As Walt Disney Company/The (DIS) Market Value Rose, Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP Has Lowered by $748,515 Its Stake; Oshkosh (OSK) Holder De Burlo Group Trimmed Its Holding as Share Value Rose

Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP decreased its stake in Walt Disney Company/The (DIS) by 12.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP analyzed 5,385 shares as the company's stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 36,816 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.14M, down from 42,201 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP who had been investing in Walt Disney Company/The for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $238.54B market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $132.42. About 3.08 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500.

De Burlo Group Inc decreased its stake in Oshkosh Corp (OSK) by 13.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. De Burlo Group Inc analyzed 14,000 shares as the company's stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 87,300 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.29M, down from 101,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. De Burlo Group Inc who had been investing in Oshkosh Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $5.18B market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $75.77. About 164,192 shares traded. Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) has risen 13.69% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.69% the S&P500.

Analysts await Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.90 earnings per share, up 6.74% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.78 per share. OSK’s profit will be $129.94M for 9.97 P/E if the $1.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.72 actual earnings per share reported by Oshkosh Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -30.15% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.21, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 38 investors sold OSK shares while 117 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 59.28 million shares or 1.47% less from 60.16 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership reported 121,927 shares. Wright Service Inc owns 3,264 shares. Strs Ohio accumulated 0% or 3,687 shares. Cibc Asset Mngmt holds 0% or 2,689 shares. Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv accumulated 7,272 shares. First Retail Bank reported 14,982 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Arizona State Retirement System holds 0.05% or 50,744 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Management reported 0.12% stake. Alberta Inv Mngmt Corp accumulated 29,800 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Manufacturers Life Ins Com The owns 113,865 shares. Utah Retirement System holds 0.02% or 13,107 shares in its portfolio. Asset Mngmt One Limited stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK). Gemmer Asset Management Ltd Co holds 282 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Merian Global Investors (Uk) Limited reported 246,198 shares. Ameritas Investment Prns reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK).

Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK)

De Burlo Group Inc, which manages about $619.44M and $512.05M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR) by 4,600 shares to 152,300 shares, valued at $12.17 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Tower New (NYSE:AMT) by 8,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 70,820 shares, and has risen its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX).

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P, which manages about $330.77 million and $815.39 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) by 5,698 shares to 12,413 shares, valued at $4.51 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1,840 shares in the quarter, for a total of 41,185 shares, and has risen its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM).