As Walt Disney Company/The (DIS) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP Lowered Holding by $353,202; Rosetta Stone (RST) Holder Osmium Partners Increased Stake

Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP decreased its stake in Walt Disney Company/The (DIS) by 7.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP sold 3,182 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 42,201 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.69 million, down from 45,383 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP who had been investing in Walt Disney Company/The for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $263.46B market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $1.74 during the last trading session, reaching $146.39. About 10.76M shares traded or 19.98% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 22/05/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: Media wars latest: -21st Century Fox set to announce date shortly for shareholder vote on Disney deal, sources say, as Comca…; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Exclusive: Comcast preparing all-cash offer to upset Disney-Fox deal; 30/05/2018 – News Analysis: Disney Made Quick Work of `Roseanne.’ It’s Not Always So Easy; 30/05/2018 – 21ST CENTURY FOX SETS JULY 10 MEETING FOR VOTE ON DISNEY MERGER; 08/03/2018 – Shareholders Elect 10 Directors at The Walt Disney Company Annual Meeting; 08/05/2018 – Disney CEO Bob Iger: Confident deal with Fox will close; 23/05/2018 – Comcast prepares to top Disney’s $50 bln offer for Fox; 29/03/2018 – HuffPost Canada: Disney, Pixar To Release A Short About A Li’l Dumpling, And It Sounds Darling; 22/03/2018 – New York Post: Finally, a well-adjusted Disney child star; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY’S IGER SPEAKS ON BLOOMBERG TV

Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P, which manages about $330.77M and $804.52 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in 3 Technologies Inc. by 1,885 shares to 11,595 shares, valued at $2.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Masimo Corp. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 2,820 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,165 shares, and has risen its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $227,200 activity.

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on August, 6 after the close. They expect $1.76 earnings per share, down 5.88% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.87 per share. DIS’s profit will be $3.17B for 20.79 P/E if the $1.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.61 actual earnings per share reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.32% EPS growth.

