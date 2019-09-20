As Walt Disney Company (DIS) Stock Rose, Holder Lodestar Investment Counsel Has Trimmed Stake by $704,730; Marathon Oil (MRO) Holder Petroleum & Resources Decreased Stake by $4.33 Million as Stock Price Declined

Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Walt Disney Company (DIS) by 2.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc sold 5,070 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 232,902 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $32.52M, down from 237,972 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Walt Disney Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $233.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.56% or $3.5 during the last trading session, reaching $133.3. About 12.11 million shares traded or 41.89% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 09/05/2018 – Disney said its strong performance was helped by Marvel’s “Black Panther,” which helped drive 21 percent year-over-year revenue growth for its studio business; 24/05/2018 – Netflix passed Disney in market value and is now the most valuable media company in the world; 29/05/2018 – Disney lines up financing in case Fox board demands cash; 25/05/2018 – Disney continues to take full advantage of their 2012 purchase of Lucasfilm and the “Star Wars” franchise. Its new Star Wars-themed parks are set to open in 2019; 05/03/2018 – ABC’S DIS.N 2018 OSCARS WAS THE LEAST-VIEWED BROADCAST OF THE EVENT EVER; 08/05/2018 – Suzanne Barlyn: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal – sources @LianaBaker; 24/05/2018 – Netflix Tussles Disney for Crown; Autonomous Uber Fail: TMT Wrap; 14/03/2018 – Disney reorganizes businesses, creates direct-to-consumer unit; 21/03/2018 – Disney Music Group Set To Release First 6 Remastered Star Wars Original Motion Picture Soundtracks On May 4; 30/05/2018 – FOXA RECOMMENDS HLDRS VOTE IN FAVOR TO ADOPT DISNEY MERGER PACT

Petroleum & Resources Corp decreased its stake in Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO) by 56.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Petroleum & Resources Corp sold 309,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.88% . The institutional investor held 234,400 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.33M, down from 543,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Petroleum & Resources Corp who had been investing in Marathon Oil Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.49B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $13.04. About 12.18M shares traded or 8.48% up from the average. Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) has declined 33.35% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.35% the S&P500. Some Historical MRO News: 02/05/2018 – MARATHON OIL 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 18C, EST. 14C; 26/04/2018 – Total CEO says Libya raised no objections over Waha deal; 23/05/2018 – Protesters urge workers at Libya’s eastern Waha oilfield to stop production; 20/03/2018 – CORRECTED-A small oil field in Oklahoma is seeing big bets from producers; 02/05/2018 – MARATHON OIL 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 18C; 20/05/2018 – Libyan youth group will shut oilfields unless demands met-statement; 03/05/2018 – Libya’s NOC withholding Total’s share of Waha crude as dispute drags on; 03/05/2018 – MARATHON OIL ENDS EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 06/03/2018 – Doug Foshee and Lisa Hyland Elected to Marathon Oil Corp Board of Directors; 20/05/2018 – GROUP OF LIBYAN YOUTH WILL SHUT DOWN OILFIELDS IN MARADA REGION UNLESS DEMANDS FOR BETTER STATE SERVICES ARE MET-STATEMENT

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.90 billion for 30.86 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual earnings per share reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Petroleum & Resources Corp, which manages about $583.49M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) by 28,900 shares to 46,400 shares, valued at $5.00M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) by 33,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 80,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.29, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 54 investors sold MRO shares while 180 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 645.51 million shares or 1.10% more from 638.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.11 EPS, down 54.17% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.24 per share. MRO’s profit will be $88.45M for 29.64 P/E if the $0.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.23 actual EPS reported by Marathon Oil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -52.17% negative EPS growth.