on May 29, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Can Waste Management Recession-Proof Your Portfolio? – The Motley Fool” published on August 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Overpaying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” on May 09, 2019. More interesting news about Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Waste Management, Inc. (WM) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Republic Services, Inc.: Safe, But No Cigar – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Orleans Capital Management Corp, which manages about $1.29B and $132.85 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 3M Corp (NYSE:MMM) by 5,115 shares to 2,330 shares, valued at $404,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 9,584 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,071 shares, and cut its stake in Abbvie Inc. Com (NYSE:ABBV).

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “DISNEY INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of The Walt Disney Company – DIS – Business Wire” on September 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Disney+’s Value Proposition Just Got Even Stronger – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “OId Worries Are Dragging Down Disney Stock – Investorplace.com” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Disney’s Iger Out As Apple Board Member – Benzinga” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Ibtimes.com‘s news article titled: “Disney World Will Still Feel Hurricane Dorian’s Sting – International Business Times” with publication date: September 02, 2019.

Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P, which manages about $330.77M and $815.39 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mellanox Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) by 10,010 shares to 143,780 shares, valued at $15.91 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Celgene Corp. (NASDAQ:CELG) by 157,873 shares in the quarter, for a total of 413,168 shares, and has risen its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Farmers Bankshares accumulated 19,320 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Hudock Grp Inc Limited Liability has invested 0.09% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Cap Counsel Ltd New York reported 1,946 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 105,379 are held by Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt. The California-based Neumann Mngmt has invested 0.46% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Ls Investment Advsrs Limited Co stated it has 1.36% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Sumitomo Life Insurance owns 61,299 shares or 1.01% of their US portfolio. Skylands Capital Llc accumulated 5,000 shares. The Nevada-based Peavine Capital Ltd Liability has invested 0.15% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Riggs Asset Managment has invested 2.18% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). First Comml Bank Of Omaha stated it has 43,480 shares or 0.4% of all its holdings. Bennicas accumulated 20,675 shares. 608,298 are held by Fort Washington Advsrs Oh. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas stated it has 10.09M shares. Ipg Inv Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation reported 8,414 shares or 0% of all its holdings.