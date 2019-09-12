As Walt Disney Company (DIS) Stock Value Rose, Philadelphia Trust Company Has Lifted Its Holding; Benjamin F Edwards & Company Has Decreased Position in 3M Co (MMM) as Shares Declined

Philadelphia Trust Company increased its stake in Walt Disney Company (DIS) by 496.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Philadelphia Trust Company bought 56,363 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 67,704 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.45M, up from 11,341 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Philadelphia Trust Company who had been investing in Walt Disney Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $245.33B market cap company. It closed at $136.19 lastly. It is down 26.97% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 29/05/2018 – ABC cancels TV’s ‘Roseanne’ hours after star’s racist ‘ape’ tweet; 18/05/2018 – Fast Company: Can Disney/Pixar find a #MeToo middle ground with a John Lasseter comeback?; 09/05/2018 – Disney, Comcast Prep for Fox Media M&A Battle (Video); 05/03/2018 ABC TELECAST OF 2018 OSCARS ON SUNDAY DREW 18.9 OVERNIGHT RATING, DOWN ABOUT 16 PERCENT FROM LAST YEAR -VARIETY REPORT; 19/03/2018 – Forbes: Disney’s ‘Lady And The Tramp’ Remake To Be A Disney Streaming; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – IN EARLY SEPT., 21CF INFORMED PARTY A IT WAS NOT INTERESTED IN ENGAGING IN DISCUSSIONS REGARDING STRATEGIC TRANSACTION UNLESS IT PROVIDED COMPELLING VALUE; 25/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO DIS.N : BMO RAISES TO MARKET PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; 08/05/2018 – Disney gains after earnings beat; 23/05/2018 – COMCAST CORP – CO CONSIDERING AND IS IN ADVANCED STAGES OF PREPARING AN OFFER FOR BUSINESSES THAT FOX HAS AGREED TO SELL TO DISNEY; 14/03/2018 – DISNEY REPORTS STRATEGIC REORGANIZATION

Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc decreased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 18.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc sold 4,347 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 19,576 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.39M, down from 23,923 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $97.26B market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $169.85. About 8,382 shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 23/05/2018 – OROCOBRE UPS CAUCHARI RESOURCE EST. TO 3M TONS LITHUM CARBONATE; 08/05/2018 – 3M CO MMM.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $1.36/SHR; 05/03/2018 – 3M NAMES INGE THULIN EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN MICHAEL ROMAN CEO; 13/03/2018 – SPAIN 3M BILLS BID-TO-COVER 5.59 VS 6.15 AT FEB. 20 AUCTION; 25/04/2018 – New Zealand 3M Interbank Yield at 2.00% by End-2Q18 (Survey); 25/05/2018 – Hartford Value HLS Adds US Foods Holding, Exits 3M Co; 06/03/2018 – Global Study from 3M Reveals – Science is Underappreciated; 15/05/2018 – Amphenol Corporation vs 3M Innovative Properties Company | Terminated-Dismissed | 05/15/2018; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO – QTRLY INDUSTRIAL SALES OF $3.1 BILLION, UP 7.1 PERCENT IN U.S. DOLLARS; 03/04/2018 – EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC SE EUFI.PA – LAB FRONTIER EMPLOYS 40 STAFF AND GENERATED REVENUES CLOSE TO EUR 3M IN 2017

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.56 EPS, down 0.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.47B for 16.59 P/E if the $2.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.36% EPS growth.

Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc, which manages about $3.12B and $1.19B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 527 shares to 1,810 shares, valued at $1.96 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 3,106 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,208 shares, and has risen its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FXO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 82 investors sold MMM shares while 561 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 440 raised stakes. 375.71 million shares or 0.03% less from 375.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Flossbach Von Storch Ag owns 3.81M shares or 5.66% of their US portfolio. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh stated it has 25,809 shares or 0.35% of all its holdings. Duncker Streett & invested in 17,688 shares or 0.69% of the stock. Fayerweather Charles accumulated 2.99% or 11,436 shares. Walleye Trading Ltd has invested 0.01% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Grp Inc Ltd owns 8,658 shares. The Missouri-based Atwood & Palmer has invested 0.03% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). 4,160 were reported by M&R Cap. Moreover, Cypress Cap Group has 0.47% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 13,767 shares. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Limited Liability invested 0.01% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Kbc Grp Inc Incorporated Nv invested in 84,307 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Moreover, Srb Corp has 0.05% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Dixon Hubard Feinour And Brown Va owns 5,223 shares. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc holds 1,180 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. First Allied Advisory has 0.28% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 46,207 shares.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $176,260 activity.

