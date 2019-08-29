As Walt Disney Company/The (DIS) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP Has Trimmed Its Holding by $353,202; Glenmede Trust Company Na Has Cut Ross Stores (ROST) Stake by $1.03 Million as Valuation Rose

Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP decreased its stake in Walt Disney Company/The (DIS) by 7.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP sold 3,182 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 42,201 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.69M, down from 45,383 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP who had been investing in Walt Disney Company/The for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $248.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $137.84. About 6.41M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 12/04/2018 – UK’S TAKEOVER PANEL – EACH OF DISNEY, FOX AND SKY HAS ACCEPTED RULINGS; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Confirms It Is Preparing Bid for 21st Century Fox Assets, Threatening Disney Deal — 3rd Update; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – ON NOV. 15, 2017 21CF MANAGEMENT RECOMMENDED IT DISCONTINUE DISCUSSIONS WITH PARTY A, DUE TO POSITION THAT DEAL PRICE WOULD NOT INCLUDE MEANINGFUL PREMIUM OVER TRADING PRICE; 08/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox Files Updated Form 13-D In Relation to Asset Sale to Walt Disney; 15/05/2018 – Verizon was previously reported to have made an offer for the Fox assets, but ultimately lost out to Disney; 09/05/2018 – FOX – EXPECTS TO BE IN THE POSITION TO REQUEST SHAREHOLDER APPROVAL FOR DISNEY TRANSACTION AND CREATION OF NEW FOX THIS SUMMER-LACHLAN MURDOCH; 03/04/2018 – Disney offers to buy Sky News to ease Murdoch fears; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O CEO SAYS ACQUIRING SKY IS A UNIQUE OPPORTUNITY TO BUY AN EXCEPTIONAL BRAND; 28/05/2018 – Disney estimated Sunday that “Solo” will gross $101 million over the four-day Memorial Day weekend, a figure below even the opening weekends of the much-derided “Star Wars” prequels; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO QTRLY REVENUES $14,548 MLN VS $13,336 MLN FOR QTR ENDED APRIL 1, 2017

Glenmede Trust Company Na decreased its stake in Ross Stores Inc (ROST) by 0.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glenmede Trust Company Na sold 11,042 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 1.45 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $134.78M, down from 1.46 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glenmede Trust Company Na who had been investing in Ross Stores Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.44% or $2.55 during the last trading session, reaching $107.11. About 1.77 million shares traded. Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) has risen 22.24% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ROST News: 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores 4Q Net $450.7M; 24/05/2018 – Ross Stores Reports Sales Growth, Rise in Profit– Earnings Review; 24/05/2018 – Ross Stores 1Q Net $418.3M; 06/03/2018 – RPT-ROSS STORES INC – FOR 52 WEEKS ENDING FEBRUARY 2, 2019, COMPANY IS FORECASTING SAME STORE SALES TO GROW 1% TO 2%; 06/03/2018 – ROSS STORES INC – FOR 52 WEEKS ENDING FEBRUARY 2, 2019, COMPANY IS FORECASTING SAME STORE SALES TO GROW 1% TO 2%; 06/03/2018 – ROSS STORES INC – FOR 13 WEEKS ENDING MAY 5, 2018, COMPARABLE STORE SALES ARE FORECAST TO BE UP 1% TO 2%; 06/03/2018 – ROSS STORES INC – BOARD ALSO APPROVED A HIGHER QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $.225 PER SHARE, UP 41% OVER PRIOR YEAR; 06/03/2018 – ROSS STORES INC ROST.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $3.86 TO $4.03; 07/03/2018 – Ross Stores Trading Activity Jumps to Almost Nine Times Average; 21/04/2018 – DJ Ross Stores Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ROST)

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Thompson Siegel Walmsley Ltd has 0.07% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 46,882 shares. Miracle Mile Advsr Ltd Liability Company reported 70,025 shares or 0.62% of all its holdings. Alliancebernstein LP reported 0.58% stake. Architects owns 0.65% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 3,362 shares. Bb&T Securities Limited Co, a Virginia-based fund reported 409,701 shares. Wells Fargo & Com Mn has invested 0.4% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Morgan Stanley holds 0.67% or 21.36M shares in its portfolio. Cincinnati Casualty holds 1.82% or 20,000 shares in its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 823,554 shares. 188,484 were reported by Thrivent Financial For Lutherans. The New York-based Millennium Mngmt Ltd Llc has invested 1% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Moreover, Provident Management has 3.95% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Karpus Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.01% or 3,287 shares in its portfolio. Capital Management Associates New York reported 6,232 shares. Wellington Shields & reported 23,055 shares.

Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P, which manages about $330.77 million and $804.52 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tyler Technologies Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 5,485 shares to 9,525 shares, valued at $1.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in The Navigators Group Inc. (NASDAQ:NAVG) by 482,410 shares in the quarter, for a total of 723,535 shares, and has risen its stake in Roper Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ROP).

Glenmede Trust Company Na, which manages about $22.11 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 25,954 shares to 1.79 million shares, valued at $29.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 1.21 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.53M shares, and has risen its stake in Zions Bancorporation N A (NASDAQ:ZION).