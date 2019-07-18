As Walt Disney Company (DIS) Stock Value Rose, Brighton Jones Boosted Stake; Tieton Capital Management Stake in Steelcase (SCS) Has Cut by $1.12 Million as Valuation Rose

Tieton Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Steelcase Inc (SCS) by 29.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tieton Capital Management Llc sold 80,235 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.23% with the market. The institutional investor held 195,345 shares of the office equipment and supplies and services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.84M, down from 275,580 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tieton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Steelcase Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.81% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $16.92. About 465,423 shares traded. Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) has risen 25.67% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.24% the S&P500. Some Historical SCS News: 20/03/2018 – STEELCASE 4Q REV. $772.7M; 20/03/2018 Mamava Collaborates with Steelcase to Launch the “Mamava Mini,” Ideal Solution for Breastfeeding Mothers in the Workplace; 20/03/2018 – MAMAVA COLLABORATES WITH STEELCASE TO LAUNCH “MAMAVA MINI,” IDE; 27/03/2018 – Steelcase Education Announces 4th Annual Active Learning Center Grant Recipients; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Steelcase; 06/04/2018 – The Morning Download: Steelcase CIO Bets Big on the Connected Office; 20/03/2018 – Steelcase 4Q EPS 21c; 20/03/2018 – Steelcase Sees 1Q Rev $740M-$765M; 15/05/2018 – Contract Furniture & Furnishing Market (2018-2022) in Europe with Haworth, Herman Miller, Kinnarps, Knoll, and Steelcase Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/03/2018 – STEELCASE 4Q ADJ EPS 24C

Brighton Jones Llc increased its stake in Walt Disney Company (DIS) by 24.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brighton Jones Llc bought 3,751 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 18,838 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.09 million, up from 15,087 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brighton Jones Llc who had been investing in Walt Disney Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $254.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $141.31. About 5.41 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 30/05/2018 – Ad Age: Fox sets date for Disney vote, putting pressure on Comcast; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O SAYS CONFIDENT WILL RECEIVE ALL REGULATORY CLEARANCES IN TIMELY MANNER; 14/03/2018 – Disney: New Structure Consolidates Direct-to-Consumer Services, Technology and Intl Media Ops Into a Single, Worldwide Business; 14/03/2018 – $DIS announces strategic reorganization effective immediately; 08/03/2018 – Bob Iger loses symbolic Disney shareholder vote on pay; 29/05/2018 – David S. Joachim: Exclusive footage from inside Disney’s HQ; 17/05/2018 – Suzanne Scott to head Fox News; 03/05/2018 – Star Wars’ Chewbacca Challenges Fans to ‘Roar For Change’; 04/04/2018 – Walt Disney CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 12 Months; 09/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – NEW $4 BILLION FIVE-YEAR FACILITY WILL EXPIRE ON MARCH 9, 2023

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Madison Inv Hldg accumulated 41,497 shares. Headinvest Limited Liability Company reported 0.07% stake. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt stated it has 294,556 shares. Moreover, Donaldson Cap Management Ltd Liability has 0.41% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Wisconsin Cap Mngmt Llc invested in 1.83% or 18,463 shares. 10,002 were accumulated by Cls Limited Liability. Kingfisher Capital Ltd Liability Company accumulated 12,506 shares. Hilton Mgmt Lc has invested 0.04% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Cookson Peirce & Co, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 5,091 shares. Aspiriant Limited Liability Co owns 0.24% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 26,672 shares. Washington-based Smead Cap Incorporated has invested 3.83% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Rodgers Brothers reported 0.78% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Markston Int Lc reported 227,294 shares. Wills Financial Group holds 1.46% or 19,413 shares. Summit Fincl Wealth Advsr Ltd Liability Co holds 0.09% or 2,969 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Trader Toolkit: An Essential Indicator For Spotting Trends In Stocks – Benzinga” on July 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “3 Stocks Warren Buffett Would Love to Own – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Disney: Time To Take The Profit – Seeking Alpha” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Disneyâ€™s Unparalleled Ability to Monetize Its Content Can Lift Disney Stock – Investorplace.com” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “10 Stocks to Buy on College Studentsâ€™ Radars – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Brighton Jones Llc, which manages about $2.52 billion and $825.84 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 Etf (IWM) by 2,327 shares to 108,251 shares, valued at $16.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market Etf (VTI) by 5,930 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 310,578 shares, and cut its stake in Ubs Etracs Alerian Mlp Infras Etn (MLPI).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $227,200 activity.

More notable recent Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For June 19, 2019 – Benzinga” on June 19, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “8 Stocks To Watch For June 20, 2019 – Benzinga” published on June 20, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Raymond James: Steelcase A Strong Buy After Wednesday’s ‘Puzzling’ Decline – Benzinga” on March 21, 2019. More interesting news about Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Steelcase Q1 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Steelcase Named One of the World’s Most Admired Companies – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: January 28, 2019.

Analysts await Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) to report earnings on September, 19. They expect $0.43 EPS, up 19.44% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.36 per share. SCS’s profit will be $50.45M for 9.84 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.15 actual EPS reported by Steelcase Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 186.67% EPS growth.